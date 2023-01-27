Read full article on original website
Boxing Insider
Artur Beterbiev-Oleksandr Usyk? Beterbiev Doesn’t Think It’s Out Of The Question
Anthony Yarde is a game and terrific fighter. What’s more, he had the fight of his life Saturday night in London. He hit well, moved well, fought smart and showed the heart of a lion. Unfortuntaely for Yarde, his opponent this past weekend was IBF, WBC and WBO light heavyweight titlist Artur Beterbiev. For Beterbiev is a fighter who has the talent to remain patient while his opponent is temporarily getting the better of him, as was the case against Yarde. By continuing to apply relentless pressure, while piling on one thunderous punch after another, Beterbiev was able to stop the impressive Yarde in the seventh round.
Boxing Insider
Oscar De La Hoya Looks To Sign Terence Crawford With Golden Boy Promotions
Golden Boy Promotions honcho, and Hall of Fame fighter, Oscar De La Hoya is working to sign WBO welterweight titlist Terence Crawford onto the roster. De La Hoya posted a pic of himself and Crawford, along with fellow Golden Boy Promotions honcho (and fellow Hall of Famer) Bernard Hopkins on Saturday night. De La Hoya then told Chris Mannix he’d like to see Crawford face Alexis Rocha. What’s more, De La Hoya made it clear he liked the idea of Crawford facing Virgil Ortiz after that. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, De La Hoya said that he could make a much hoped for fight between Crawford and fellow welterweight titlist Errol Spence become a reality.
Boxing Insider
Heather Hardy Returns At Boxing Insider “Disruption” Feb 23 in NYC
Hardy To Honor Former Trainer Hector Roca In Return to the Scene of Her Most Recent Victory On Card Featuring a Wealth of New York Area Fighters. January 30, 2023, New York, New York – – Former world champion Heather “The Heat” Hardy will battle former Brazilian champion Taynna Cardoso in a eight-round super featherweight bout in the main event at Sony Hall, in the heart of Times Square, mid-town Manhattan, on Thursday, February 23.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
