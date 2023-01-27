ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany County, MD

WTRF- 7News

Reliance Laboratories manager admits to lying about testing public water in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The co-owner and manager of Reliance Laboratories, Inc., in Bridgeport, West Virginia, has admitted to violating the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Clean Water Act, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of West Virginia. According to court documents, Tenley Megan Miller, 42, of Bridgeport, was the owner of […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
DC News Now

Pedestrian crash on I-81 in Frederick County, Va.

UPDATE 11:03 p.m. — Police said that all lanes on I-81 have been reopened. FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of I-81 in Frederick County on Monday evening. Virginia State Police was called to the 311 mile marker around 8:14 p.m. for the crash. They said […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
wajr.com

The ‘Justice Tax Tour’ stops in Clarksburg area, Martinsburg this week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. Governor Jim Justice will continue his series of town hall meetings regarding his tax cut plan next week in Clarksburg and Martinsburg. The governor and secretary of revenue will be at the Bridgeport Conference Center on Monday, Jan. 30, at noon, and on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Berkeley County Clerk’s Office at noon.
MARTINSBURG, WV
WTAJ

Downed wires closed stretch of roadway in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A downed utility pole closed a section of roadway for hours in Blair County. According to 511PA, a downed tree in wires caused the road closure on Old 6th Avenue Road between Sandy Run Road and Pinecroft Avenue. All lanes were closed and the Greenwood Fire Department was on scene.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
wnav.com

Owners of hunting supply store facing multiple charges of hunting while intoxicated and using bait

Maryland Natural Resources Police issued a group from Anne Arundel County multiple charges, including hunting while intoxicated and using bait. On Jan 18, officers located a baited area filled with cracked corn and birdseed on private property in Allegany County. The next day, officers returned to conduct surveillance and found four blinds with a person inside each one. The four individuals were Charles Ebersberger Jr., 66; William Cahall Jr., 74; Claire Parker, 59; and John Grimm, 74. They told police they were hunting for turkeys. Nearby, police also observed Roger Sexauer III, 37, and Michael Ebersberger, 37, riding together in a utility task vehicle looking for turkeys. During the investigation, police learned that both Parker and Sexauer were intoxicated and charged them with hunting while impaired. Police also charged Parker and Ebersberger Jr. for possessing a firearm while hunting with a bow during deer season. Additionally, Michael Ebersberger was charged with hunting with an illegal weapon. Lastly, all of the individuals received a citation for hunting turkeys with the aid of bait.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

1 person killed in Pa. house fire: report

An as yet unidentified person was killed in a Somerset County house fire on Friday, according to a report from WJAC. Emergency officials said the call about the fire, located on the 3000 block of Somerset Pike in Conemaugh Township, came in around 8:30 p.m. The fire shut down part...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One killed in house fire in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead after a house fire Friday evening in Conemaugh Township, according to the Somerset County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the house fire just before 9 p.m. along the 3000 Block of Somerset Pike. The Somerset County Coroner’s Office said no additional information would be released at […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Crews respond to early morning house fire

ALBRIGHT, W.Va (WDTV) - Numerous fire crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire in Preston County Tuesday morning. Crews were dispatched to the fire on Sugar Valley Rd. in Albright just before 6 a.m., according to the Preston County 911 Center. Officials said there were no reported injuries as a...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
PennLive.com

Fire affecting I-81 traffic in Franklin County

Part of Interstate 81 was closed Thursday morning in Franklin County because of a vehicle fire. Southbound lanes were shut down, but have since partially reopened, between exit 3 to the Molly Pitcher Highway and the Maryland border, according to 511PA. Delays should continue to be expected. PennDOT cameras show...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

Man arrested in Columbia Street assault case

Jan. 30—CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Monday on $15,000 bond after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting two people who required medical treatment of their injuries, according to Cumberland Police. Patrick Levon Meade, 53, was arrested Sunday on first- and second-degree assault charges following an investigation...
CUMBERLAND, MD
abc27.com

One dead after crash in Franklin County

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed after a motor vehicle accident occurred in Quincy Township, Franklin County on Friday, Jan. 27. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road. A 43-year-old man that was driving a Plymouth Voyager struck a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 67-year-old man as the driver of the Silverado was pulling out of the intersection and turning left onto Wayne Highway.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Car crashes into back of truck in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crashed into the back of a truck on Interstate 81 in Franklin County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Franklin Fire Company, crews were called around 5:45 a.m. and alerted to a vehicle accident with possible entrapment on Interstate 81 north around exit 17.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Upworthy

Pennsylvania home is the entrance to a cave that’s been closed for 70 years

Have you ever seen something in a movie or online and thought, "That's totally fake," only to find out it's absolutely a real thing? That's sort of how this house in Pennsylvania comes across. It just seems too fantastical to be real, and yet somehow it actually exists. The home sits between Greencastle and Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, and houses a pretty unique public secret. There's a cave in the basement. Not a man cave or a basement that makes you feel like you're in a cave, but an actual cave that you can't get to unless you go through the house. Turns out the cave was discovered in the 1830s on the land of John Coffey, according to Uncovering PA, but the story of how it was found is unclear. People would climb down into the cave to explore occasionally until the land was leased about 100 years later and a small structure was built over the cave opening.
MERCERSBURG, PA
justshortofcrazy.com

Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
MARYLAND STATE
YAHOO!

Cumberland man charged in alleged kidnapping, assault

Jan. 30—CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Sunday on assault and kidnapping charges after he ran from officers who were attempting to make the arrest. Timothy Hart Winkler, 39, remained in the Allegany County Detention Center Monday without bond, pending appearance in district court later in the day.
CUMBERLAND, MD

