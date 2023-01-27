Read full article on original website
Chance of snow or ‘wintry mix’ for Bellingham, lowland Whatcom. Here’s when to expect it
Here’s what’s in store as the weekend cold snap eases.
theorcasonian.com
Weather advisory for cold, high winds tonight
San Juan County-Western Whatcom County-Western Skagit County-Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Bellingham, Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington. …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY…. * WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. *...
whatcom-news.com
Windstorm is expected to precede a cold snap lasting into next week
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office expect temperatures to drop across several days and a windstorm will start it off. [A] Cool air mass moving into Western Washington behind the trough with Fraser [Valley] outflow winds over the Northwest Interior. Dry and cool Sunday and Monday with upper level ridge offshore. Warming trend by mid week as ridge weakens.
Here’s when snow is possible for Bellingham as arctic winds start to blow
Cold weather shelters may open; pipes could freeze.
whatcom-news.com
I-5 crashes keep troopers busy on sunny Sunday afternoon
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers responded to multiple crashes on I-5 during an exceptionally cold but sunny afternoon on Sunday, January 29th. According to WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding, troopers were dispatched about 1:50pm to the median south of the Grandview Road interchange due to a report of a rollover crash. This was a 2-vehicle crash with a pickup that rolled ending up in the median. Harding said this was logged as a non-injury crash and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.
ifiberone.com
Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one
VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
Two lawsuits and 20 years later, Army Corps of Engineers sets Whatcom oil terminal limits
A 2000 environmental organization’s lawsuit claimed the north dock wing was in violation of the Magnuson Amendment to the Marine Mammal Protection Act.
989kbay.com
Catalytic converter thefts fall in first month of 2023
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A new law aimed at cutting down on catalytic converter thefts appears to be having the desired effect. Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy says thefts are down sharply so far in 2023. They received just 12 reports of thefts from January 1st to January 29th, while...
KGMI
Car Plows Through Window Of Lynden Restaurant
LYNDEN, Wash.- No one was injured after a car drove through the front of a Lynden business. Witnesses said on social media that the car drove through a window at Rustler’s Front Street Grill Sunday afternoon. Rustler’s staff were able to board up the window and remained open following...
anacortestoday.com
Skagit Herald announces major changes
Dramatic evidence of a changing culture and the impact of “news” via the Internet was introduced Sunday to readers of the Skagit Valley Herald newspaper. In a front page column Herald President and Publisher Michael Distelhorst announced a series of changes effective March 1, including:. * No more...
whatcom-news.com
Head-on crash in Lynden sends 1 to the hospital
LYNDEN, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 5:55pm on Sunday, January 29th, to Bender Road near Bender Place due to a report of a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a car. Lynden Police Chief Steve Taylor told Whatcom News that their investigation determined a 2021 Honda...
989kbay.com
Pop-Up COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming to Maple Falls and Lynden
Two pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics are coming to Whatcom County later this week. Vaccines and booster doses will be available to anyone six months or older on Thursday, February 1st, at the East Whatcom Regional Resource Center in Maple Falls. Another clinic will be held on Friday, February 2nd, at...
KGMI
Mount Vernon Pastor Arrested After Investigation Uncovers Drug-Dealing Business
MOUNT VERNON, Wash.- A pastor who admits to leading a “double life” faces charges for dealing drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties. KIRO reports officers arrested 57-year-old Steve Parker in Mount Vernon January 19th and found nearly three pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Court documents state...
q13fox.com
Woman found dead after RV fire in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - A woman was found dead and a man was taken to the hospital after an RV fire Sunday night in Marysville. Crews responded to a report of an RV fire off 41st Avenue Northeast after 8:30 p.m. When crews arrived, there was an RV fully engulfed. Fire...
Murder mystery weekend, new business to serve drinks and concerts coming near Bellingham
Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, such as a theater to serve alcohol, Sounders watch party and popular artists’ concerts.
‘The breakfast food of my childhood dreams.’ Poll finds the best brunch in Whatcom County
The local cafe you voted as the best brunch is known for its breakfast platters, French toast, pancakes and French-baked omelettes.
yaktrinews.com
Whatcom Co. man killed in crash in Benton Co.
BENTON CO., Wash. - A Whatcom County man has been identified as the person killed in a crash in Benton County. The crash happened Thursday morning around 3:30. Jeffrey Ebey, 34, of Sumas, was driving westbound on State Route 24 about 20 miles west of West Richland city limits. The...
New primary care clinic in Bellingham promises low appointment waits and personal care
The new clinic has two care providers who are now accepting appointments.
989kbay.com
Bellingham Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- Bellingham Police have arrested a man in connection with a recent bank robbery. The robbery occurred Thursday afternoon at the Industrial Credit Union on State St. The suspect, wearing a distinct plaid shirt, implied he had a weapon before leaving the bank with an unknown amount of cash.
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham Police ask public’s assistance to locate missing woman
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Marye L Ketelhut, age 67, who has been reportedly missing since Wednesday, January 25th, and last seen downtown Thursday. She reportedly does not know her way around Bellingham and has no phone nor car....
