Longboat Observer
Check with rental company first
Animal complaint: While on a routine patrol, an officer saw an injured bird on the shoulder of the road. The officer approached the bird, and it did not fly away. The bird appeared to have a broken wing and was approaching the road. After putting on gloves, the officer was able to grab the bird with the help of a blanket. The bird was transferred to the care of a Bradenton Beach Police Department officer who operates an animal sanctuary for treatment.
Roadwork reminder for residents in North Port
Beginning tomorrow the section of Greenwood Avenue will be closed for 30 days as crews begin to install new stormwater drainage.
Longboat Observer
Lane closures at Gulfstream roundabout coming this week
The Florida Department of Transportation has informed the city of Sarasota of lane closures on approach to the roundabout at Fruitville Road and U.S. 41 for the second half of this week. Some of the lane closures will take place during the day. Access will be maintained for all routes....
Mysuncoast.com
Storage unit fire in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a Manatee County storage facility located on 920 Cortez Road at around 7:30. According to Batallion Chief Doug Brett, firefighters were on the scene within three minutes and were able to contain the fire to a single unit.
NBC 2
Missing North Port woman found alive by K-9
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A missing 76-year-old woman was found wandering in the woods by a K-9 in Charlotte County. Marie Ginette Saint Hubert of North Port was found by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, according to the North Port Police Department. The woman left her home in...
Five vehicles burst into flames in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Five vehicles caught fire early Tuesday morning on Hampton Road in North Fort Myers. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the blaze. Three vehicles were engulfed, and the two others sustained minor damage, according to the Fort Myers Fire Department. The State Fire Marshal...
wgno.com
20 tons of trash removed from ‘hoarder’s’ yard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A mess that covered an entire yard on 56th North Street in St. Petersburg, and plagued residents for more than two years has finally been cleared away, but some remain concerned the mountain of debris could rise again. Neighbors say friends and relatives of...
LSCO: Crash closes section of Lee Blvd. in Lehigh Acres
The Lee County Sheriff's Office announced all lanes of Lee Blvd are closed at Collins Ave N for a multi-vehicle crash.
Seven bottles of tequila stolen from Port Charlotte Total Wine
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying three women accused of stealing bottles of tequila worth $684.93. According to deputies, the trio entered the Total Wine and More located at 19400 Cochran Blvd on January 23 at around 5:57 p.m. The trio was then caught on surveillance camera concealing seven bottles of tequila inside their purses.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota police searching for missing woman
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - UPDATE:. Sarasota Police has reported that Mayara has returned home and is safe. Sarasota Police say Mayara Simone Tonini Muller, 35, is missing. Muller was last seen at her home in the 1900 block of Cocoanut Ave., at 5am Sunday. Police say she may be driving...
Mysuncoast.com
Two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville reported within minutes
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville Road that happened within minutes of each other Jan. 27. Officers do not believe the two incidents are connected. The first hit-and-run crash happened near Fruitville and Orange Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. The victim, a...
Mysuncoast.com
I-75 interchange improvements at Fruitville on list to be fast-tracked
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed fast-tracking 20 highway projects over the next four years, including one in Sarasota County. At a news conference in Auburndale Monday, DeSantis said the plan will combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system. The spending, which must...
Longboat Observer
Top residential real estate sales for Jan. 16-20 in Lakewood Ranch
A home in Concession topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. David and Stephanie Amos, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8353 Lindrick Lane to Christopher John Hickman and Donna Lynn Hickman, of Bradenton, for $3,075,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,860 square feet of living area.
Sarasota PD investigates 2 fatal hit-and-run crashes near same road
Police are investigating two hit-and-runs that both happened on Friday, Jan. 27, and occurred near the same road.
mymanatee.org
63rd Avenue Improvements Meeting
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (January 27, 2023) – Manatee County is hosting a Public Information Meeting to detail an upcoming roadway improvement project on 63rd Avenue E. from U.S. 301 to Tuttle Avenue. The meeting will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7461 Prospect Road, Sarasota, 34243.
Longboat Observer
Trash to Treasure sale is a Longboat Key tradition
The clubhouse at Gulfshore filled up quickly on Saturday morning for the community's annual Trash to Treasure sale. Kay Heigle and Nancy Kryway are longtime residents and shoppers at the Trash to Treasure sale. An armless lady lamp for sale. Anne Long helps work the sale. Lots of beach-themed decor...
Longboat Observer
Fire destroys Sarasota Polo Club's clubhouse
A fire destroyed the Sarasota Polo Club's clubhouse early Saturday morning in Lakewood Ranch. Twenty units responded to the fire, including seven engines, a ladder truck and two tankers. Sarasota County Fire Department Battalion 2 Chief Michael Huff said the fire was reported at 12:57 a.m. and firefighters from Station 7 (4754 17th St., Sarasota) were the first to respond.
Cape Coral man arrested for squatting in Key Largo home
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested Thursday after they were found staying in a Key Largo home without the owner’s permission. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), 63-year-old John Wehrle of Cape Coral and 60-year-old Charles Huston of Colorado assumed they were ‘welcome’ at the island home on Jolly Roger Drive and strolled right through the unlocked front door.
Construction begins on West Price Boulevard next Tuesday
Sarasota county is reminding residents that beginning next Tuesday, Jan. 31, West Price Boulevard will be closed between Step Street and Altoona Avenue.
Mysuncoast.com
Crews investigating cause of early morning fire in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Crew members at Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue in Bradenton say they are investigating the cause of a fire on Thursday morning in the Bayshore Gardens area of Bradenton. The fire happened at 3:07 a.m. on Thursday in the 5400 block of 23rd Street Court West. Eric...
