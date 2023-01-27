Read full article on original website
UPDATE: I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens, I-25 Still Closed
As of noon, WYDOT estimates it will take crews 24 to 26 hours to get I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland back open. I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open to all traffic in both directions, but the stretch between Laramie and Walcott Junction remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
It Could Be Wednesday Afternoon Before I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, before Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming reopens. Currently, both lanes between Cheyenne and Wheatland and the southbound lanes between Wheatland and Glendo are closed due to winter conditions. The southbound lanes between Glendo...
BEWARE: Wyoming Is Open Again, But Roads Are Sketchy
Many Wyoming highways had closed before that last big weekend storm, 01/28-01/29. That was due to blowing snow that left drifts and large patches of ice across interstates and highways. Over the weekend, almost every road in the state of Wyoming was closed because of the storm. Tuesday morning, after...
I-80 in Wyoming Reopens Following Winter Blast, Fatal Pileup
After days of closures due to winter conditions and Saturday afternoon's fatal pileup in Carbon County, Interstate 80 in Wyoming is now open. The interstate was closed Thursday and had no more than reopened Saturday when 44 vehicles collided around mile markers 261 and 266 near Wagonhound Road, leaving one person dead and multiple others injured.
SEE: Hundreds of Truckers Stuck On I-80 Wyoming All Weekend
I80 on Saturday 01/28/23. Forty-four semi-trucks and cars were involved in two separate pile ups between Elk Mountain and Laramie. One person and others were injured. One accident happened at westbound mile marker 261 and the other at westbound mile marker 266. The highway had to be closed down again,...
Rolling closures in effect between Cheyenne and Evanston on Interstate 80 early Monday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Most of Interstate 80 in Wyoming is still under travel restrictions after a deadly multi-vehicle pileup on Saturday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, rolling closures are in effect from Cheyenne through Evanston as of 6 a.m. Webcam images show miles of snow-packed roads. Closures...
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: January 30, 2023
WYOMING — High winds will create significant blowing and drifting snow, poor visibility, and possible whiteout/blizzard conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Alternate routes and travel times are encouraged, watch this short impact video for details!. These impacts include:. Very strong and gusty winds and recent snowfall will produce high...
SE Wyoming Can Expect Dangerous Cold, Blowing Snow Into Wednesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about blowing snow and dangerously cold weather into Wednesday, Feb. 1. Dangerously cold wind chill temperatures are in place across the area this morning! Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories are in effect for the entire area until 9AM. Several locations have reported wind chills below -30F so far today. Avoid being outside with any exposed skin this morning. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly. In addition, strong winds of 50 to 60+MPH in the wind prone areas are producing significant blowing/drifting snow and near ground blizzard conditions. Impacts from blowing snow will continue through tonight and into Wednesday in these areas.
Interstate 80 Closed Until Monday; Multi-Vehicle Accidents, Winter Storms To Blame
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie is a mess and it’s not opening up any time soon. In fact, nearly all of I-80 is closed and won’t be open until Monday evening at the earliest. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is estimating the earliest the Interstate could be opened is between 4:30pm and 6:30pm.
Roads around Cheyenne slick with snowfall, closed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — All major roads around Cheyenne, including Interstate 80 and WY 210, are experiencing either road closures or roads that are slick with snowfall, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced today. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne warns residents to be prepared for freezing temperatures that will...
‘Large crash involving many vehicles’ reported on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — A large crash involving many vehicles occurred on Interstate 80 and will keep the westbound portion closed for an unknown length of time, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation District 1 officials. “This large-scale event will take the Wyoming Highway Patrol hours to investigate and the...
Winter Storm Tips For Those New To Wyoming Winter
If you're new to Wyoming and the cold, the only travel tip is; DON'T. Try to stay at home if you can and avoid traveling. But, if you must... Here are some winter storm travel tips. Also, always remember to check the weather and road conditions before you head out....
Laramie County School District#1Classes Canceled Due To Storm
Laramie County School District #1 has canceled classes on Monday, January 30 due to a winter storm which has rocked the area. The district issued the following statement on Sunday night:. In consideration of the safety of our students, parents and staff, due to hazardous weather conditions that include dangerous...
-25 Wind Chills Forecast For Cheyenne, Laramie
Cheyenne and Laramie could both see wind chills of -25 degrees over the next couple of days. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this graphic on its website:. Here are the latest updates for minimum wind chills across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska...
Blizzard conditions, multiple crashes close swaths of Wyoming interstates
CASPER, Wyo. — Hundreds of miles along all three interstates in Wyoming are closed Thursday night due to winter conditions and crashes, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures come ahead of a forecast weekend-long snow event across the state. All major routes between Cheyenne and Rock...
More Snow, Brutal Cold In The Forecast Across Southeast Wyoming
More snow is expected across southeast Wyoming today, with up to 8 inches of new snow possible in some areas. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on it's website. Another round of snow is expected across the area today and...
Multiple highways closed due to high winds and blowing snow
ASHTON — Multiple highways in eastern Idaho are closed Sunday due to high winds and blowing snow. The Idaho Transporation Department reports the following closures:. Interstate 15 from Dubois to the Montana State Line. U.S. Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. Idaho Highway 47 from Ashton...
