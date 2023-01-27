ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHNT News 19

‘Stranger Things’ is Nielsen’s most-streamed TV show of 2022

By Christine Samra
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSldn_0kTUkMKk00

( KTLA ) – Nielsen’s year-end rankings are in, and the fourth season of Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things” leads the pack as the most-streamed show of 2022.

You can rent the Byers’ house from ‘Stranger Things’

The season dropped this past summer, and pulled in more than 52 billion minutes of viewing time over the rest of the year.

That’s the most significant figure since “The Office” racked up 57 billion minutes of viewing time during the pandemic lockdown of 2020, when the show was still streaming on Netflix.

‘Stranger Things’ cast talk about filming Season 4

Older shows still tend to draw in views on streamers, too.

Coming in second place was CBS crime drama “NCIS.” The 365 episodes, which are currently available on Netflix, garnered 38.1 billion minutes of viewing time in 2022, Variety reported.

“Cocomelon” and “Ozark,” both on Netflix, finished third and fourth, followed by the animated film “Encanto,” on Disney+, according to Nielsen.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT News 19

3 Memphis Fire employees terminated in Tyre Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two EMTs and a lieutenant with the Memphis Fire Department have been terminated for violating policy and protocol in their response to Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7. EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker failed to make an adequate assessment of the patient when they arrived on the scene, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WHNT News 19

Tyre Nichols’s parents accept invitation to attend State of the Union

The parents of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old who died after being beaten by Memphis police during a traffic stop, have accepted an invitation to President Biden’s State of the Union address next month. Police footage released Friday showed a group of officers pepper-spraying, using a stun gun on, punching and kicking Nichols, while others at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

53K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy