_Samuel_
3d ago
I have a 2yr old female named Sentinel, no matter where I am in the house, she has to be in the same room.... including when I shower. My girl is loyal to the end, and I wouldn't know how it would be without her. These dogs can create strong/awesome bonds.
5
lib left dems r commies
3d ago
We have two beautiful f/m GSDs. Ginger and Gracie. Very loyal, loving, and protective.
5
