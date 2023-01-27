Gov. Murphy’s law requiring public schools to teach media literacy is a good start, but thorough and thoughtful implementation is equally critical. Although the tidal wave of misinformation continues unabated, the new year already has seen one ray of hope. In early January, Gov. Phil Murphy signed the first-in-the-nation law that requires public schools to teach media literacy at all grade levels — K-12. Murphy noted in his signing statement, “Our democracy remains under sustained attack through the proliferation of misinformation that is eroding the role of truth in our political and civic discourse. It is our responsibility to ensure our nation’s future leaders are equipped with the tools necessary to identify fact from fiction.”

