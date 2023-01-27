ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

usf.edu

FGCU nurse anesthesiologists will be doctors for first time

Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers has been training nurse anesthesiologists since about 2006, but it’s still not a well-known specialty. “Nurse anesthesiology is basically the same as medical anesthesiology in that we provide perioperative care to any patients needing surgery or anesthesia for procedures,” says Robert Bland, who teaches in the program.
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Free drywall for Lee County residents

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, Jan. 31, recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian will continue as Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and Rotary International will be distributing drywall, mattresses and supplies for those impacted in Lee County. According to GEM, every Fort Myers Beach resident can take up to 50...
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

This week saw a gym, a restaurant, an investment firm and a Las Vegas buyer

Coffee and a sandwich: The owners of the 5th Avenue Coffee Company & 6th Diner in Naples have bought the eateries’ building. According to property records, a company registered to Frederik and Karen Overdijking paid $6 million for a property at 589 5th Ave. S. The restaurant’s address is 599 5th Ave. S, though, and that’s an address which doesn’t appear on the property appraiser’s website. Frederik Overdijking says in an email that despite the differing street numbers it is the same building.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pickleball and tennis courts coming to Cape Coral

An area in Cape Coral will transform into 32 pickleball courts, 12 tennis courts, lighting, and covered seats. The project aims to attract more...
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Ten Cape teachers named as Golden Apple finalists

The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools today announced the 36th annual Golden Apple Recognition Program Award finalists. The Foundation’s Golden Apple Selection Committee, made up of community and business leaders, were charged with the arduous task of reviewing and ranking applications to select 30 finalists. “The teaching profession...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County deputies at Sunday night scene on Bills Court

Lee County deputies were at a scene on Bills Court late Sunday night. WINK News is working to find out why the Lee County...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Porsche dealership breaks ground on new showroom, service center

Fort Myers Porsche broke ground on a new 80,000-square-foot salesroom, dealership and service center. The $35 million investment and construction project will be more...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Guitar Center opens North Naples store

While not exactly a solo effort, Guitar Center added to its band of stores Thursday with its grand opening in North Naples. The more than 15,000-square-foot music store is the 300th location in the nation for the California-based musical instrument retailer. The new store opened in Gateway Shoppes at North Bay on the northwest corner of Wiggins Pass Road and U.S. 41 North.
NAPLES, FL

