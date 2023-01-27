Related
Many NJ customers can’t get help with overdue bills because of reluctant utilities
A federally funded program offers up to $5,000 per household. Fewer than 2,000 NJ households have benefited. Customers owe New Jersey’s water and sewer utilities tens of millions in unpaid bills, debts that have thousands of families facing shut-offs. While a Low Income Household Water Assistance program offers up...
759,000
NJ residents who sought student loan debt relief under Biden plan. President Joe Biden announced a significant loan forgiveness program in August 2022, one that would forgive up to $20,000 in debt relief for borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year. In the four weeks after the application process opened, millions of Americans applied or were deemed eligible for relief. Only 10 states had more applicants than New Jersey, which had 759,000 applicants. Of those, some 493,000 were fully approved and sent to loan servicers for discharge.
Business Report: NJ’s housing market cools
The trend is attributed to rising interest rates and prices as well as low inventory. New Jersey’s housing market has definitely cooled off. According to new figures from New Jersey Realtors, the number of closed sales in the state fell 17.8% in 2022, compared to the prior year. The organization blames rising interest rates and prices along with low inventory for the drop. Last year, the median sales price for single family homes rose 8.7% to $473,000.
Students push NJ lawmakers to help curb high school dropout rate
Senate majority leader Teresa Ruiz introduced legislation last fall. Students in New Jersey are expected to attend school and graduate ready to enter the workforce or continue their education. However, many students fall through the cracks, dropping out of school before they obtain a diploma. And considering the staggering amount...
Challenges persist for social equity applicants in NJ cannabis market
NJ resident opens first legal marijuana store in NYC by someone with prior marijuana conviction. Many social equity applicants in New Jersey say they still face challenges trying to convert their conditional cannabis license to an annual one. The process has sparked debate over the length of time it takes to begin recreational marijuana sales in the Garden State.
Pension payment on track as state faces economic uncertainty
New Jersey’s top public-worker pension-fund officials have been told to “fully expect” a full employer pension contribution in the annual budget Gov. Phil Murphy is due to present to lawmakers next month. A key member of the Murphy administration delivered the latest update on state pension funding...
Feds look to NJ for maternal health success
Doulas, insurance expansion among moves that may be expanded to other states. New Jersey’s maternal mortality outcomes are nothing to brag about. But the state has become a national leader for its efforts to address the problem. These include expanding Medicaid coverage for new mothers, strengthening and diversifying the...
Use modern forensics to settle questions in Lindbergh kidnapping case?
Nearly nine decades have passed since the state of New Jersey executed an unemployed German immigrant from the Bronx for staging the “crime of the century.”. The April 1936 execution of Bruno Richard Hauptmann for the kidnapping and killing of the infant son of aviator Charles Lindbergh and his wife Anne Morrow Lindbergh came after a four-year investigation that is still one of the largest and most complex in New Jersey history.
NJ Spotlight News: January 27, 2023
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. More cities leave state’s health benefits plan after rate hike. Trenton and Newark join Camden in opting out. Ensuring education...
NJ colleges, universities should stock naloxone, lawmakers say
Bill is latest in state’s efforts to stem tide of overdoses and deaths from opioids. Colleges and universities across New Jersey would be required to get a supply of naloxone nasal spray on campus for anyone experiencing an opioid overdose under a bill lawmakers backed this week. “We’re talking...
Proposal to raise mandatory retirement age for NJ judges panned by bar association president
Sen. Shirley Turner moves to raise the retirement age from 70 to 75. To ease a historic shortage of judges in New Jersey, a New Jersey state senator is proposing to raise the mandatory retirement age from 70 to 75. Sen. Shirley Turner proposed the bill in December. She said...
Warehouse industry faces slowdown as lawmakers, towns push back
Demand remained strong in fourth quarter but runaway growth predicted to slacken. New Jersey’s warehouse industry faces a possible future restraint on its recent explosive growth because of legislative and municipal action to curb its expansion, according to the latest industry outlook. A quarterly report on industrial real estate...
$650M
Overall spending on film and television productions in NJ, 2022. In 2018, Gov. Phil Murphy reinstated the Film and Digital Media Tax Credit, a program that provides transferable credit against taxes for expenses incurred when producing in-state content. The goal was to incentivize production companies to film and create digital content in the Garden State. When the program was expanded in 2021, it did just that, making New Jersey a major filming hub on the East Coast. Overall in-state production spending on filmmaking broke records in 2022, exceeding $650 million.
When toxic waste dumps get a do-over, who wins?
Dozens of former landfills, industrial waste sites and illegal toxic dumps in NJ have been transformed. “Overall, this particular landfill has been a win-win for the township,” Robert Greenbaum, mayor of Mount Olive, said of a former toxic Superfund site that now pays $50,000 a year in local taxes and pumps 25 megawatts of power into New Jersey’s power grid.
How should NJ network of mobile crisis response teams work?
The teams will be sent out to help callers to the 988 emergency hotline. For Juliet Hyndman of Warren County, the need for a better system to respond to mental health emergencies is an issue that hits close to home. A family member lives with bipolar disorder and has been...
Public welcomes plan to stop mixing sewage with stormwater
New DEP plans will require wastewater plants to cut flows during rainstorms. When her local wastewater system overflows during heavy rains, Hailey Benson has endured years of sewage flooding into her basement. And now she’s glad the utility is finally required to fix it. Benson, a resident of North...
Murphy postpones public hearings on state’s new Energy Master Plan
Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday unexpectedly shelved public hearings slated to begin this week on the state’s Energy Master Plan, adding to the uncertainty about his ambitious clean-energy agenda as it moves forward. In a press release issued by his office, the governor announced stakeholder meetings that were to...
Op-Ed: An argument for same-day voter registration in New Jersey
Same-day voter registration disproportionately increases turnout among younger voters. Last month, the nation saw young voters in Georgia push U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, over the finish line to victory. It wasn’t the first time Georgia’s 18- to 24-year-old voters flexed their muscles. Strong turnout among young voters, especially young voters of color, was crucial to the runoff wins of Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Warnock in January 2021, which gave Democrats the majority in the upper chamber.
Action urged to bring ashore power generated by wind farms
With dozens of offshore wind projects in the pipeline across the nation, federal agencies, states and power-grid operators need immediately to begin collaboratively planning on how to bring the electricity ashore, according to a new study. The Brattle Group study found numerous benefits from proactively planning for the transmission of...
Op-Ed: Create a climate change for media misinformation
Gov. Murphy’s law requiring public schools to teach media literacy is a good start, but thorough and thoughtful implementation is equally critical. Although the tidal wave of misinformation continues unabated, the new year already has seen one ray of hope. In early January, Gov. Phil Murphy signed the first-in-the-nation law that requires public schools to teach media literacy at all grade levels — K-12. Murphy noted in his signing statement, “Our democracy remains under sustained attack through the proliferation of misinformation that is eroding the role of truth in our political and civic discourse. It is our responsibility to ensure our nation’s future leaders are equipped with the tools necessary to identify fact from fiction.”
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0