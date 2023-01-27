Read full article on original website
FGCU nurse anesthesiologists will be doctors for first time
Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers has been training nurse anesthesiologists since about 2006, but it’s still not a well-known specialty. “Nurse anesthesiology is basically the same as medical anesthesiology in that we provide perioperative care to any patients needing surgery or anesthesia for procedures,” says Robert Bland, who teaches in the program.
SWFL health leaders react to fake nursing degree scandal
Authorities three Florida schools sold nursing diplomas to more than 7600 students for $15,000 a piece.
Fort Myers holds an insurance claim meeting for Hurricane Ian survivors
A Hurricane Ian recovery expo is happening today and Monday at the Fort Myers Highschool gymnasium and town hall.
Free drywall for Lee County residents
FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, Jan. 31, recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian will continue as Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and Rotary International will be distributing drywall, mattresses and supplies for those impacted in Lee County. According to GEM, every Fort Myers Beach resident can take up to 50...
‘I can sleep tonight’: Ian survivors finding solutions at Insurance Villages
Florida Department of Financial Services hosting 5 Insurance Villages across Southwest Florida this week
200 volunteers provided resources to homeless people in Lee County
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Homeless Coalition held its annual Homeless service day and veteran stand-down event Saturday morning. Anyone who arrived at the City of Palms Park could access veteran services, get a Florida ID, or clear off their court fines. The organization had a total...
Fort Myers Beach organizations will provide qualifying residents $500 online gift cards for Hurricane Ian recovering
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– As many people continue to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Ian, the Fort Myers Beach Woman’s Club and the Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation teamed up to donate $500 eMastercards. According to Fort Myers Beach’s website, people can apply to receive the gift cards...
This week saw a gym, a restaurant, an investment firm and a Las Vegas buyer
Coffee and a sandwich: The owners of the 5th Avenue Coffee Company & 6th Diner in Naples have bought the eateries’ building. According to property records, a company registered to Frederik and Karen Overdijking paid $6 million for a property at 589 5th Ave. S. The restaurant’s address is 599 5th Ave. S, though, and that’s an address which doesn’t appear on the property appraiser’s website. Frederik Overdijking says in an email that despite the differing street numbers it is the same building.
Free adoption day at Gulf Coast Humane Society
Today at Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers, customers have the chance to adopt a dog or cat for free!
Pickleball and tennis courts coming to Cape Coral
An area in Cape Coral will transform into 32 pickleball courts, 12 tennis courts, lighting, and covered seats. The project aims to attract more...
Memorial brick laying ceremony honors fallen deputy
The Southwest Florida Public Service Academy added a 44th memorial brick in honor of Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Deputy First Class Christopher Taylor to its Fallen Officers Memorial.
Medical marijuana facility in process of filing injunction against Florida Department of Health
EAST NAPLES, Fla. — Medical marijuana licensing facility ‘My Florida Green’ is filing an injunction against the Florida Department of Health over a 2022 restriction on cannabis sales. “People are going to die. That’s what’s going to happen. What’s happening is people are forced to go to...
Ten Cape teachers named as Golden Apple finalists
The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools today announced the 36th annual Golden Apple Recognition Program Award finalists. The Foundation’s Golden Apple Selection Committee, made up of community and business leaders, were charged with the arduous task of reviewing and ranking applications to select 30 finalists. “The teaching profession...
Abandoned south Lee County railway chugging closer to being pedestrian trail
For years it’s been in the works as south Lee County inches ever closer to getting a dedicated pedestrian path from Fort Myers all the way down to Naples. The proposed trail would start at Alico Road and would offer an unbroken pedestrian path south, eventually ending up in Bonita Springs, at Bonita Beach Road, and extending beyond.
St. Matthew’s House cuts ribbon on new affordable homes in East Naples
EAST NAPLES, Fla. — More graduates of a local addiction recovery program have a safe and affordable place to live. On Thursday, St. Matthew’s House cut the ribbon on three new homes in their gated community called Justin’s Village. It’s located in East Naples. The homes...
Local artist began work on Naples Pier mural before hurricane, finished this month
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– A local artist started painting a mural of the Naples Pier before Hurricane Ian for a celebration. The hurricane came, and he found himself consumed in working through the aftermath of the storm. The mural lay in wait to be completed: until this month. Scott Brown,...
Lee County deputies at Sunday night scene on Bills Court
Lee County deputies were at a scene on Bills Court late Sunday night. WINK News is working to find out why the Lee County...
Firm approved to repair Tampa Bay Rays spring training home in Port Charlotte
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Commissioners have approved a contract with Wharton Smith to start repair work on the stadium at the Tampa Bay Rays spring training complex in Port Charlotte. This is welcome news to Bert Parsley, Owner of the Twisted Fork, the bar, restaurant and popular nightspot closest...
Fort Myers Porsche dealership breaks ground on new showroom, service center
Fort Myers Porsche broke ground on a new 80,000-square-foot salesroom, dealership and service center. The $35 million investment and construction project will be more...
Guitar Center opens North Naples store
While not exactly a solo effort, Guitar Center added to its band of stores Thursday with its grand opening in North Naples. The more than 15,000-square-foot music store is the 300th location in the nation for the California-based musical instrument retailer. The new store opened in Gateway Shoppes at North Bay on the northwest corner of Wiggins Pass Road and U.S. 41 North.
