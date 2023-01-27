Unique Partnership enables advertisers to activate proprietary audiences across the OpenX Platform. OpenX Technologies, an omnichannel sell-side platform, announced a new element of their partnership with Horizon Media — a direct integration of the agency’s blu.ID with the OpenX platform. This first-of-its-kind integration offers agencies and brands a path to easily activate custom and first-party audiences, including Horizon’s blu segments in OpenX inventory through supply-side targeting. The direct integration dramatically improves match rates, efficiency, and transparency for brands across CTV, mobile, and web environments.

7 HOURS AGO