Oklahoma City, OK

Class B Schools Get District Assignments

The OSSAA released its District assignments for Classes A&B basketball on Friday, as some of our smaller schools will get into the playoffs in about 1.5 weeks. All of our local teams are in Class B Area IV. The Copan and South Coffeyville boys and girls are headed to Welch...
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE, OK

