Wealth of Gems: Various stones, jewelry among items showcased at East Texas Gem and Mineral Society show
The East Texas Gem and Mineral Society hosted its 26th annual Gemstone and Jewelry Show in Tyler this weekend. The event took place at the Tyler Rose Garden Center, which featured various collectors and vendors who displayed numerous geodes, gemstones and more. The showcase also included the famous “Rock Food Table,” featured in the front of the exhibit hall.
Museum unveils artwork to mark 100th anniversary of George Washington Carver's Tyler visit
In a corner off Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Tyler sits a modest building — but inside is full of the history of the city's Black community. “This place is a jewel of Tyler, Texas,” said Stanley Cofer, member of the committee advisory board of Texas African American Museum (TAAM).
'Cold, nasty' conditions expected for East Texas
East Texas is expected to see cold, icy conditions this week, a National Weather Service of Shreveport meteorologist said. The NWS issued a winter storm warning and advisory for portions of East Texas on Monday morning which will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The affected local counties include Smith, Upshur and Wood.
Tyler police: Intersections lose power
Two intersections in Tyler are without power. Tyler Police Department said the intersections at South Broadway Avenue and Cumberland Road and also Paluxy Drive and Cumberland Road do not have power as of Tuesday afternoon. Generators are being deployed. Treat dark intersections as four-way stops. Oncor estimates power being restored...
LIST: East Texas school districts announce delays, closures
Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling, delaying or dismissing classes this week due to wintry weather. Below is a list of the school districts in the Tyler-Smith County area that have made public announcements about the status of the school day. This list will be updated as more school districts make announcements.
Forecast: Smith County to see 'significant ice accumulation' as area remains under winter storm warning
Rain and freezing rain will become more widespread across East Texas throughout the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, according to local meteorologists. Smith County remains under a winter storm warning until 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Shreveport. Smith and other counties under the warning...
Smith County officials: Use caution on roads
Bridges and overpasses in the north and west parts of Smith County could be icy Tuesday morning, officials said. ”Use extreme caution when traveling,” the county stated in a Facebook post. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office also warned drivers to use caution driving on any elevated surfaces.
Multiple East Texas school districts cancel, delay classes Tuesday due to wintry weather
Wintry weather is impacting several school districts in East Texas. Many were closed Monday, and some have late starts or cancelations on Tuesday due to flooded roadways and poor road conditions. Big Sandy ISD - 10 a.m. start Tuesday. Gladewater ISD - 2-hour delayed start Tuesday. Ore City ISD: 10...
Jury duty canceled Tuesday in Smith County
Jury duty has been cancelled for Smith County on, Tuesday, January 31. Smith County offices are open for business and Commissioners Court will meet at 9:30 a.m. as scheduled.
Crash closes all lanes of Toll 49
All lanes remain closed between FM 16 and Highway 69 North, according to Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue. Hogue said due to ice on a bridge, an 18-wheeler slid sideways, blocking all lanes. A one-ton truck then wrecked into the 18-wheeler. Hogue said there are no injuries. Drivers are...
Henderson ISD no longer on lockdown after 'possible threat'
An East Texas school district says its campuses are no longer on lockdown after a possible threat. Henderson ISD said in a press release that the district "has been informed by local authorities that the suspect has been located and taken into custody" after previously being informed by federal and local authorities of "a possible threat made against an unnamed school, possibly in the East Texas area."
UT Tyler Notebook: Huge basketball game for Patriot women postponed
Both UT Tyler men and women’s basketball games scheduled for Tuesday were postponed due to anticipated inclement weather in the area, the school announced on Monday. Both games against DBU for the men’s program, and Texas Woman’s for the women’s program have been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. (women) and 3 p.m. (men).
Sheriff provides update after deputy fatally shot domestic violence suspect
More details have been released about the scene where a man was shot and killed by two Smith County deputies this weekend. Brandon Duvall, 32, of Mineola, died after he was shot by deputies who were responding to a domestic violence call, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said during a press conference Monday morning.
