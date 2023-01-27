Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Orlando has some of the most overpriced homes in the country, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. — Experts say two local cities have some of the most overpriced homes in the country and those people hoping for a dramatic drop in prices, may be out of luck. A report out of Florida Atlantic University found that both Orlando and Deltona made the list of the top 20 cities with overpriced homes.
mynews13.com
SeaWorld's Pipeline surf coaster reaches another milestone
ORLANDO, Fla. — Pipeline, SeaWorld Orlando’s new surf coaster, has reached another milestone as the theme park prepares for the attraction’s spring debut. SeaWorld Orlando's Pipeline: The Surf Coaster is expected to open this spring. The park recently shared that the ride vehicles have been moved into...
New luxury hotel planned near Epic Universe theme park
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Maryland-based The Buccini/Pollin Group Inc. wants to bring a new luxury Marriott-brand hotel to Central Florida near Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe theme park that’s now under construction.
click orlando
‘Welcome to Florida’ billboard highlights bears, toxic water, dead manatees
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A few simplistic billboards tucked among the pines along Interstate 95 near Titusville welcome motorists to Florida: “Home to bears. Toxic Water. Dead manatees.”. The signs show a toilet draining directly into the lagoon, with a dead manatee, a sea turtle and a few fish,...
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis announces plan to spend $479M on road work between Ocala and Wildwood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday pitched a $7 billion proposal to speed completion of 20 highway projects as a deadline nears for him to roll out a budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year. One of those projects would add auxiliary lanes on Interstate 75 in Ocala.
wmfe.org
Improvements along I-4 are included in DeSantis' plan to expedite road projects
Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced a $7 billion plan to accelerate several road projects across the state, including work along Interstate 4 that should ease congestion in Polk County and Orlando. Speaking at a news conference in Auburndale on Monday, DeSantis said a plan he will present to the legislature...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
How much Winter Park’s biggest house may cost to build
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. An under-construction Winter Park mansion owned by Central Florida real estate veterans and Blue Origin astronauts Marc and Sharon Hagle will be one of the priciest in the city’s history.
mynews13.com
Embry-Riddle students design camera to take photos of the Nova-C lander moon mission
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Nova-C lunar lander, designed by a private company, will deliver small commercial payloads to the surface of the moon no sooner than in March. The official date of the launch has not yet been determined. What You Need To Know. Small camera to take...
Students learn about aviation at Orlando Sanford International Airport
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Sanford International Airport helped inspire the local community on Saturday. Seminole County students and families attended Aerospace and Aviation Day at the airport and learned about careers in mechanics and avionics. The event displayed more than 25 aircraft. Children went inside cockpits, met...
orangeobserver.com
Dellagio home tops Dr. Phillips-area sales from Jan. 23 to 30
A home in Dellagio topped all Dr. Phillips-area residential real-estate transactions from Jan. 23 to 30. The home at 8412 Via Vittoria Way, Orlando, sold Jan. 24, for $1,450,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-one-half baths and 3,213 square feet of living area. Days on market: 57. DR....
Orlando to consider plans for reconstructing 100-year-old church in Parramore
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city officials will consider plans this week to reconstruct parts of a 100-year-old historically Black church. The roof of the Black Bottom House of Prayer in Parramore collapsed last October after the city’s preservation board approved its historical landmark application. The church was damaged...
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune."
Crooked Can Brewing Co. has big plans in Lake County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. One of the region’s best-known breweries is adding a major project to one of the most anticipated mixed-use developments in Central Florida. Orlando Business...
Disney workers unions urges members to reject latest contract offer
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Members of the Service Trades Council unions, which represents 45,000 Disney workers, are encouraging members to reject a new contract offer from the company. STORY: Port Canaveral sets record for passengers coming through the port. At issue is a pay increase for the first year...
disneyfoodblog.com
Why June 1st Could Determine Disney World’s Future
There’s a massive question mark in Disney World’s future. No, it doesn’t have to do with the new lands teased for the parks, the transformations going on in places like EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, or even potential changes to the Park Pass system. No, an even bigger part of Disney World — critical to the way the Company has operated for the past 50 years in Florida — is at risk of seriously changing.
westorlandonews.com
Dezerland Action Park Orlando Hosts FAMILYFEST
The parenting expo FamilyFest Orlando is promising to be more fun than ever before because it’s being hosted at Orlando indoor attraction Dezerland Action Park. FamilyFest Orlando will take place at Dezerland Action Park on Saturday, January 28th from noon to 6pm. The annual event will be in Orlando, Florida for the first time and features dozens of displays with family resources promoting helpful parenting goods and services, along with the latest “mompreneur” products.
Downtown Orlando business owners offer the city suggestions on how to deal with safety issues
ORLANDO, Fla. — Business owners have offered the city of Orlando new, more specific suggestions to deal with safety issues in downtown Orlando. Channel 9 reported earlier this month that the city is considering two ordinances aimed at improving safety, including an additional permit for businesses that want to sell alcohol after midnight.
mynews13.com
Tavares resident urging Lake County to clean impaired canals
TAVARES, Fla. — Many people move out to Lake County to take part in the nature scene, especially with the multitude of lakes in the area. But some of these bodies of water are impaired. Now a Tavares resident is speaking up, hoping the county does something about it.
disneyfoodblog.com
A New Airline Is Now Flying to Orlando Airport
Many guests fly to Disney World, most arriving at Orlando International Airport, which has flights to and from places ALL over the world. Over the past few years, we’ve seen several new airlines at the airport, including Norse Airlines, Play Airlines, Breeze Airways, and more. We previously told you about another NEW airline coming to Orlando soon, but now those flights have started!
Comments / 0