NHL
Bruins Assign Koppanen and McLaughlin to Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 30, that the team has assigned forwards Joona Koppanen and Marc McLaughlin to Providence. Koppanen has played in five NHL games for the Bruins this season, recording his first NHL point on January 22 against the San Jose Sharks. The Tampere, Finland native was selected by the Bruins in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Panthers stun Bruins in OT after tying it late in 3rd
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime after Aleksander Barkov tied the game with three seconds left in the third period to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Reinhart scored on a one-timer from the left...
NHL
Hollywood moments from the Flyers NHL All-Star
As Kevin Hayes prepares to represent the Flyers at his first NHL All-Star Weekend, the occasion warrants a look back at what got him here. As Kevin Hayes prepares to represent the Flyers at his first NHL All-Star Weekend, the occasion warrants a look back at what got him here. Mostly, it is what is quietly turning into a career year for the veteran forward, who is in his ninth season and as such might be a little far along to refer to this as a "breakout" season, but the Flyers certainly wouldn't mind it if it were a sign of things to come.
NHL
Projected Lineup: January 29 vs. Boston
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go with Frederik Andersen in net Sunday as they face the NHL's best, the Boston Bruins. The netminder is 4-0 since returning from a lower-body injury that kept him out of game action from mid-November until mid-January but left Wednesday night's win over Dallas after the first period due to an upper-body concern.
NHL
My All-Time 26 Best Forwards | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler counts down his all-time Devils forwards list. No question; this is my toughest challenge since I began tackling the Devils 40th anniversary topics. Calling this "My 26 All-Time Best Forwards" severely tests The Maven's measuring meter. My ratings take into consideration scoring prowess, I.Q. (as in Intensity Quotient), and the ability to play the 200-foot game. Clutch-ability and grit are key elements as well as leadership. But, uppermost -- at all times -- I'm dealing with both the quality and quantity of each candidate's output. Without further ado, let's drop the puck and chase the action. Here goes from 26 to 1; with a short bonus at the end.
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Capitals
The Blue Jackets have just one last game left before the All-Star Break. Columbus returns from its four-game Western swing to Nationwide Arena to welcome the Capitals on Tuesday night, with the Jackets hoping to snap a two-game losing skid to go into the break with momentum. BLUE JACKETS vs....
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Bruins 3 (OT)
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers get a whole week to enjoy this one. Sending the Panthers into the All-Star break on a high note, Sam Reinhart connected on a one-timer just 17 seconds into overtime to lock in a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.
NHL
FEATURE: Seth Jones Leading the Way for Blackhawks On and Off the Ice
While racking up the top minutes for team, 6-foot-4 defenseman also wants to continue to grow leadership within Blackhawks locker room. After being named an alternate captain before the season began, Seth Jones is beginning to not only make his impact on the ice but in the Blackhawks locker room as well.
NHL
Giroux leads 3 Stars of Week
NEW YORK - Ottawa Senators right wing Claude Giroux, Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Jan. 29. FIRST STAR - CLAUDE GIROUX, RW, OTTAWA SENATORS. Giroux led the NHL with 4-3-7,...
NHL
Chandler Stephenson Named to 2023 Honda All-Star Weekend
VEGAS (January 30, 2023) - The National Hockey League announced today, January 30, that Vegas forward Chandler Stephenson has been selected to the Pacific Division roster for the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, which will be held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. The event will include the NHL All-Star Skills on Friday and the Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday.
NHL
Jets score 4 in 3rd, rally past Blues to end 3-game skid
WINNIPEG -- Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele each scored twice in the third period for the Winnipeg Jets, who rallied for a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre on Monday. "Josh played fantastic tonight," Scheifele said. "He always does, and he got rewarded. A few...
NHL
The Backcheck: A record setting victory
Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Saturday's victory over the Kings. Three playoff teams came into AMALIE Arena this week and all three left with zero points. The Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up their three-game homestand with a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings Saturday night and head into the All-Star break riding a franchise record 12-game home winning streak.
NHL
Inside Scoop: Player Necklaces
Some of the Penguins wear jewelry that has special significance to them during games, with the chains often peeking out from their equipment. A few of them shared why those necklaces are meaningful to them. For years, he would close his eyes and kiss his cross necklace at the conclusion...
NHL
'It Makes Us a Better Team:' Inside the Rise of Cody Glass
On Oct. 27, Bridgestone Arena was buzzing. The Nashville Predators had just snapped a five-game losing streak with a 6-2 statement win over the St. Louis Blues, which also happened to be their first win on home ice in 2022-23. But as Preds Head Coach John Hynes walked into his...
NHL
Caps Finish Trip in Columbus
The Caps conclude what has been a rather unremarkable January on Tuesday night in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. Washington entered the month on the heels of its best month of the season - a dominant December in which they rolled up an 11-2-2 record - but it has followed up with a decidedly ordinary 5-7-1 mark in the month of January.
NHL
Prospect Report: Brink Focused on Big Picture
Coming off a stellar 2021-22 season that saw him make his NHL debut for the Philadelphia Flyers after winning the NCAA championship for Denver and being a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, Flyers prospect Bobby Brink had his sights set on establishing himself as an NHL regular in 2022-23. Unfortunately, those plans were delayed in July of last summer.
NHL
Varlamov, Islanders defeat Golden Knights in OT
Mathew Barzal scored the overtime winner, Semyon Varlamov stopped 44 shots in net, helping the Islanders earn a 2-1 overtime victory. Varlamov made four saves in overtime, including stopping William Carrier on a penalty shot 26 seconds into the period. "It's nerve-racking I think for both of us, for the...
NHL
OTT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens are looking to avenge their loss in Ottawa over the weekend as they face the Senators in a re-match at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. After a scoreless first period at the Canadian Tire Centre...
NHL
7 Facts: Bo Horvat
The New York Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday evening. Horvat is 27 years old and has 54 points (31G, 23A) in 49 games this season. Fans can follow Horvat on Twitter and Instagram @BoHorvat and can learn about him in the latest edition of 7 Facts.
NHL
Beauvillier embracing new challenge following trade to Canucks
VANCOUVER -- Anthony Beauvillier likes the timing of his trade to the Vancouver Canucks because he's not the only one looking to start over. After being acquired from the New York Islanders for Bo Horvat on Monday, the 25-year-old forward joins a team that has a new coach in Rick Tocchet, who was hired Jan. 22 with assistant coach Adam Foote and defensive consultant Sergei Gonchar; is still trying to establish a new culture under general manager Patrik Allvin, who was hired Jan. 26, 2022; and now needs a new captain to replace Horvat.
