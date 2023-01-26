ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma Heights, OH

cleveland19.com

Could collaborative policing help put dent in Northeast Ohio car thefts?

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - As car thefts continue to rise throughout Northeast Ohio, there’s hope within the law enforcement community that collaborative policing could help slow the troubling trend. In fact, one Northeast Ohio police chief suggests the work local agencies are already doing could help solve a number...
INDEPENDENCE, OH
huroninsider.com

Man accused of threatening landlord with gun

SANDUSKY – A 27-year-old man was charged after his landlord claimed he pulled out a gun and threatened him. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on Friday, the landlord spoke with police officers at the station. He told officers he was threatened with a firearm on Thursday.
SANDUSKY, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police searching for suspected man in Family Dollar robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Family Dollar on Saturday night. Police say officers responded to the Family Dollar located at the 900 block of South Arlington Street around 8:30 p.m. where they met with the clerk of the store.
AKRON, OH

