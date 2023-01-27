Read full article on original website
Chip Caray pens his farewell to Braves Country
He will forever be a legend to Braves fans, regardless of your personal feelings on his performance. He was here for nearly two decades. I know I’m a young Braves fan, but he’s all I’ve ever known, so it’ll be strange to tune in and not see Chip Caray holding the mic.
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
Young Red Sox Prospect Is 'Potential Star,' Could Be Game-Changer For Boston Eventually
The Boston Red Sox have a bright future. Although the Red Sox finished the 2022 campaign with the worst record in the American League East at 78-84, they likely will be better in 2023. Boston has made some intriguing moves this offseason and on paper already are arguably a more complete team. On an even brighter note, Boston's farm system has been greatly improved and even featured five players on Baseball America's 2023 top-100 prospect list.
Brian Snitker’s one-word response to Braves possibly signing Trevor Bauer
Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves will be one of the favorites to win the World Series this upcoming season. In chase of a title, would Snitker approve the Braves signing former CY Young winner Trevor Bauer?. When asked that question, the Braves’ manager had an adamant response. Snitker immediately...
New York Mets’ DH Role ‘Undefined’ Heading Into Spring Training
The Mets used the offseason to bring in a haul of impact acquisitions, as well as retain some of their own star players. However, they did not make a change in an area they probably could've upgraded: the designated hitter position. As it stands, the Mets are heading into spring...
Freddie Freeman Believes Jason Heyward Has ‘A Lot’ To Contribute To Dodgers
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers were merely searching for depth in their 2023 outfield plans, they also found a long-awaited reunion along the way by signing Jason Heyward to a Minor League contract. Heyward is not guaranteed a spot on the Dodgers roster at present time, which he will have...
Atlanta Braves preseason Top 25 prospect list
The Atlanta Braves’ minor league system has taken some hits in recent seasons in large part due to graduations and trades. The Braves used significant prospect capital to land first baseman Matt Olson and catcher Sean Murphy in separate deals with the Oakland Athletics. Additionally, Michael Harris made the jump from Double-A to Rookie of the Year in 2022 while Spencer Strider finished runner up.
3 free agent contracts Braves should’ve matched this offseason
The Atlanta Braves had a stellar offseason, thanks in part to the Sean Murphy trade. Nonetheless, they did miss out on a few free agents they could come to regret. The Atlanta Braves like to promote from within, in a sense. They often sign their young players prior to their arbitration years, saving time and money in the process. Atlanta’s young core, for the most part, is signed through the next 3-5 years. It makes the Braves competitive window crystal clear.
Phillies sign former two-time All-Star
The Philadelphia Phillies have made some big free-agent signings this offseason. On Sunday, the Phillies made some waves while another area team was busy doing the same. Philadelphia signed former two-time All-Star Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Harrison joins the Phillies after a one-year stint with the Chicago White Sox. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, also of the New York Post, reported on the deal Sunday afternoon.
Ex-Yankees Slugger Could Be Solution To Red Sox's Power Shortage
The Boston Red Sox and their fanbase have been desperately hoping first baseman Bobby Dalbec could reach his potential by slugging 25-to-30 home runs -- making up for his propensity to striking out. Instead, the Red Sox could add Ex-New York Yankees first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit. The...
Good riddance, Bobby Hull
Bobby Hull was a terrible person. Most athletes can outrun or outskate that with what they accomplish on the field or ice. But even though Hull was one of the best hockey players of all time, the monster he was in his everyday life should shine through his accomplishments. He is no symbol of anything other than being a ghoul, and something that the NHL, and especially the Chicago Blackhawks, should be running away from.
Ex-New York Mets, Yankees Reliever Retires From MLB
"It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. "As a lightly recruited high school player, to a college walk-on, to an undrafted free agent, to a non prospect entering pro ball, I am extremely proud of playing with the best players in the world for so long."
Former MLB All Star Traded
About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
The Cubs One-Two Punch in Rotation Could Make All the Difference
The Chicago Cubs are in a much better position right now than they were a year ago today. There is so much hope for the future and the rebuild can be characterized as "completed." What comes next is anyone's guess. A postseason berth? A World Series? Years of underperforming?. All...
One last-minute move Cardinals must make to round out roster
The St. Louis Cardinals started last season slow, but eventually found their rhythm and pulled away to win the NL Central. The Cardinals ended the 2022 campaign with 93 wins, but lost to the Philadelphia Phillies via a sweep in the NL Wild Card round. The pressure of postseason baseball...
The best Braves receiving Rookie of the Year votes since 1990
Last year, we started a retrospective of the “best” players who appeared with Atlanta since 1990. After taking a look at starting pitchers, relief pitchers, and position players, we continue this series in 2023 with a look at players who received votes for the player awards in this most-modern era of Braves baseball.
Braves News: Bally Bankruptcy, Roger Centre, more
One of the more interesting developments of the offseason has come out over the last week. First with the news that longtime Braves broadcaster Chip Caray would be leaving for the St. Louis broadcast crew, and more recently with the news that Bally Sports may be going bankrupt. The former will quite obviously affect our viewing experience of the Braves, with a different commentator presumably being selected to replace Chip. The latter may have a more fundamental affect, both impacting the cash flow of the franchise and the viewing experience at every level. This will be a story to track as we ramp up towards the season.
Cubs Top Prospect Arrives At Spring Training Early
The majority of the Chicago Cubs roster is gearing up for MLB Spring Training which is just around the corner. Pitchers and catchers report Feb. 13 and position players on Feb. 16. However, one of the Cubs' top prospects, Brennan Davis, has arrived early to the team's Spring Training complex...
Look: Football World Reacts To Hendon Hooker's Announcement
Hendon Hooker's recovery from a torn ACL is going swimmingly. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the former Tennessee quarterback is off crutches and he should be running again by the end of March. He's also expected to be ready for training camp in July. Hooker also wants everyone to ...
Report: Red Sox trade Matt Barnes to Marlins for left-handed reliever
The Boston Red Sox will get something in return for Matt Barnes after designating the veteran reliever for assignment last week. Barnes was traded to the Miami Marlins on Monday in exchange for left-handed reliever Richard Bleier, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The Miami Herald's Craig Mish adds that the Red Sox also are sending roughly $1 million in cash considerations in the deal.
