Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Kentucky
The largemouth bass is one of the most unique and impressive game fish in North America. Bass fishing is especially popular in southeastern states in the US like Kentucky, where the area’s year-round mild climate and clear waters create the perfect habitat for fish like the largemouth bass and its related species. But what is the largest largemouth bass ever caught in Kentucky? Who caught it, and where did they find it? Does it come close to beating the current world record? Let’s take a closer look and learn more below.
21 Beaches In Florida With The Clearest Water
Florida beaches are great because they offer some of the clearest water and finest sand in the world. The Gulf of Mexico provides an ideal environment for these unique features, making it one of the few places on Earth where this can be found.
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Flathead Catfish Ever Caught in Louisiana
Discover The Largest Flathead Catfish Ever Caught in Louisiana. Fishing is a popular sport and recreational activity in Louisiana, and it’s no wonder why! There are over 50 lakes in the state, not including any ponds, marshes, and wetlands. Louisiana is home to many animals, including the American alligator. But did you know there are also some massive monster-sized flathead catfish thriving in the water? Keep reading to discover the largest flathead catfish ever caught in Louisiana.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Iguana Found in Florida
Florida, as one of the U.S.’s southernmost states, is home to a wide variety of tropical plants and fantastic creatures. But did you know – the largest iguana found in Florida is not only the state’s largest; it’s the most massive iguana species on Earth! The stunning green iguana makes a visual splash with a spine of protruding orange spikes and a gigantic, hanging gullet. Read on to learn about Florida’s green iguana and discover exciting facts about this reptilian giant.
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
There was extremely heavy rainfall across the region, during one of the severest droughts the U.S. has ever seen.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Florida Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Florida should be put on your list of places to eat.
Newborn Florida baby is dumped in child 'safe haven box' for first time since it was installed
A newborn baby was deposited in a 'baby box' in Florida - the only one in the state that allows parents to anonymously hand over an unwanted newborn.
Ice Fisher in Minnesota Gets a Surprise Visitor While Trying to Catch Fish
The little guy stopped by to say hello!
Indiana Landowner Captures Surprise Guest While Trapping for Coyotes
Although not the intended catch, one Indiana landowner recently captured a young bobcat before freeing the animal and releasing it back into the wild. A Warrick County, Indiana man recently shared photos on social media of his unintended catch. Mike Gootee tells us that he found the young bobcat in one of his traps intended for capturing coyotes. Gootee was able to release the bobcat which he describes in his posts on social media as a "tom." He says that once released, the bobcat took up residency on his four-wheeler tire for about 20 minutes before eventually taking off.
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
More than 140 pounds of cocaine washed up in the Florida Keys. How much is that worth?
The drugs were found in two separate loads, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Lake Mead Water Levels Before and After Drought Is Sobering Shot of Future
Before the drought hit in 2000, Lake Mead's water levels used to hit highs of 1,225 feet. Now, they reach lows of 1,040 feet.
US Coast guard officials stop 22 Mexican fishermen, seized nearly 600 pounds illegally caught fish
22 Mexican fishermen in five lanchas were taken to border enforcement after being caught illegal fishing off the coast of Corpus Christi.
New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
Kansas Man Records Unidentified Flying Object in Sky Above Wichita
"It's not the moon..."
Odd ‘armored’ fish seen hanging from mouth of Florida heron. It’s an invasive species
Multiple videos have shown herons eating the fish.
Construction worker saw something odd at Illinois college. It was a 10,000-year-old tusk
Abnormal pockets of soil around the tusk may contain more of the animal’s skeleton, school officials said.
Comments / 0