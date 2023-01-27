Read full article on original website
Related
news8000.com
DHS: New childcare and school immunization requirements going into effect
MADISON (WKBT) -- Updates to childcare and school immunization rules go into effect as soon as Wednesday, the Wisconsin DHS announced. Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and acellular pertussis vaccine) is required at the start of seventh grade. Previously this vaccine was required at the start of sixth grade. This change is to better align with the recommended age (age 11) at which children should receive the vaccine.
news8000.com
Fact check: Kari Lake's continuing false Arizona election claims
As she contemplates a run for the US Senate, Republican Kari Lake continues to make false claims about her loss in Arizona's 2022 gubernatorial election. Lake's speech at a Sunday rally in Scottsdale highlighted the serial election dishonesty that has been a central feature of her campaign rhetoric. Among other things, she claimed that:
news8000.com
50 percent of flu patients caught the illness at home
WISCONSIN (WKBT) -- A study from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that more households are getting the flu now than before the beginning of the pandemic. The study looked at household transmission in two flu seasons before the pandemic and from the 2021-22 flu season. The...
news8000.com
Lil Wayne coming to Madison as part of 'Welcome to Tha Carter' tour
MADISON, Wis. -- One of the biggest names in rap history is coming to Madison this spring, with tickets going on sale later this week. Live Nation announced Tuesday that Lil Wayne will be performing at The Sylvee on April 8, 2023 as part of his 28-city nationwide "Welcome to Tha Carter" tour, which starts in Minneapolis on April 4.
Comments / 1