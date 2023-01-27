Read full article on original website
EatingWell
7-Day No-Sugar High-Protein Meal Plan
Sweet and desserts can definitely be part of a healthy diet, but sometimes it's easy to go overboard with added sugar, especially during the holidays, birthdays and other celebrations. And while sugar in moderation won't derail your whole diet, the reality is that most people eat way more added sugars than needed. According to the CDC, on average, American adults consume 17 teaspoons (68 grams) of added sugar every day, which is far more than the American Heart Association's recommended max of 6 teaspoons for women and 9 for men. You might already be skipping the 12-ounce can of soda with 39 grams of sugar, but did you know a typical 5-ounce blueberry yogurt contains 11 grams of added sugar? That's 2 3/4 teaspoons or almost half of your daily recommended max. Over time, too much sugar can lead to major health issues like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.
Lemonade poke cake: Decadent desserts
I just love making poke cakes. They are always so moist and easy to make, and this lemonade poke cake is no exception. It is the perfect combination of sweet and tart. But the best part is it's inexpensive to make yet looks as good as it tastes, which makes it the ideal dessert for any occasion.
Eating Protein First Thing In The Morning Helps With Weight Loss, Experts Say
Eating enough protein is essential. Not only does it keep you feeling full, but it also supports a number of bodily functions that help your body work, and feel, its best. As you age, protein becomes even more important. Some foods are richer in prot...
Life Changing - Broccoli Salad 🥦
I’ve never been a fan of broccoli. It started when I was young and my mom and dad went and picked bushels and bushels of broccoli. Those bushels and bushels proceeded to sit in our garage during the heat of the summer, do I need to go on here?? You get the point the smell coming from the rotting bushels was bad, so from that day forward I turned my nose up to anything broccoli, that is of course until I met this broccoli salad.
A Nutritionist Tells Us How To Build A Perfect Weight Loss Meal, Step By Step
If you’re trying to lose weight, you may be focused on creating the perfect workout routine that can help you shed those pounds. However, while exercise is one vital component of weight loss, it’s important to remember that your diet also plays a cru...
How Adding Pistachios To Your Diet Can Help Reduce Belly Fat
Pistachios aren't just a delicious snack, they also have certain health properties that can aid in weight management. Here's what to know.
Easy Honey Garlic Chicken
My Easy Honey Garlic Chicken Recipe takes less than fifteen minutes to make and is addictively delicious!. Made with simple ingredients, this sticky sweet, savory sauce is so good you'll want to use it for all your chicken dishes.
buffalohealthyliving.com
What Is the DASH Diet?
According to U.S. News and World Report, one of the best diets of 2023 is the DASH Diet. DASH stands for dietary approaches to stop hypertension (high blood pressure), and is embraced by the the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. In an article by Elaine Hinzey, RDN, LD, Assistant...
Easy Chicken Piccata
My Easy Chicken Piccata Recipe, made with a few simple ingredients, can be on your dinner table in less than 30 minutes!. Years of cooking this Italian-American classic has allowed me to refine my chicken piccata into a perfectly balanced dish with just the right amount of tanginess (the secret is the artichoke hearts).
No Eggs, Milk or Butter - Carrot Cake
Okay I’m going to say it... egg prices are outrageous, now if you have read any of my blog posts you’ll know that we have a flock of ladies that are super good at their job... which is graciously providing us with eggs, however not everyone is as fortunate as us. The prices ... insane... it’s crazy that I’ve see numbers in the 7-9 dollar range for a dozen free range eggs, even at our small local grocery store a pound of butter was over 8 dollars! I nearly choked... I knew then that I had to share this Carrot Cake recipe with you all. This recipe has no eggs, milk or butter... Hallelujah! It’s moist with a nice crumb, easy to make and absolutely delicious and flavorful. You’ll never miss the eggs, butter or milk!
Narcity
A TikToker Turned Kraft Dinner Into Gourmet Cheese Bites & It's Deliciously Simple (VIDEO)
Over the years, there's been a lot of talk about the right way to eat Kraft Dinner – or KD as it's often more lovingly known as in Canada. From Kraft Dinner TikTok hacks and Kraft Dinner recipes, to the fierce debate over adding ketchup on KD, there's been some solid advice circulating online on how to recreate the humble Canadian food.
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup
There is nothing better than a warm bowl of chicken noodle soup with caramelized onions. Especially if you’re feeling under the weather, this soup can be comforting. I like to say my soup has a secret ingredient. It’s caramelized onions. You may be thinking, why should I go to the trouble of caramelizing onions, just throw them in?
The Unlikely Ingredient Wolfgang Puck Uses For French Toast
Wolfgang Puck is not only one of the most famous chefs alive, but a personality with more than 580k followers on TikTok, a growing audience in love with his delicious recipes. Just scrolling through the Puck's feed, you can learn the basics to prepare a frittata, a bolognese, a butternut squash soup, meatballs, and the process of croissant making. And for brunch lovers out there, Puck seems to not miss the opportunity of showing how to enhance your favorite morning treat.
buffalohealthyliving.com
Secret Ingredient Chocolate Pudding
See if your guests can figure out the secret ingredient!. 2 ripe avocados, peeled and pitted (works best with ripe avocadoes that don’t have brown discolorations. 1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder. ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup. 2 teaspoons vanilla extract. ¼ teaspoon...
Sopa de Conchas
Sopa de Conchas, or Mexican Shell Pasta Soup, is as classic as Mexican rice and tamales. Ready in minutes and perfect for picky eaters. Sopa de Conchas is one of the most traditional dishes in Mexican cuisine. Shell pasta puffed up and swimming in a tomato broth. We had this many afternoons coming home from school. Delicious and so comforting!
Vegetable Lasagna
My Vegetable Lasagna, made with creamy ricotta cheese, a white sauce, roasted tomatoes, and garlicky sauteed spinach, is a delicious way to enjoy this Italian Classic. One bite of this creamy, cheesy vegetable lasagna and you’ll agree it’s the perfect Vegetarian Lasagna Recipe!
wtaj.com
Easy & delicious five-ingredient meals
When you’re trying to quickly get dinner on the table, the last thing you want to see is a recipe with a long list of ingredients and directions. Instead, turn to Holly Doan and her team of dietitians at Martin’s who have fast meal solutions that are balanced, affordable, and can be made with five ingredients or less.
Moscato Punch
This punch I whipped up for an impromptu game night with the family. We started one of the box sets of “Hunt a Killer”. Great game, lots of fun, if your into “Murder Mysteries” and “Who Done It’s”. Add a little (or a lot - LOL) Moscato punch and it realllly gets good! Needless to say lots of laughter, I mean catching a killer is thirsty work! For the record, it’s a good thing we run a farm and are not part of our beloved police department!
