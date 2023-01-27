Read full article on original website
French officials say 1.27 million protested pension reforms
PARIS (AP) — An estimated 1.27 million people took to the streets of French cities, towns and villages Tuesday, according to the Interior Ministry, in new massive protests against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to raise the retirement age by two years. The turnout exceeded participation in a previous round...
UK police chiefs apologize to Hillsborough disaster families
LONDON (AP) — Britain's police chiefs promised a “cultural change” on Tuesday as they apologized to families of the victims in the 1989 Hillsborough tragedy, the U.K.'s worst sports disaster which saw 97 people killed during a crush of soccer fans at an overcrowded stadium. “For what...
NATO chief urges closer ties with Japan to defend democracy
TOKYO (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg sharply criticized China on Tuesday for “bullying its neighbors and threatening Taiwan” and stressed the need for Japan and other democracies to work together with the alliance to defend the international order. Calling it a “critical moment for NATO and...
'Hands off Africa!': Pope blasts foreign plundering of Congo
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Pope Francis demanded Tuesday that foreign powers stop plundering Africa’s natural resources for the “poison of their own greed” as he arrived in Congo to a raucous welcome by Congolese grateful he was focusing the world’s attention on their forgotten plight.
Visiting Rayo beats Villarreal 1-0 in Spanish league
MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano defeated Villarreal 1-0 on the road in the Spanish league on Monday, getting back in the fight for European places. Sergio Camello scored the winner in the 70th minute, helping move Rayo Vallecano to seventh place.
Low-activity transfer window in Italy limps to an end
MILAN (AP) — A quiet deadline day in Italy brought to an end a winter transfer period that saw the lowest spending by Serie A clubs in almost two decades. Serie A clubs spent a total of 28.42 million euros ($30.89 million) on transfers in January, their lowest expenditure since 2006, when they spent 13.56 million euros ($14.7 million).
