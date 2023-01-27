Read full article on original website
cxmtoday.com
NetElixir Releases AI-Powered Digital Marketing Platform
AI-powered digital marketing platform LXRInsights leverage high-value customer segments leading to a 2x increase in conversions compared to regular audiences. NetElixir, one of the independent digital marketing agencies in the United States, recently launched its proprietary AI-powered digital marketing platform, LXRInsights. This new product combines the power of machine learning with a human touch.
cxmtoday.com
OpenX Announces First Programmatic Horizon Media Blu.ID Integration
Unique Partnership enables advertisers to activate proprietary audiences across the OpenX Platform. OpenX Technologies, an omnichannel sell-side platform, announced a new element of their partnership with Horizon Media — a direct integration of the agency’s blu.ID with the OpenX platform. This first-of-its-kind integration offers agencies and brands a path to easily activate custom and first-party audiences, including Horizon’s blu segments in OpenX inventory through supply-side targeting. The direct integration dramatically improves match rates, efficiency, and transparency for brands across CTV, mobile, and web environments.
cxmtoday.com
Automotive Mastermind & Orbee Partner for CDP Adoption In Auto Sector
Dealer partners will gain access to advanced customer journey data to strengthen data mining. automotiveMastermind (aM), part of S&P Global Mobility and the leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships, has announced a strategic partnership with Orbee, a leading provider of customer experience middleware for dealerships. Orbee’s Customer Data Platform will be integrated into Mastermind, aM’s proprietary automated sales and marketing platform.
cxmtoday.com
SupportLogic Acquires Emtropy Labs
Emtropy Labs helps companies by analysing 100 per cent of customer interactions while enabling coaching loops in near-real time. SupportLogic is acquiring Emtropy Labs, a provider of technology that automates quality assurance for contact centres. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Emtropy Labs helps companies by analysing 100...
cxmtoday.com
Twitter and IAS to Offer Advertisers with Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement
With tweet-level analysis, advertisers can now better understand the content that appears adjacent to their ads on Twitter. Integral Ad Science and Twitter, Inc. announced the launch of third-party brand safety and suitability measurement on Twitter in the US. With Tweet-level analysis, advertisers can better understand the content adjacent to their ads on Twitter’s feed.
cxmtoday.com
Syrve Integrates with Face Id System
Syrve, MENA’s second largest restaurant management software, has started to integrate one more food-tech trend in the UAE market — Face ID system. The company equips with Face ID functionality in the UAE restaurants in pursuit of digitization and automation aligned with Dubai policy (The UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025) of making the life of citizens and tourists more efficient and comfortable.
cxmtoday.com
Fluree, Fabric to Give Consumers Control Over Data-Sharing
Fabric removes middleman companies like Facebook and Google that currently collect consumer data and sell it to advertisers without express permission from the consumers. Fluree, providers of a graph ledger database and data pipeline toolset for secure-data management and sharing, is partnering with Fabric, a financial technology company, to enable consumers to control and monetise their personal data.
