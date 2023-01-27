Read full article on original website
In Style
Katy Perry Wore a Bold Alternative to the Classic Gala Gown on the Red Carpet
Last night, Katy Perry made a statement in more ways than one at the annual G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles. Not only was her bold take on the gala gown an unexpected choice, but so was her company on the red carpet. For the formal occasion, Katy made...
In Style
Dua Lipa's Latest Cool Girl Look Included Leather on Leather and a Spiky Bun
After dominating the Y2K resurgence all of 2022, it seems Dua Lipa is now on a bit of a ‘90s kick. The proof? Just a week after sporting a pair of butt-length braids complete with a throwback zig-zag part on Instagram, the pop star was back with yet another very ‘90s hairstyle: the slicked-back spiky bun.
In Style
Keke Palmer Glowed in a Monochromatic Dress and Boots Combo for Her Fairytale-Themed Baby Shower
Keke Palmer has given maternity fashion a whole new meaning with her strapless tiger swimsuits and yassified gowns. So, a fabulous baby shower OOTD was obviously expected, and the actress certainly delivered. Over the weekend, Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson threw an over-the-top, fairytale-themed baby shower (that looked more...
In Style
Reese Witherspoon Is Serving Valentine's Day Inspo With Her All-Red Outfit
Belive it or not, the upcoming Your Place or Mine marks Reese Witherspoon's very first film for Netflix. For the momentous occasion, Witherspoon wore what she's calling Netflix red — and while the outfit definitely pulls from the mega-streamer's logo, we're petitioning to make this the offical color of rom-coms, since it's serving up the perfect inspiration for Valentine's Day.
In Style
Martha Stewart Showed Off Her Flawless Complexion in a Filter-Free Selfie
Martha Stewart is living her best life at 81, and her latest Instagram post proves once and for all age is just a number. On Sunday, the television personality shared a series of unfiltered, close-up selfies while leaning back against a sink getting her hair washed at a salon. With her hair doused in water and shampoo, Stewart wore minimal makeup: a glossy, pink lip, rosy cheeks, and a hint of mascara.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a Love Story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
In Style
Kristin Chenoweth’s Go-To Lip Moisture Products Are in Stock — but They’re Selling Out Fast
I love discovering the products professionals rely on for their trade — like the Aesop cream a hand model uses, nurse-recommend sneakers, and the lip products behind broadway icon Kristin Chenoweth’s pout. According to a recent interview with The Strategist, the two specific products that make it into her lip care routine are the R.E.M. Essential Drip Lip Oil and Nivea Shimmer Lip Balm.
In Style
Jennifer Grey Says the "Dirty Dancing" Sequel Won't Happen "Unless It's Perfect"
Back in April 2022, Jennifer Grey and Lionsgate dropped some major news: Dirty Dancing would be getting a sequel. Since then, there hasn't been much news from the production company or Grey, but that's because the star wants to make sure everything is perfect before setting the film into motion. During an interview on Good Morning America, Grey noted that she wants to ensure that the movie honors her late co-star Patrick Swayze's legacy and insisted that if things aren't totally in line with her vision, she'd walk away. Swayze passed away in 2009.
In Style
How to Style a Jersey, According to Fashion Stylists
If you’re a die-hard NFL fan, then Super Bowl Sunday probably can’t come soon enough. Whether or not your team made it to the championship game (and for those among the latter, I feel your pain), it’s likely that, come 6:30 pm EST on February 12, you’ll still huddle around a television screen and snack on appetizers. Plus, if you’re someone who loves fashion as much as football, the annual event also gives you an excuse to learn how to style a jersey in a way that’s both supportive of your team and stylish for group photos.
In Style
Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Are Swapping Bodies in a New Movie
Body-swap comedies aren't anything new, but one starring Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts? That's a genre all on its own. Yesterday, it was announced that the two '90s rom-com stars will trade lives in an untitled project that was recently snatched up by Amazon Studios during a heated auction between five studios and streaming services. According to Deadline, Max Barbakow, who is known for Andy Samberg-Cristin Milioti comedy Palm Springs, will write and direct the film based on his initial pitch, while LuckChap Entertainment — the production label of Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara — will produce it along with Roberts and Aniston.
In Style
Kate Middleton Was a Picture of Elegance in an Emerald Green Alexander McQueen Coat
Kate Middleton has been skipping her go-to tailoring and designer pumps in favor of effortlessly elegant ensembles still rack up major style points. First, a relaxed, flowing blazer and matching pants, and now, knee-high boots. As she launched her Shaping Us campaign in Leeds on Tuesday, the Princess of Wales...
In Style
Kate Middleton Quietly Launched a New Instagram Page
While just about everything the royals do makes major headlines, Kate Middleton managed to do something on the down-low, but she's ready to share it now. People reports that the Duchess of Cambridge launched a new Instagram account for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, a cause that she established last year and is continuing to champion in 2023.
In Style
I Found a $25 Amazon Alternative for the Wildly Trendy Sneakers Supermodels Wear All the Time
Walking around my neighborhood in New York City sometimes feels like taking a tour through a fashion trends museum. At any given moment you can see every internet micro-aesthetic, from dark academia to dopamine dressing to tennis core, and it’s not uncommon to spot someone actually rocking a version of Kendall Jenner’s no-pants look. To put it simply, I always take style cues from my neighbors, and was intrigued by the absolute choke-hold one particular pair of shoes had on all of the local cool girls over the last year.
In Style
Kate Middleton Wore a Fiery Red Suit to Launch Her Latest Initiative
The Duchess of Cambridge is skipping out on her go-to tailoring for something a little more relaxed. People reports that Kate Middleton delivered a "landmark" speech as she introduced her newest initiative, Shaping Us, which is part of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. For the occasion, which took...
