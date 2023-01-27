Read full article on original website
Egg Prices Are Ridiculous in Colorado, This is the Main Reason Why
Chicken eggs are a hot topic right now. Egg prices are historically high in Colorado and across the country, that's if you can even find them in the store. If you research the topic, just about every source from chicken farmers to government departments to bird rescue groups will agree it's because of the outbreak of the avian flu.
Website Lists Colorado’s DIA in Top 10 of ‘Ugliest Buildings’ in All of America
There's no question that Denver International Airport has had its share of problems, but for it to make this Top 10 of Ugly, seems uncalled for. I'm sure they're not trying to intentionally be mean, but this website sure makes an airport feel bad; especially when it doesn't even concern that creepy horse that's out front. Is there just a general consensus that Colorado's major airport is just plain ugly?
Get Schooled On One of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places
In 2006, one of Colorado's oldest schoolhouses, Georgetown School, was facing the imminent threat of being torn down. Despite its doomed fate, the site was ultimately saved by the Georgetown Trust for Conservation & Preservation, Inc. With this, the historic school was placed on Colorado’s Most Endangered Places list, preserving...
Which Country Star Would Your Colorado Town Be?
Have you ever wondered what celebrity would be the metaphorical 'spirit animal' for your town? I know my friends and I used to. Heck, I remember quite a few middle school lunchtimes spent trying to figure out which cartoon character best embodied my hometown of North Canton, Ohio. Elmer Fudd, for the record.
Michigan mother and two young sons freeze to death in park
A Michigan mother and two children were found frozen to death over the weekend, according to police.A third child survived by seeking help from a stranger.Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found on Sunday afternoon in a park near in Pontiac, Michigan, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.An autopsy revealed that all three died due to hypothermia, according to Fox 2 Detroit.Ms Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who survived, sought help from a stranger living near the park and told them her family had died. They alerted the police, and the girl was...
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
CDC warns that a brand of eyedrops may be linked to drug-resistant bacterial infections
One person has died and at least three others are left with permanent vision loss because of a bacterial infection possibly linked to a brand of over-the-counter eyedrops, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A majority of those affected reported using preservative-free EzriCare Artificial Tears before becoming...
The Smile Announces New Live EP and More Tour Dates
The Smile has announced a new live EP along with some 2023 North American tour dates. The band - which consists of Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, plus drummer Tom Skinner - will release the live EP, titled Europe: Live Recordings 2022, on March 10. It was recorded in various European cities during the Smile's first tour last summer and includes songs from their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, as well as a version of Yorke's 2009 solo track "FeelingPulledApartByHorses." The EP will be available only on vinyl.
