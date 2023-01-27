Read full article on original website
Let it Ride: In-Person Sports Betting Starts on Tuesday
On Tuesday, you’ll be able to make in-person (legal) bets on most professional and out-of-state college sports. Encore in Everett will join MGMSpringfield and Plainridge Park Casino for spots to make your bets! Massachusetts will join the over half of U.S. states that license and regulate sports betting in their jurisdictions. Pretty cool.
Mayor Wu Submits a Home Rule Petition to End Urban Renewal
Proposal will protect the ability to preserve affordable housing and implement future climate resilience measures, modernize BPDA charter. BOSTON – Monday, January 30, 2023 – Mayor Michelle Wu today submitted to the City Council a proposed Home Rule Petition to end Urban Renewal in Boston. If approved by the City Council, the Home Rule Petition would be sent to the State House for approval by the Massachusetts legislature. The proposed legislation would create new tools to meet future needs such as climate change resilience infrastructure, and retain the Boston Planning & Development Agency’s (BPDA) ability to enforce restrictions that protect community assets, such as affordable housing and open space. The proposal will also update the statutory mission of the BPDA by establishing a new charter for advancing resilience, affordability, and equity. Mayor Wu today also submitted an order to the City Council requesting a two-year extension of remaining Urban Renewal plans to allow time for legislative approval of the Home Rule Petition.
Large fight between TechBoston Academy students on Monday afternoon
At about 2:42 PM, on Monday, January 30, 2023, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to the area of Washington Street and Armandine Street for a call for a person stabbed. Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers immediately began to render aid to...
13-year-old year shot + killed in Mattapan on Sunday believed to be targeted.
The boy who was shot and killed in Mattapan on Sunday was targeted according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. WCVB is reporting that officials have not publicly identified the victim, but an aunt said he was Tyler Lawrence – age 13. The shooting happened on Sunday...
