SupportLogic Acquires Emtropy Labs
Emtropy Labs helps companies by analysing 100 per cent of customer interactions while enabling coaching loops in near-real time. SupportLogic is acquiring Emtropy Labs, a provider of technology that automates quality assurance for contact centres. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Emtropy Labs helps companies by analysing 100...
OpenX Announces First Programmatic Horizon Media Blu.ID Integration
Unique Partnership enables advertisers to activate proprietary audiences across the OpenX Platform. OpenX Technologies, an omnichannel sell-side platform, announced a new element of their partnership with Horizon Media — a direct integration of the agency’s blu.ID with the OpenX platform. This first-of-its-kind integration offers agencies and brands a path to easily activate custom and first-party audiences, including Horizon’s blu segments in OpenX inventory through supply-side targeting. The direct integration dramatically improves match rates, efficiency, and transparency for brands across CTV, mobile, and web environments.
Quantum Metric Introduces Atlas
Atlas, a structured and accelerated solution powered by machine intelligence and mapping learnings from companies and digital teams enable users identify and respond to digital customer needs. Quantum Metric, provider of the Continuous Product Design platform for digital experiences, launched Atlas, a structured and accelerated solution powered by machine intelligence...
CedCommerce Launches Social Ads for Buy with Prime
CedCommerce to partner with Amazon to help ecommerce merchants overcome one of the most difficult challenges they face – driving traffic – through Social Ads for Buy with Prime. CedCommerce, a leading multichannel ecommerce enabler, announced the launch of Social Ads for Buy with Prime, which helps merchants...
NetElixir Releases AI-Powered Digital Marketing Platform
AI-powered digital marketing platform LXRInsights leverage high-value customer segments leading to a 2x increase in conversions compared to regular audiences. NetElixir, one of the independent digital marketing agencies in the United States, recently launched its proprietary AI-powered digital marketing platform, LXRInsights. This new product combines the power of machine learning with a human touch.
Syrve Integrates with Face Id System
Syrve, MENA’s second largest restaurant management software, has started to integrate one more food-tech trend in the UAE market — Face ID system. The company equips with Face ID functionality in the UAE restaurants in pursuit of digitization and automation aligned with Dubai policy (The UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025) of making the life of citizens and tourists more efficient and comfortable.
