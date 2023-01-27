ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
SFGate

Short on time, Biden sought new Ukraine tank plan to break stalemate

After weeks of failing to persuade Chancellor Olaf Scholz to free up Germany's Leopard 2 tanks for shipment to Ukraine, President Joe Biden was ready to make one more try. Kyiv's forces were convinced that if Western tanks weren't on the battlefield by spring, it might be too late for them to thwart a coming Russian offensive and launch a successful one of their own.
SFGate

How will life change once the COVID-19 emergency ends?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The declaration of a COVID-19 public health emergency three years ago changed the lives of millions of Americans by offering increased health care coverage, beefed-up food assistance and universal access to coronavirus vaccines and tests. Much of that is now coming to an end, with President...
SFGate

Top Arizona election official seeks campaign-violation probe of Kari Lake

PHOENIX - Arizona's top election official has asked the attorney general to investigate Kari Lake, the Republican candidate who lost her bid for governor in 2022, over potential campaign violations involving the disclosure of voter signatures. The complaint could set up a legal showdown in the battleground state between a...
