stlouiscnr.com
Contegra Construction Completes 192,000 SF Distribution Center in Cumberland, Maryland.
Contegra Construction Co. has completed a new transport distribution center in Cumberland, Maryland. The 192,000-square-foot highly functional facility was built for Kansas City-based Jones Development. Located at 12000 Mexico Farms Rd, in Cumberland, MD, the facility is constructed with tilt-up concrete panels and features 10,000 square feet of office space,...
Reliance Laboratories manager admits to lying about testing public water in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The co-owner and manager of Reliance Laboratories, Inc., in Bridgeport, West Virginia, has admitted to violating the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Clean Water Act, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of West Virginia. According to court documents, Tenley Megan Miller, 42, of Bridgeport, was the owner of […]
Pedestrian crash on I-81 in Frederick County, Va.
UPDATE 11:03 p.m. — Police said that all lanes on I-81 have been reopened. FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of I-81 in Frederick County on Monday evening. Virginia State Police was called to the 311 mile marker around 8:14 p.m. for the crash. They said […]
wajr.com
The ‘Justice Tax Tour’ stops in Clarksburg area, Martinsburg this week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. Governor Jim Justice will continue his series of town hall meetings regarding his tax cut plan next week in Clarksburg and Martinsburg. The governor and secretary of revenue will be at the Bridgeport Conference Center on Monday, Jan. 30, at noon, and on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Berkeley County Clerk’s Office at noon.
Downed wires closed stretch of roadway in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A downed utility pole closed a section of roadway for hours in Blair County. According to 511PA, a downed tree in wires caused the road closure on Old 6th Avenue Road between Sandy Run Road and Pinecroft Avenue. All lanes were closed and the Greenwood Fire Department was on scene.
wnav.com
Owners of hunting supply store facing multiple charges of hunting while intoxicated and using bait
Maryland Natural Resources Police issued a group from Anne Arundel County multiple charges, including hunting while intoxicated and using bait. On Jan 18, officers located a baited area filled with cracked corn and birdseed on private property in Allegany County. The next day, officers returned to conduct surveillance and found four blinds with a person inside each one. The four individuals were Charles Ebersberger Jr., 66; William Cahall Jr., 74; Claire Parker, 59; and John Grimm, 74. They told police they were hunting for turkeys. Nearby, police also observed Roger Sexauer III, 37, and Michael Ebersberger, 37, riding together in a utility task vehicle looking for turkeys. During the investigation, police learned that both Parker and Sexauer were intoxicated and charged them with hunting while impaired. Police also charged Parker and Ebersberger Jr. for possessing a firearm while hunting with a bow during deer season. Additionally, Michael Ebersberger was charged with hunting with an illegal weapon. Lastly, all of the individuals received a citation for hunting turkeys with the aid of bait.
1 person killed in Pa. house fire: report
An as yet unidentified person was killed in a Somerset County house fire on Friday, according to a report from WJAC. Emergency officials said the call about the fire, located on the 3000 block of Somerset Pike in Conemaugh Township, came in around 8:30 p.m. The fire shut down part...
WDTV
Crews respond to early morning house fire
ALBRIGHT, W.Va (WDTV) - Numerous fire crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire in Preston County Tuesday morning. Crews were dispatched to the fire on Sugar Valley Rd. in Albright just before 6 a.m., according to the Preston County 911 Center. Officials said there were no reported injuries as a...
WJAC TV
Coroner IDs man, 61, found dead by postal worker on porch of Roxbury home
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed to 6 News Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia.
Fire affecting I-81 traffic in Franklin County
Part of Interstate 81 was closed Thursday morning in Franklin County because of a vehicle fire. Southbound lanes were shut down, but have since partially reopened, between exit 3 to the Molly Pitcher Highway and the Maryland border, according to 511PA. Delays should continue to be expected. PennDOT cameras show...
YAHOO!
Man arrested in Columbia Street assault case
Jan. 30—CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Monday on $15,000 bond after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting two people who required medical treatment of their injuries, according to Cumberland Police. Patrick Levon Meade, 53, was arrested Sunday on first- and second-degree assault charges following an investigation...
Wallet Stolen from Panera, Cards Soon Used for Purchases
On 1/19/2023 at approximately 1450 hours, the Chambersburg Police Department was dispatched to Panera Bread at 979 Norland Avenue for a theft. Contact was made with the victim who said her zipper wallet was stolen from inside her purse while she was at Panera Bread. The victim began receiving fraud...
abc27.com
One dead after crash in Franklin County
QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed after a motor vehicle accident occurred in Quincy Township, Franklin County on Friday, Jan. 27. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road. A 43-year-old man that was driving a Plymouth Voyager struck a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 67-year-old man as the driver of the Silverado was pulling out of the intersection and turning left onto Wayne Highway.
abc27.com
WJAC TV
'This is a warning:' Police say Altoona man assaulted neighbor over door 'slamming shut'
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say an Altoona man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted another man inside a neighboring apartment. Police say the incident occurred Monday at the Logan Hills Apartment Complex. According to the affidavit, the victim explained that he had been unloading...
Pennsylvania home is the entrance to a cave that’s been closed for 70 years
Have you ever seen something in a movie or online and thought, "That's totally fake," only to find out it's absolutely a real thing? That's sort of how this house in Pennsylvania comes across. It just seems too fantastical to be real, and yet somehow it actually exists. The home sits between Greencastle and Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, and houses a pretty unique public secret. There's a cave in the basement. Not a man cave or a basement that makes you feel like you're in a cave, but an actual cave that you can't get to unless you go through the house. Turns out the cave was discovered in the 1830s on the land of John Coffey, according to Uncovering PA, but the story of how it was found is unclear. People would climb down into the cave to explore occasionally until the land was leased about 100 years later and a small structure was built over the cave opening.
justshortofcrazy.com
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland
Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
YAHOO!
Cumberland man charged in alleged kidnapping, assault
Jan. 30—CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Sunday on assault and kidnapping charges after he ran from officers who were attempting to make the arrest. Timothy Hart Winkler, 39, remained in the Allegany County Detention Center Monday without bond, pending appearance in district court later in the day.
YAHOO!
Charges against twin brothers in downtown Hagerstown stabbing upgraded to murder
Charges against two homeless twin brothers in a December stabbing in downtown Hagerstown have been upgraded to murder after the victim died almost three weeks later, according to Hagerstown Police. One of the brothers, Joshua Lee Kohutiak, remained at large Monday, according to Lt. Rebecca Fetchu, spokesperson for Hagerstown Police.
