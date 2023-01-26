Read full article on original website
'It's pretty bad': Winter weather in Montana delays travel for many
Billings-Logan International Airport canceled and delayed various flights and weather-related vehicle accidents were reported statewide.
mtpr.org
Diving Deep with Nakonanectes bradti, a Lizard-Like Sea Dweller of the Past
Imagine being on the shore of the Western Interior Seaway, 73 million years ago, near what is now Fort Peck Lake and the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge. (Yes, Montana once had beachfront property along a huge, warm, shallow inland sea!) You spy elasmosaurid Nakonanectes bradti as she comes up for air, showing teeth the size of a great white shark’s. She stretches her neck, longer than a giraffe’s, basking in the warm sea, savoring her latest catch, a tasty barracuda. Palm branches snap behind you. You feel the heavy steps of Deinosuchus on the prowl. Forty scary feet of crocodilian slides past you into the sea, eager to make a meal of either this skiff-long Elasmosaurid or perhaps a sea turtle as wide as your patio table. You sigh in sweet relief as your time-transporter whisks you forward, before you too are prey to one of the awesome and wondrous reptiles of our past.
These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest
Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare; snow and ice-covered roads can cause significant problems for travelers. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. An abundance of snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Outdoor Podcast- Ice Fishing Western Montana
In this episode of the Montana Outdoor Podcast, we interview Captain Matt McComb of Mo Fisch Charters, which is part of Howe’s Fishing, located in Montana’s Flathead Valley, near Glacier National Park. Matt is one of the most knowledgeable fishing guides in all of Montana. In this episode, he tells us all about where and how to catch all kinds of incredible fish through the ice in beautiful Northwest Montana. Matt covers it all from kokanee salmon, to huge lake trout, to some of the best perch and crappie fishing in all of Montana and the list does not stop there. This Podcast is just packed with amazing information that will inform and entertain you whether you have never been ice fishing or are a pro yourself.
Fairfield Sun Times
Poor road conditions have part of I-15 closed in Montana Sunday
DILLON, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting I-15 from around Butte to the Montana/Idaho state line is closed. Blowing snow, reduced visibility and scattered snow and ice are being reported on the interstate. In Idaho, I-15 is closed from mile marker 196 to mile marker 167 in...
What Everyone Ought To Know About The Montana Rebel Spirit
Montana is a state unlike any other. We are big in size, but small in population. We border a foreign country. We have lots of people moving here to be a part of this magnificent state. I have said it many times for anyone who moves here, Montanan's don't like being told what to do. Our history gives us quite a few examples of that spirit. Who remembers when Montana "didn't have a speed limit"?
The Impact of Heavy Snow and Ice on Montana’s Winter Fish Kills
Is it possible to have too much of a good thing? Fish that thrive in shallow ponds and lakes might tell you that it is. It has been a pretty tough Montana winter so far. The long-term gains we hope for are plentiful water supplies in our lakes and rivers and reduced fire dangers this summer. And while thick ice and steady snow cover can create excellent ice fishing conditions, they can put additional strain fish on fish populations in waters that are prone to winter kill.
Heavy metal testing, too much THC and the fight over Montana’s budding pot industry
It was a public meeting in the middle of the holidays to discuss marijuana. When it happened, the rules that the state’s Department of Public Health and Humans Services was proposing were already suspended. And the way the proposed-but-suspended rules were scotched by a legislative interim committee with just email seemed suspect — no one […] The post Heavy metal testing, too much THC and the fight over Montana’s budding pot industry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana PBS to Air “Higgins Ridge” on Monday, Jan. 30
BOZEMAN — Smokejumpers who survived a wildfire in 1961 will recount their harrowing experiences in an upcoming film set to air on Montana PBS. “Higgins Ridge,” named for the location of the fire in Idaho’s Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness, will air at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. In...
Have You Visited Montana’s Best Eeriest Deserted Place?
Many folks love exploring deserted places, and Montana has several locations people love checking out. If you're a fan of the Old West and love history, Montana is the place to explore. Several ghost towns were massive parts of how Montana became a state and the gold rush. Even though these towns are deserted and falling apart, people love exploring these places to discover what life was like in the 1800s.
Laugh at this List of Simpsons Characters as Montana Towns
The Simpsons is the longest-running primetime animated television series for many reasons, but I'd say the show's best quality is it's characters. People feel have a real connection with them, myself included. People are even inspired to meet the characters at Universal Studios' two theme parks, here's a video below.
The Montana Movies That Make People Not Want To Move Here
Montana is an enticing backdrop for movies and TV shows and it has been for decades. There have been a lot of movies that have been filmed in Montana. "Little Big Man", "Rancho Deluxe", "Legends Of The Fall", "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot" and more. Recently we have had multiple TV shows being filmed in Montana. "Yellowstone", and "1923". "Yellowstone" has been a hugely successful franchise not only with viewers, but with the amount of money it has generated for our state.
The Truth About Cars With Out-of-State Plates in Montana
Out of state plated cars in Montana are not our enemy. Unless you've had to drive a vehicle with out of state plates recently, you'd have no idea how rudely some Montana residents are behaving towards them. It's disturbing. Let's cut to the chase - some Montana residents are flat...
Fairfield Sun Times
Winter weather brings severe driving conditions to some Montana roads
HELENA, Mont. - Winter weather has brought on severe driving conditions and road closures in parts of the state. As of 9:00 am Saturday, I-90 westbound is closed from Livingston to Springdale. Travelers in the area are being detoured through Livingston using exit 337. The Idaho Department of Transportation has...
New Barbecue Restaurant with Fun Name Opening in Western Montana
When it comes to food, every country has there signature style of food. When you picture Chinese food, you probably think of fried rice and sweet and sour pork. When you think of Mexican food, you picture tacos, nachos, and burritos. As well as Italy with its pasta and pizzas. But, what about the good ol' U.S of A? What is our signature style of food?
Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.
When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
ypradio.org
Montana leaders, environmentalists react to Colstrip acquisition
At a legislative reception at a hotel in Helena, leaders with NorthWestern Energy and Spokane-based Avista Utilities announced the big news: that Montana's largest utility will acquire Avista's stake in the Colstrip coal-fired power plant. The move would double NorthWestern’s share in the plant’s last two remaining units even as...
mtpr.org
Forecasters issue avalanche warnings for western Montana as a winter storm hits
Avalanche forecasters across western Montana have issued avalanche warnings as a winter storm is forecasted to drop several inches of snow. The avalanche center in Missoula has issued a warning for the Bitterroot, Rattlesnake and Seeley Lake areas, where human, and naturally triggered, avalanches are possible at mid and upper elevations.
newstalkkgvo.com
Strong Montana Cold Snap Still Ready To Snap This Weekend
While lingering warm air continued to hold the snow at bay Friday, forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Missoula say all the elements are there for a very raw, stormy weekend in Western Montana. And that's going to mean dangerous driving conditions and then dangerous cold. Thursday's warm-up...
SignalsAZ
More Winter Weather Week of January 29, 2023
Another storm bringing winter weather is predicted to roll through Northern Arizona beginning Sunday evening through Tuesday. The U.S. National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona posted its latest snowfall forecast for Prescott and the surrounding areas as well as in Flagstaff, Williams, Sedona, and more. Snowfall is expected to begin early...
