ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Longboat Observer

Check with rental company first

Animal complaint: While on a routine patrol, an officer saw an injured bird on the shoulder of the road. The officer approached the bird, and it did not fly away. The bird appeared to have a broken wing and was approaching the road. After putting on gloves, the officer was able to grab the bird with the help of a blanket. The bird was transferred to the care of a Bradenton Beach Police Department officer who operates an animal sanctuary for treatment.
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
Longboat Observer

Lane closures at Gulfstream roundabout coming this week

The Florida Department of Transportation has informed the city of Sarasota of lane closures on approach to the roundabout at Fruitville Road and U.S. 41 for the second half of this week. Some of the lane closures will take place during the day. Access will be maintained for all routes....
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Storage unit fire in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a Manatee County storage facility located on 920 Cortez Road at around 7:30. According to Batallion Chief Doug Brett, firefighters were on the scene within three minutes and were able to contain the fire to a single unit.
BRADENTON, FL
NBC 2

Missing North Port woman found alive by K-9

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A missing 76-year-old woman was found wandering in the woods by a K-9 in Charlotte County. Marie Ginette Saint Hubert of North Port was found by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, according to the North Port Police Department. The woman left her home in...
NORTH PORT, FL
wgno.com

20 tons of trash removed from ‘hoarder’s’ yard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A mess that covered an entire yard on 56th North Street in St. Petersburg, and plagued residents for more than two years has finally been cleared away, but some remain concerned the mountain of debris could rise again. Neighbors say friends and relatives of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Seven bottles of tequila stolen from Port Charlotte Total Wine

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying three women accused of stealing bottles of tequila worth $684.93. According to deputies, the trio entered the Total Wine and More located at 19400 Cochran Blvd on January 23 at around 5:57 p.m. The trio was then caught on surveillance camera concealing seven bottles of tequila inside their purses.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota police searching for missing woman

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - UPDATE:. Sarasota Police has reported that Mayara has returned home and is safe. Sarasota Police say Mayara Simone Tonini Muller, 35, is missing. Muller was last seen at her home in the 1900 block of Cocoanut Ave., at 5am Sunday. Police say she may be driving...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville reported within minutes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville Road that happened within minutes of each other Jan. 27. Officers do not believe the two incidents are connected. The first hit-and-run crash happened near Fruitville and Orange Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. The victim, a...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

I-75 interchange improvements at Fruitville on list to be fast-tracked

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed fast-tracking 20 highway projects over the next four years, including one in Sarasota County. At a news conference in Auburndale Monday, DeSantis said the plan will combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system. The spending, which must...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Top residential real estate sales for Jan. 16-20 in Lakewood Ranch

A home in Concession topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. David and Stephanie Amos, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8353 Lindrick Lane to Christopher John Hickman and Donna Lynn Hickman, of Bradenton, for $3,075,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,860 square feet of living area.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
mymanatee.org

63rd Avenue Improvements Meeting

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (January 27, 2023) – Manatee County is hosting a Public Information Meeting to detail an upcoming roadway improvement project on 63rd Avenue E. from U.S. 301 to Tuttle Avenue. The meeting will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7461 Prospect Road, Sarasota, 34243.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Trash to Treasure sale is a Longboat Key tradition

The clubhouse at Gulfshore filled up quickly on Saturday morning for the community's annual Trash to Treasure sale. Kay Heigle and Nancy Kryway are longtime residents and shoppers at the Trash to Treasure sale. An armless lady lamp for sale. Anne Long helps work the sale. Lots of beach-themed decor...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Fire destroys Sarasota Polo Club's clubhouse

A fire destroyed the Sarasota Polo Club's clubhouse early Saturday morning in Lakewood Ranch. Twenty units responded to the fire, including seven engines, a ladder truck and two tankers. Sarasota County Fire Department Battalion 2 Chief Michael Huff said the fire was reported at 12:57 a.m. and firefighters from Station 7 (4754 17th St., Sarasota) were the first to respond.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral man arrested for squatting in Key Largo home

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested Thursday after they were found staying in a Key Largo home without the owner’s permission. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), 63-year-old John Wehrle of Cape Coral and 60-year-old Charles Huston of Colorado assumed they were ‘welcome’ at the island home on Jolly Roger Drive and strolled right through the unlocked front door.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Crews investigating cause of early morning fire in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Crew members at Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue in Bradenton say they are investigating the cause of a fire on Thursday morning in the Bayshore Gardens area of Bradenton. The fire happened at 3:07 a.m. on Thursday in the 5400 block of 23rd Street Court West. Eric...
BRADENTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy