The Monte Vista City Council recently voted to fund the Vali 3 Theaters only for another 6 months. There is a chance that if nobody steps forward, the theaters could close. In an effort to keep the theaters open, 95.3 KYDN Country, has created a questionnaire to poll valley residents on the kind of movies and programs the theaters might host as well as price points for events and concessions.

MONTE VISTA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO