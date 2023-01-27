Read full article on original website
SeaWorld's Pipeline surf coaster reaches another milestone
ORLANDO, Fla. — Pipeline, SeaWorld Orlando’s new surf coaster, has reached another milestone as the theme park prepares for the attraction’s spring debut. SeaWorld Orlando's Pipeline: The Surf Coaster is expected to open this spring. The park recently shared that the ride vehicles have been moved into...
The Wheel remains closed at ICON Park, but testing underway
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Wheel at ICON Park remains closed for maintenance, but over the weekend, the attraction lit up for the first time in weeks. The Wheel is still closed at ICON Park after a power failure on New Year's Eve. The attraction, which has been dark for...
Police: 10 wounded in drive-by shooting in central Florida
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Ten people were injured during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood, police said. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said during a news conference that two of the victims were critically injured Monday afternoon, while the wounds of the other eight victims weren't considered life-threatening. The victims were males between the ages of 20 and 35.
Tavares resident urging Lake County to clean impaired canals
TAVARES, Fla. — Many people move out to Lake County to take part in the nature scene, especially with the multitude of lakes in the area. But some of these bodies of water are impaired. Now a Tavares resident is speaking up, hoping the county does something about it.
It was a warm and dry January
The month of January has come to a close, and in typical Florida fashion, we saw a roller coaster ride of temperatures. However, the number of warm days outnumbered the cool days. January came in on a warm note after an exceptionally cold Christmas. Three out of the four first...
Island H2O water park to hold job fair in February
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — If you’re looking for a job, Island H2O water park is hiring. The water park will be holding two job fairs in February. More than 250 positions available, including lifeguards, cashiers and custodial; park also hiring a "Fun Coordinator" Interested applicants, who can't attend job...
Newborn baby found in Polk County woods
MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Polk County found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, found the girl...
Clermont restaurant brings community together with a free meal
CLERMONT, Fla. — According to Save the Children Action Network, 77% of parents in rural areas are worried they might not be able to afford enough food to feed their family. But an Everyday Hero is tackling that fear, one meal at a time. What You Need To Know.
Sanford commissioner discuss fixes to wastewater system
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford's City Commissioner called a special meeting Monday night talking about two issues, healthy drinking water, and fixing the wastewater vacuum system. The City of Sanford rushing to make a decision, all to help maintain water quality within the community. The city attorney said they needed a response between 14 and 21 days in order to make the project work.
UCF's 1st Big 12 schedule is out, and it includes Oklahoma and QB Dillon Gabriel
ORLANDO, Fla. — The date many UCF football fans have waited for since the program started in 1976 came Tuesday, when they got a look at the Knights as part of a Power 5 schedule for the first time. The Big 12 publicly released its 2023 football schedules on...
