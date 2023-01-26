ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
townsquaredelaware.com

18 Fall 2022 Delaware Tech Student-Athletes Earn Conference All-Academic Honors

Eighteen of Delaware Technical Community College’s student-athletes from three different fall 2022 teams recently earned Eastern Pennsylvania Athletic Conference (EPAC) All-Academic Team honors. To be named to the EPAC All-Academic Team, student-athletes must have participated in a fall sport and achieved a minimum of a 3.25 GPA, while enrolled...
WILMINGTON, DE
townsquaredelaware.com

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Newark Man

Delaware State Police Troop 2 is issuing a Gold Alert for 80-year-old Andrew Jackson of Newark, Delaware. Jackson was last seen in the Bear area on January 28, 2023. Attempts to contact or locate Jackson have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Jackson is...
NEWARK, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy