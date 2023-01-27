Read full article on original website
Ivy League Announces Men’s Lacrosse Preseason Poll
HANOVER, N.H. — With the season opener just 18 days away, the Ivy League announced the preseason men's lacrosse poll on Tuesday, with the Big Green coming in seventh. National Finalist Cornell topped the poll with 94 points and 11 first-place votes, followed by National Semifinalist Princeton with 78 points and two first-place votes. Last season, Dartmouth fell to the Big Red, 8-7, and Tigers, 12-10, in a pair of competitive games that went down to the wire.
Men’s Squash Drops Match to Cornell on the Road
ITHACA, N.Y. — The Dartmouth men's squash team secured a pair of match wins against No. 8 Cornell on the road Sunday afternoon. The Big Green were unable to pick up their first Ivy League win of the season, falling by a result of 7-2. The Big Green picked up wins at positions four and nine. At position No. 4, Chris Zachary knocked off Spencer Yager in four sets. Zachary dropped the first set before rattling off three straight set victories to secure a win for the Big Green.
Women’s Squash Defeated by Cornell, 8-1
ITHACA, N.Y. — The Dartmouth women's squash team fell to the Cornell Big Red in Ivy League competition Sunday afternoon. The Big Green took a point from No. 5 Cornell at the fifth position but could not overcome their foe on the road. Priya Verma was stellar in her...
