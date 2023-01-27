MADISON (WKBT) -- Updates to childcare and school immunization rules go into effect as soon as Wednesday, the Wisconsin DHS announced. Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and acellular pertussis vaccine) is required at the start of seventh grade. Previously this vaccine was required at the start of sixth grade. This change is to better align with the recommended age (age 11) at which children should receive the vaccine.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO