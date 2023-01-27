8 Best Sam’s Club Wine Bundles for Less Than $11 Per Bottle

You already know Sam’s Club offers great deals on groceries and household items, but you might not realize you can also save big on wine — like really good wine. Whether you’re having a party or just need to restock your wine rack, the members-only warehouse club has everything you need at prices that will make you do a double take.

One of the best parts of shopping for wine at Sam’s Club is the ability to buy full-sized bottles of wine in bulk. The retailer offers many different six-packs of wine priced at what you might pay for just one bottle elsewhere.

Ready to start shopping? Here’s a look at the eight best wine bundles at Sam’s Club, priced at less than $11 per bottle .

Member’s Mark Red Wines Assorted

Price: $45.88 total/$7.65 per bottle

Enjoy private label prices on the Member’s Mark Red W i nes Assorted bundle, featuring popular red wines from notable growing regions. This assortment includes two bottles each of California cabernet sauvignon and California zinfandel, along with one each of California pinot noir and Argentinian malbec.

Member’s Mark Top-Selling Wines — Option 1

Price: $45.88 total/$7.65 per bottle

Stock your wine cellar with a variety of Member’s Mark Top-Selling Wines from around the world. You’ll receive one bottle of Italian prosecco, Italian Moscato, California sauvignon blanc, Argentinian malbec, California cabernet sauvignon and California chardonnay.

Member’s Mark Top-Selling Wines — Option 2

Price: $45.88 total/$7.65 per bottle

Another assortment of private label wines from around the world, this bundle of Member’s Mark Top-Selling Wines offers something for everyone. It includes one bottle each of California cabernet sauvignon, California chardonnay, Italian prosecco, New Zealand sauvignon blanc, California zinfandel and Argentinian malbec.

Member’s Mark a Taste From Around the Globe

Price: $45.88 total/$7.65 per bottle

Enjoy private label wines from France, Italy, New Zealand and Argentina with the Member’s Mark A Taste From Around the Globe bundle. You’ll receive two bottles of malbec and one each of rosé, sauvignon blanc, Moscato and prosecco.

Member’s Mark Light and Refreshing Wines

Price: $46.88 total/$7.81 each

Ideal for the spring and summer months, this bundle of Member’s Mark Light and Refreshing Wines is sourced from around the world. You’ll receive a bottle of private label Italian Moscato, French rosé, New Zealand sauvignon blanc, California chardonnay and two bottles of Italian prosecco.

Premium Wines of Europe Entertainment Bundle Variety

Price: $54.98 total/$9.16 each

Hosting party guests who are serious about wine? The Premium Wines of Europe Entertainment Bundle Variety can impress even the most discerning palates. Sourced from France and Italy, you’ll receive a bottle of pinot grigio, barbera, cabernet sauvignon, merlot and pinot noir.

90-Plus Point Wine Varietal — Red

Price: $64.98 total/$10.83 each

Designed to impress, the 90-Plus Point Wine Varietal features six high-quality red wines from California. Highly-rated and awarded, you’ll receive a 2018 Bayshore Vintners Pinot Noir, 2018 Vespertine Red Blend, 2018 Ishara Red Blend, 2018 James & Bell Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019 Monte Serena Winemaker’s Selection Syrah and 2019 Redland Ranch Reserve Zinfandel.

90-Plus Point Wine Varietal — White

Price: $64.98 total/$10.83 each

Sure to please any wine connoisseur, this 90-Plus Point Wine Varietal offers six award-winning white wines. A mix of California and Italian wines, you’ll receive a bottle of 2019 Cannery Row Chardonnay, 2019 Cannery Row Viognier, 2019 George Phillips Reserve Selection No. 717 Clarksburg Chardonnay, 2020 George Phillips Cellars Reserve Selection No. 043 Sauvignon Blanc, 2020 Spencer Family Vineyard Winemaker Select Sauvignon Blanc and 2020 Tre Barili de Vino Toscana Bianco.

