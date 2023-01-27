Read full article on original website
Caterpillar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.45 billion. The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.86 per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
Silicom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) _ Silicom Ltd. (SILC) on Monday reported net income of $5.6 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Kfar-Sava, Israel-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share.
ChampionX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ ChampionX Corporation (CHX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $67.9 million. On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share. The results surpassed...
CGI: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
MONTREAL (AP) _ CGI Group Inc. (GIB) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $281.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had profit of $1.18. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.22 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four...
Match Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
DALLAS (AP) _ Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $84.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
Mortgage Rates Just Hit a 4-Month Low, but Do Homebuyers Even Notice—or Care?
Mortgage rates are down again this week, which means things are looking up for homebuyers. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked down 2 basis points to 6.13%, according to Freddie Mac, continuing a pattern of rates seesawing lower since topping 7% in the fall. In fact, mortgage rates are at their lowest levels since mid-September 2022.
Used Car Prices Are Dropping: What That Means for Car Buyers
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. After more than a year of overheated prices, the used-car market cooled by several degrees in December. The trend brings some relief to car buyers. But inventories have yet to reach pre-pandemic levels, and consumers still miss the buying power they had in 2019.
