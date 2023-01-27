ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

inforney.com

Wealth of Gems: Various stones, jewelry among items showcased at East Texas Gem and Mineral Society show

The East Texas Gem and Mineral Society hosted its 26th annual Gemstone and Jewelry Show in Tyler this weekend. The event took place at the Tyler Rose Garden Center, which featured various collectors and vendors who displayed numerous geodes, gemstones and more. The showcase also included the famous “Rock Food Table,” featured in the front of the exhibit hall.
inforney.com

'Cold, nasty' conditions expected for East Texas

East Texas is expected to see cold, icy conditions this week, a National Weather Service of Shreveport meteorologist said. The NWS issued a winter storm warning and advisory for portions of East Texas on Monday morning which will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The affected local counties include Smith, Upshur and Wood.
inforney.com

Tyler police: Intersections lose power

Two intersections in Tyler are without power. Tyler Police Department said the intersections at South Broadway Avenue and Cumberland Road and also Paluxy Drive and Cumberland Road do not have power as of Tuesday afternoon. Generators are being deployed. Treat dark intersections as four-way stops. Oncor estimates power being restored...
inforney.com

LIST: East Texas school districts announce delays, closures

Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling, delaying or dismissing classes this week due to wintry weather. Below is a list of the school districts in the Tyler-Smith County area that have made public announcements about the status of the school day. This list will be updated as more school districts make announcements.
inforney.com

Smith County officials: Use caution on roads

Bridges and overpasses in the north and west parts of Smith County could be icy Tuesday morning, officials said. ”Use extreme caution when traveling,” the county stated in a Facebook post. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office also warned drivers to use caution driving on any elevated surfaces.
inforney.com

Jury duty canceled Tuesday in Smith County

Jury duty has been cancelled for Smith County on, Tuesday, January 31. Smith County offices are open for business and Commissioners Court will meet at 9:30 a.m. as scheduled.
inforney.com

Crash closes all lanes of Toll 49

All lanes remain closed between FM 16 and Highway 69 North, according to Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue. Hogue said due to ice on a bridge, an 18-wheeler slid sideways, blocking all lanes. A one-ton truck then wrecked into the 18-wheeler. Hogue said there are no injuries. Drivers are...
inforney.com

Henderson ISD no longer on lockdown after 'possible threat'

An East Texas school district says its campuses are no longer on lockdown after a possible threat. Henderson ISD said in a press release that the district "has been informed by local authorities that the suspect has been located and taken into custody" after previously being informed by federal and local authorities of "a possible threat made against an unnamed school, possibly in the East Texas area."
inforney.com

UT Tyler Notebook: Huge basketball game for Patriot women postponed

Both UT Tyler men and women’s basketball games scheduled for Tuesday were postponed due to anticipated inclement weather in the area, the school announced on Monday. Both games against DBU for the men’s program, and Texas Woman’s for the women’s program have been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. (women) and 3 p.m. (men).
