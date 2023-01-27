HANOVER, N.H. – Braiden Dorfman scored the equalizer with one minute remaining to send the game to overtime, but Colgate scored late in the extra period to take a 4-3 win over the Dartmouth men's hockey team on Saturday evening at Thompson Arena. The Big Green move to 4-17-1, 3-11-1 while the Colgate improves to 13-11-2, 10-4-0. Tanner Palocsik finished with one goal and one assist for the Big Green while Jack Cameron and Dorfman each scored once. Luke Haymes had two assists and Cam MacDonald and Matt Hubbarde each had one. Cooper Black made 30 saves in goal for Dartmouth.

HANOVER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO