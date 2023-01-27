Read full article on original website
dartmouthsports.com
Ivy League Announces Men’s Lacrosse Preseason Poll
HANOVER, N.H. — With the season opener just 18 days away, the Ivy League announced the preseason men's lacrosse poll on Tuesday, with the Big Green coming in seventh. National Finalist Cornell topped the poll with 94 points and 11 first-place votes, followed by National Semifinalist Princeton with 78 points and two first-place votes. Last season, Dartmouth fell to the Big Red, 8-7, and Tigers, 12-10, in a pair of competitive games that went down to the wire.
dartmouthsports.com
Adelekun’s Record Performance Leads Dartmouth Past Columbia, 83-73
HANOVER, N.H. — Senior Dame Adelekun put forth a historic effort, tying a Leede Arena record with 41 points while adding 10 rebounds to become just the fourth player in Division I men's basketball this season to post a 40-point double-double, as he led the Dartmouth men's basketball team to a big 83-73 home win over Columbia on Saturday afternoon. With the previous record held by Matt Morgan of Cornell in 2019, Adelekun's 41 points were the most by a Big Green student-athlete in the facility's 35-year history. Adelekun became the first Dartmouth student-athlete to score 40 points in a game since Jim Barton had 48 on Feb. 7, 1987 at Brown.
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Compete at River Hawk Invitational on Saturday
BOSTON, Mass. — The Dartmouth men's track and field team competed at the River Hawk Invitational on Saturday at The Track at New Balance in Boston. Ethan Hughes started the day with a new PR in the 60m hurdles, finishing with a time of 8.81 seconds. Myles Epstein advanced...
dartmouthsports.com
Women’s Squash Defeated by Cornell, 8-1
ITHACA, N.Y. — The Dartmouth women's squash team fell to the Cornell Big Red in Ivy League competition Sunday afternoon. The Big Green took a point from No. 5 Cornell at the fifth position but could not overcome their foe on the road. Priya Verma was stellar in her...
dartmouthsports.com
Men’s Squash Drops Match to Cornell on the Road
ITHACA, N.Y. — The Dartmouth men's squash team secured a pair of match wins against No. 8 Cornell on the road Sunday afternoon. The Big Green were unable to pick up their first Ivy League win of the season, falling by a result of 7-2. The Big Green picked up wins at positions four and nine. At position No. 4, Chris Zachary knocked off Spencer Yager in four sets. Zachary dropped the first set before rattling off three straight set victories to secure a win for the Big Green.
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Earns a Point in Overtime Defeat to Colgate
HANOVER, N.H. – Braiden Dorfman scored the equalizer with one minute remaining to send the game to overtime, but Colgate scored late in the extra period to take a 4-3 win over the Dartmouth men's hockey team on Saturday evening at Thompson Arena. The Big Green move to 4-17-1, 3-11-1 while the Colgate improves to 13-11-2, 10-4-0. Tanner Palocsik finished with one goal and one assist for the Big Green while Jack Cameron and Dorfman each scored once. Luke Haymes had two assists and Cam MacDonald and Matt Hubbarde each had one. Cooper Black made 30 saves in goal for Dartmouth.
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Takes Down No. 10 Cornell on the Road, 5-1
ITHACA, N.Y. — The Dartmouth women's hockey team utilized an influx of offense and a strong performance in net from Elle Sullivan to take down No. 10 Cornell on the road. The Big Green received goals from four different athletes to secure their first win over a ranked opponent this season Saturday afternoon.
