Washington State

Biden names former Covid aide as new White House chief of staff

By Sebastian Smith, MARK WILSON, CHIP SOMODEVILLA
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
As White House Covid-19 coordinator, Jeff Zients managed an unprecedented public health response

President Joe Biden on Friday named his former top Covid-19 aide Jeff Zients to White House chief of staff -- one of the most crucial positions in an administration gearing up for a likely re-election campaign.

Zients replaces Ron Klain, who saw Biden through the first two years of his term in the post, arguably the most powerful behind-the-scenes job in any US administration. The swap will take place on February 8, a day after Biden delivers his State of the Union address to Congress.

The departure of Klain, who has worked with Biden throughout his decades-long Washington career -- from senator to vice president, then victor over Donald Trump in 2020 -- will deprive the 80-year-old president of an especially close, trusted aide.

Chiefs of staff do everything from managing access to the president, setting his agenda, communicating with political power brokers and acting as a constant crisis manager and sounding board for ideas.

"During the last 36 years, Ron and I have been through some real battles together. And when youâre in the trenches with somebody for as long as I have been with Ron, you really get to know the person. You see what theyâre made of," Biden said in a statement.

Klain is credited with masterminding the intricate, behind-the-scenes negotiations between the White House and lawmakers in Congress that has seen Biden get a string of landmark bills passed, often against expectations in the last two years.

Until November's midterm elections, Democrats held a razor-thin majority in both houses of Congress and Klain was instrumental in preventing the various party factions from splitting at key moments.

On Twitter, Biden described Klain as a "once in a generation talent with fierce intellect and heart."

- Skilled technocrat -

Zients, who oversaw the vast Covid-19 pandemic response when Biden took office, is considered a skilled technocrat, who does not have the deep political connections of Klain but will aim to make sure that the earlier legislative victories are followed through.

Jeff Zients will be in one of the most powerful behind-the-scenes roles in Washington as chief of staff at the White House

"A big task ahead is now implementing the laws weâve gotten passed efficiently and fairly," Biden said.

"When I ran for office, I promised to make government work for the American people. Thatâs what Jeff does," Biden said. "I'm confident that Jeff will continue Ron's example of smart, steady leadership."

Biden has not yet declared he is running again but is widely expected to do so, potentially pitting him again against Trump in 2024.

Zients will also be taking over just as Republicans flex their muscles in the House of Representatives, where they won their own tiny majority in November. With the hard-right of the party in the ascendant, Biden is due to face a series of aggressive investigations into his policies and the business activities of his son Hunter.

Biden is also currently embroiled in a Justice Department probe after the discovery of a small number of classified documents in his house and at a former office. The White House says the documents were accidentally mislaid after Biden's time as vice president to Barack Obama.

Trump is also under investigation for handling secret documents, although in his case they number in the hundreds and the Republican repeatedly refused to cooperate with authorities on the matter.

