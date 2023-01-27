Read full article on original website
Tina
4d ago
They should test for alcohol. I've seen more drunks at work then stoned people. Stoned worker in my opinion are more productive at work then a alcoholic or pill popper
Reply(1)
4
Rufus Lincoln
4d ago
Because Weed is legal doesn't mean it's ok to go to work stoned. If Weed and it's affects are against company policy, then yes they can test.
Reply(3)
3
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Scrubbing anti-wolf politics from state plan | IN RESPONSE
John Howard, a former Stakeholder Advisory Group member, recently published an opinion piece titled “Politics undermines Colorado wolf plan.” It’s an accurate title — but his premise arguing pro-wolf political interference was warping the state’s wolf management plan is 180 degrees wrong. In reality, Colorado’s...
cpr.org
Report: Colorado’s education system is in crisis, and teachers are feeling it
Colorado’s education system is in a state of crisis, leaving many teachers feeling overworked, underpaid, not respected and worried that large, systemic issues connected to underfunding are hurting their students. That’s according to the annual State of Education report from the largest teacher’s union in the state, the Colorado...
EDITORIAL: Is the rush to Colorado over?
For at least the past 30 years, Colorado ranked among the most desirable destinations for people looking for peace, tranquility, safety and some of nature’s most extraordinary beauty. The attraction has worn off, and that should tell leadership something is wrong. State demographers report Colorado’s population growth is coming to a screeching halt. In 2015, nearly 58,000 people migrated to our state. In 2021, the number was less than 15,000. ...
Colorado Ranks Pretty High For Singles. What Are The Reasons?
It's almost "single's awareness month" around Colorado, and according to this new survey, our state ranks pretty high for single folks. Why is Colorado so good for single people?. Colorado Ranks High For Singles. I've been married for almost 10 years so I'm not too familiar with the current singles...
New bill introduced could give cities ability to enact rent control
A new bill introduced in the State House this last week could give cities the ability to enact rent control. If you rent or know someone who does, you know that prices have increased rapidly in Colorado.According to data from the Apartment Association of Metro Denver, rent has jumped 12% in just the last year – up 88% in the last decade. Residential rent analysis company, Rentometer, found other double-digit spikes around Colorado from 2021 to 2022 – rent increased 15% in Aurora, 13% in Boulder, and shot up 18% in Fort Collins. Susan Gibson is among the many feeling the pinch of...
Cash for Grass: Colorado to pay for turf removal, boost water conservation
A new turf replacement program, set to roll out in Colorado in 2023, will pay to convert some of the grass in urban areas and residential yards into more water-efficient landscaping. This is the first time the State of Colorado has dedicated funds expressly to turf replacement. It’s an important step to increase water conservation and get it closer to where it needs to be, said state officials and conservation leaders at a confab earlier this month. But this version of cash for grass will be just one of many tools — and maybe not the most influential one — that will transform landscaping in the state in response to climate change and reduced water availability.
Here’s how many Colorado student borrowers the White House would forgive
Student loan borrowers owe a total of $1.7 trillion, about $29 billion of which is among the borrowers in the state of Colorado.
Small CO town was one of the coldest places in America Tuesday morning
While it was bitterly cold across all of Colorado Tuesday morning, a small town in Moffat County was one of the coldest places anywhere in the country.The town of Maybell has just 76 people and is located along Highway 40 about 25 miles west of Craig. The coldest air temperature ever recorded in the state of Colorado was in Maybell on February 1, 1985 when the thermometer dropped to -61 degrees.It wasn't quite that cold Tuesday morning but Maybell was the coldest location in Colorado with -42 degrees. Only a handful of remote areas in Utah and Wyoming were colder than Maybell.Nearby Craig was also extremely cold with -41 degrees which makes Denver's official low of -6 degrees seem mild.After the frigid start on Tuesday, high temperatures will reach the 20s across much of the state. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will finally reach above freezing on Wednesday followed by 40s developing on Thursday and Friday. It will also remain dry across Colorado through Friday with sunny skies each day and clear skies each night.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Can a Broken Tail Light Ticket Get Your DL Suspended in Colorado?
I came across a hotly contested post on social media where someone was complaining their license had been suspended because they got a ticket for having a broken tail light on their car. My first thought was there was absolutely no way that was possible. The vast majority of commenters...
Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 this week
Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.
cobizmag.com
How Will FTC’s Proposed Ban on Non-Compete Clauses Impact Colorado Law?
On January 8, 2023, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued its groundbreaking proposed rulemaking that, if adopted, will ban the use of non-compete clauses for most workers nationwide. The FTC’s proposed rule comes on the heels of Colorado passing its new law on restrictive employment agreements in June 2022. The FTC’s entry into this area of regulation begs the question of what continued effect, if any, Colorado’s non-compete laws will have on Colorado employers and workers.
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
4th Colorado library closes for meth contamination
A fourth public library in Colorado has closed for methamphetamine contamination. This time, it was the Arvada Library in Jefferson County.
Recent snowfall drastically improves Colorado snowpack in most of state
Recent heavy snowfall in Colorado has improved snowpack levels and drought conditions in most of the state, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.
Colorado Residents Could Receive $1,400 Tax Credit - Here's What You Need to Know
The state of Colorado is proposing a bill that would give retired residents an additional $1,400 in tax credits for the years 2023 and 2024. This bill is aimed at providing support to those on a fixed income, who have been unable to keep up with the rising cost of living. The eligibility criteria for this tax credit are clear, and if passed, the credit will be refundable, meaning those who owe less in taxes than the credit amount will receive a refund for the difference.
Get Schooled On One of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places
In 2006, one of Colorado's oldest schoolhouses, Georgetown School, was facing the imminent threat of being torn down. Despite its doomed fate, the site was ultimately saved by the Georgetown Trust for Conservation & Preservation, Inc. With this, the historic school was placed on Colorado’s Most Endangered Places list, preserving...
What is Colorado’s Minimum Wage?
2023 might be the year that you or someone you know changes jobs in Grand Junction. Perhaps you know someone who will be looking for their first job ever, or maybe you know someone looking to pick up something part-time. What is Colorado's minimum wage?. Numbers have changed from state...
Does Colorado Have Common-Law Marriage?
There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about common-law marriage in Colorado. Back in the 1950s, crooner Frank Sinatra had a top 10 hit with a song called Love and Marriage. Just for fun, you can watch Frank sing the classic song at the end of this post. It went something like this.
I-25 Madness to Continue in 2023 — But We Have Made Progress
A trip through the I-25 corridor is enough to drive anyone crazy. But despite what the seemingly endless construction may imply, Colorado has made progress on our state's most notorious thoroughfare. In a recent press release, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reported that crews accomplished a lot on I-25...
99.9 The Point
Windsor, CO
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 7