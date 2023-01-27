ITHACA, N.Y. — The Dartmouth men's squash team secured a pair of match wins against No. 8 Cornell on the road Sunday afternoon. The Big Green were unable to pick up their first Ivy League win of the season, falling by a result of 7-2. The Big Green picked up wins at positions four and nine. At position No. 4, Chris Zachary knocked off Spencer Yager in four sets. Zachary dropped the first set before rattling off three straight set victories to secure a win for the Big Green.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO