Monte Vista, CO

Alamosa Valley Courier

Care and Share Food Bank making progress on Alamosa distribution center

ALAMOSA — Care and Share Food Bank, the organization that bought the former Budweiser distribution site on the outskirts of Alamosa last fall, is making progress on transforming the facility into a food distribution site. Nate Springer, president and CEO of Care and Share Food Bank, told the Valley...
ALAMOSA, CO
kydncountry.com

Help Save Monte Vista’s Vali 3 Theatres!

The Monte Vista City Council recently voted to fund the Vali 3 Theaters only for another 6 months. There is a chance that if nobody steps forward, the theaters could close. In an effort to keep the theaters open, 95.3 KYDN Country, has created a questionnaire to poll valley residents on the kind of movies and programs the theaters might host as well as price points for events and concessions.
MONTE VISTA, CO
KXRM

Westcliffe woman mistakes mountain lion for dog on porch

(WESTCLIFFE, Colo.) — A woman in Westcliffe sent FOX21 News a video of a mountain lion on her porch in Westcliffe after she said at first, she thought the large cat was a dog. Westcliffe is southwest of Pueblo, and the woman said she was working inside her home on Friday, Jan. 20, when she […]
WESTCLIFFE, CO

