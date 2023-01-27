ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This £95 buy will shave more off your energy bills than double glazed windows

By Matt Mathers
With an ongoing cost of living crisis and plunging temperatures over the past few weeks , people across the country are increasingly looking for cheaper ways to heat their homes.

Sky-high gas and electricity bills mean it is no longer feasible for many families to ramp up the central heating in the way they might have been able to in past years.

Loft insulation, double-glazing windows and cladding are some of the more commonly used methods used by people trying to make their homes more energy efficient.

According to the government’s It All Adds Up campaign, upgrading to double-glazing could save the typical household around £235 per year on energy. But fitting double-glazing windows throughout a home can cost thousands of pounds.

A cheaper option is available to those who either can’t afford to pay that much or want to spend less - thermal curtains.

The Eco Experts, who give advice on environmentally friendly home improvements, say a set of high-quality thermal curtains cost around £95 but - if hung across the house - could save you £327 on bills.

Thermal curtains are made with high-density foam that blocks heat from escaping through windows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MsaBZ_0kTUp81U00

“They’re also lined with insulating layers, coated with reflective material, and often come with a magnetic strip along the edges to ensure the curtains stick tightly to your wall – all of which combines to keep the temperature stable in your home,” Josh Jackman, the Eco Experts’ lead writer, tells The Telegraph.

But Mr Jackman also pointed out the benefits of double-glazing. He said that while you’re unlikely to break even - in terms of saving on your energy - double-glazing will likely add to the value of your property, making it easier to sell.

"If you’re intending to move house at any point, having double glazing will make it much easier to sell, and allow you to set a higher price,” he says.

“Buyers generally want to see double glazing across a property, but are well aware of the cost and inconvenience of getting it done themselves – and will pay more upfront to avoid it.”

