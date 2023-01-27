Read full article on original website
Alamosa Valley Courier
Care and Share Food Bank making progress on Alamosa distribution center
ALAMOSA — Care and Share Food Bank, the organization that bought the former Budweiser distribution site on the outskirts of Alamosa last fall, is making progress on transforming the facility into a food distribution site. Nate Springer, president and CEO of Care and Share Food Bank, told the Valley...
kydncountry.com
Help Save Monte Vista’s Vali 3 Theatres!
The Monte Vista City Council recently voted to fund the Vali 3 Theaters only for another 6 months. There is a chance that if nobody steps forward, the theaters could close. In an effort to keep the theaters open, 95.3 KYDN Country, has created a questionnaire to poll valley residents on the kind of movies and programs the theaters might host as well as price points for events and concessions.
Colorado witness reports fast-moving object was cigar-shaped
A Colorado witness at Westcliffe reported watching a fast-moving, cigar-shaped object cross the sky at 4:42 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Westcliffe woman mistakes mountain lion for dog on porch
(WESTCLIFFE, Colo.) — A woman in Westcliffe sent FOX21 News a video of a mountain lion on her porch in Westcliffe after she said at first, she thought the large cat was a dog. Westcliffe is southwest of Pueblo, and the woman said she was working inside her home on Friday, Jan. 20, when she […]
