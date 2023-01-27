Read full article on original website
Lily Collins Paired Her Signature Bangs With an All-Beige Outfit
Emily, ahem, Lily Collins, is very much in Paris at the moment — and she's showing off some very enviable monochrome looks. In a new carousel posted to her Instagram feed, Collins, who recently wrapped up her Emily in Paris press tour as the show debuted its third season over the winter holidays, showed off some of Cartier's best pieces and two luxe looks.
Katy Perry Wore a Bold Alternative to the Classic Gala Gown on the Red Carpet
Last night, Katy Perry made a statement in more ways than one at the annual G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles. Not only was her bold take on the gala gown an unexpected choice, but so was her company on the red carpet. For the formal occasion, Katy made...
Katie Holmes Keeps Wearing This Hard-to-Get Teddy Coat From an Unexpected Brand
Controversial opinion: Heavy-duty winter coat season has not arrived in New York City just yet. Gasp. I’m from Minnesota, so what I see as “heavy-duty” is very different from what people in the Big Apple might classify as such. While I personally have yet to pull out my ultra-thick winter topper, celebrities have already taken some of their coziest coats for a spin, inspiring me to, well, do the same.
Dua Lipa's Latest Cool Girl Look Included Leather on Leather and a Spiky Bun
After dominating the Y2K resurgence all of 2022, it seems Dua Lipa is now on a bit of a ‘90s kick. The proof? Just a week after sporting a pair of butt-length braids complete with a throwback zig-zag part on Instagram, the pop star was back with yet another very ‘90s hairstyle: the slicked-back spiky bun.
Keke Palmer Glowed in a Monochromatic Dress and Boots Combo for Her Fairytale-Themed Baby Shower
Keke Palmer has given maternity fashion a whole new meaning with her strapless tiger swimsuits and yassified gowns. So, a fabulous baby shower OOTD was obviously expected, and the actress certainly delivered. Over the weekend, Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson threw an over-the-top, fairytale-themed baby shower (that looked more...
Martha Stewart Showed Off Her Flawless Complexion in a Filter-Free Selfie
Martha Stewart is living her best life at 81, and her latest Instagram post proves once and for all age is just a number. On Sunday, the television personality shared a series of unfiltered, close-up selfies while leaning back against a sink getting her hair washed at a salon. With her hair doused in water and shampoo, Stewart wore minimal makeup: a glossy, pink lip, rosy cheeks, and a hint of mascara.
Salma Hayek's Whimsical Mint-Green Dress Had a Plunging Bedazzled Neckline
Wedding season is just around the corner, and if you're looking for fashion inspiration, look no further than red carpet darling Salma Hayek, who just wore a dress that is what wedding guests' dreams are made of. On Monday, Hayek shared a glamorous selfie showing off her mint-green Giambattista Valli...
Kristin Chenoweth’s Go-To Lip Moisture Products Are in Stock — but They’re Selling Out Fast
I love discovering the products professionals rely on for their trade — like the Aesop cream a hand model uses, nurse-recommend sneakers, and the lip products behind broadway icon Kristin Chenoweth’s pout. According to a recent interview with The Strategist, the two specific products that make it into her lip care routine are the R.E.M. Essential Drip Lip Oil and Nivea Shimmer Lip Balm.
Kate Middleton Was a Picture of Elegance in an Emerald Green Alexander McQueen Coat
Kate Middleton has been skipping her go-to tailoring and designer pumps in favor of effortlessly elegant ensembles still rack up major style points. First, a relaxed, flowing blazer and matching pants, and now, knee-high boots. As she launched her Shaping Us campaign in Leeds on Tuesday, the Princess of Wales...
I Found a $25 Amazon Alternative for the Wildly Trendy Sneakers Supermodels Wear All the Time
Walking around my neighborhood in New York City sometimes feels like taking a tour through a fashion trends museum. At any given moment you can see every internet micro-aesthetic, from dark academia to dopamine dressing to tennis core, and it’s not uncommon to spot someone actually rocking a version of Kendall Jenner’s no-pants look. To put it simply, I always take style cues from my neighbors, and was intrigued by the absolute choke-hold one particular pair of shoes had on all of the local cool girls over the last year.
Jennifer Grey Says the "Dirty Dancing" Sequel Won't Happen "Unless It's Perfect"
Back in April 2022, Jennifer Grey and Lionsgate dropped some major news: Dirty Dancing would be getting a sequel. Since then, there hasn't been much news from the production company or Grey, but that's because the star wants to make sure everything is perfect before setting the film into motion. During an interview on Good Morning America, Grey noted that she wants to ensure that the movie honors her late co-star Patrick Swayze's legacy and insisted that if things aren't totally in line with her vision, she'd walk away. Swayze passed away in 2009.
Amazon Has a Secret Section of Customer-Loved Beauty Gifts for Valentine’s Day — All $10 or Less
Here’s an early Valentine’s Day treat: Amazon has a secret storefront filled with a curated selection of fan-favorite beauty products, including highly-rated shopper selects, viral beauty buys, and a smattering of items that just so happen to be InStyle-approved. The best part? Many of the items are $10 or less (score!). Below, shop everything we’re eyeing to buy ourselves and our loved ones from the secret storefront — starting at just $5.
Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Are Swapping Bodies in a New Movie
Body-swap comedies aren't anything new, but one starring Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts? That's a genre all on its own. Yesterday, it was announced that the two '90s rom-com stars will trade lives in an untitled project that was recently snatched up by Amazon Studios during a heated auction between five studios and streaming services. According to Deadline, Max Barbakow, who is known for Andy Samberg-Cristin Milioti comedy Palm Springs, will write and direct the film based on his initial pitch, while LuckChap Entertainment — the production label of Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara — will produce it along with Roberts and Aniston.
The $23 Puff-Sleeve Sweater Amazon Shoppers Call "Super Soft and Flattering" Is Skyrocketing in Sales
As much as I may wish otherwise, winter is still upon us, and likely will be for another few months. So while I might be wanting to add spring-ready items to my wardrobe, what I need are a few more easy-to-throw-on sweaters. And while I might have spent big at the beginning of the season, the next few knits I add need to be below $50 (for the sake of my budget). Luckily, one cozy top that’s been quickly rising on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart, which updates every 24 hours, is on sale for less than half that.
Amazon’s Best-Selling Leggings Are “Buttery Soft” — and They’re on Sale for Just $9
There’s no better place than Amazon to find great fashion deals, especially if you’re looking for a new pair of leggings. One can never have too many in their closet, so shoppers are adding the retailer’s best-selling leggings from Tnnzeet to their collection while they’re on sale with a limited-time lightning deal.
Kate Middleton Quietly Launched a New Instagram Page
While just about everything the royals do makes major headlines, Kate Middleton managed to do something on the down-low, but she's ready to share it now. People reports that the Duchess of Cambridge launched a new Instagram account for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, a cause that she established last year and is continuing to champion in 2023.
All Five Spice Girls are Rumored to Reunite for King Charles III’s Coronation
A long-awaited Spice Girls reunion may finally be in the works (!!!), and thankfully, it's set to come sooner rather than later. The beloved girl group of the '90s may reportedly get the gang back together for the first time since performing the closing ceremony at the London 2012 Summer Olympic Games. It's rumored that the pop icons — including Victoria Beckham — will take the stage as part of a huge royal concert for King Charles III's three-day coronation celebration starting May 6.
Kate Middleton Wore a Fiery Red Suit to Launch Her Latest Initiative
The Duchess of Cambridge is skipping out on her go-to tailoring for something a little more relaxed. People reports that Kate Middleton delivered a "landmark" speech as she introduced her newest initiative, Shaping Us, which is part of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. For the occasion, which took...
There’s a Sensitive Skin Version of the Viral French Moisturizer-Meets-Primer That “Stops Aging in Its Tracks”
French beauty products have long been an open “secret,” whether from word-of-mouth referrals from friends traveling through Paris or on social media, it seems like every few years a French pharmacy product goes viral. Such is the case with the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, which had its day in the sun on TikTok for the last year.
