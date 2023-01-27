ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Website Lists Colorado’s DIA in Top 10 of ‘Ugliest Buildings’ in All of America

There's no question that Denver International Airport has had its share of problems, but for it to make this Top 10 of Ugly, seems uncalled for. I'm sure they're not trying to intentionally be mean, but this website sure makes an airport feel bad; especially when it doesn't even concern that creepy horse that's out front. Is there just a general consensus that Colorado's major airport is just plain ugly?
DENVER, CO
Get Schooled On One of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places

In 2006, one of Colorado's oldest schoolhouses, Georgetown School, was facing the imminent threat of being torn down. Despite its doomed fate, the site was ultimately saved by the Georgetown Trust for Conservation & Preservation, Inc. With this, the historic school was placed on Colorado’s Most Endangered Places list, preserving...
COLORADO STATE
Which Country Star Would Your Colorado Town Be?

Have you ever wondered what celebrity would be the metaphorical 'spirit animal' for your town? I know my friends and I used to. Heck, I remember quite a few middle school lunchtimes spent trying to figure out which cartoon character best embodied my hometown of North Canton, Ohio. Elmer Fudd, for the record.
COLORADO STATE
Michigan mother and two young sons freeze to death in park

A Michigan mother and two children were found frozen to death over the weekend, according to police.A third child survived by seeking help from a stranger.Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found on Sunday afternoon in a park near in Pontiac, Michigan, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.An autopsy revealed that all three died due to hypothermia, according to Fox 2 Detroit.Ms Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who survived, sought help from a stranger living near the park and told them her family had died. They alerted the police, and the girl was...
PONTIAC, MI
The Smile Announces New Live EP and More Tour Dates

The Smile has announced a new live EP along with some 2023 North American tour dates. The band - which consists of Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, plus drummer Tom Skinner - will release the live EP, titled Europe: Live Recordings 2022, on March 10. It was recorded in various European cities during the Smile's first tour last summer and includes songs from their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, as well as a version of Yorke's 2009 solo track "FeelingPulledApartByHorses." The EP will be available only on vinyl.
Grand Junction, CO
