Lorain Correctional prison guard arrested, accused of smuggling drugs into prison for inmate, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A state prison guard is accused of smuggling crystal methamphetamine and other drugs into the prison on behalf of an inmate, according to federal officials. Authorities on Monday arrested Daryl Gus, 35, of Parma on a federal charge of conspiring to distribute drugs. Cleveland.com and The...
Euclid man pleads guilty to scamming elderly through sweepstakes scam
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Euclid man pleaded guilty Monday to carrying out a scheme to steal from elderly residents by telling them that they had won a lottery or a sweepstakes. Javon Spencer, 31, faces between a year and 18 months in federal prison after he admitted to conspiring to commit mail fraud and three counts of mail fraud.
Ex-top official of Geis Cos. pleads guilty to embezzling $1 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A former top official for a well-known construction and real-estate company admitted Monday to embezzling $1 million from the business. Michael Harman, a certified public accountant and the former controller of Geis Cos., pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering and filing false tax returns. Harman...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for felonious assault
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information on a fugitive wanted for a felonious assault in Cuyahoga County. Herman Cole, 22, is wanted by both the United States Marshals Service and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office. Cole, 22, is known to frequent the...
I-Team: Why are so many Cuyahoga County Jail inmates going to ER, doctor?
A FOX 8 I-Team investigation has found ambulance crews rushing so many Cuyahoga County Jail inmates to the hospital, we had to ask why.
Ohio Man Charged With Immigration Fraud For Concealing War Crime Charge In Croatia
An Ohio man was arraigned Thursday on criminal charges related to his alleged false statements to U.S. immigration and law enforcement officials about his military service and involvement in a politically and ethnically-motivated attack on civilians in Croatia during the civil war in the former
cleveland19.com
Could collaborative policing help put dent in Northeast Ohio car thefts?
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - As car thefts continue to rise throughout Northeast Ohio, there’s hope within the law enforcement community that collaborative policing could help slow the troubling trend. In fact, one Northeast Ohio police chief suggests the work local agencies are already doing could help solve a number...
ideastream.org
'Brady letters' from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office released for the first time
According to the U.S. Supreme Court, prosecutors have a constitutional duty to turn over any evidence in the state's possession that would be beneficial to the defense, and to do it before a criminal trial. One kind of evidence that falls under this requirement, is anything that raises doubts about...
huroninsider.com
Man accused of threatening landlord with gun
SANDUSKY – A 27-year-old man was charged after his landlord claimed he pulled out a gun and threatened him. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on Friday, the landlord spoke with police officers at the station. He told officers he was threatened with a firearm on Thursday.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing girlfriend in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a Euclid man in connection with the murder of his girlfriend earlier this month. Joshua Ward, 37, was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability for the death of Shievon Seats, 43. Cleveland...
wosu.org
Cuyahoga prosecutor has process for tracking cops with credibility concerns. Is it enough?
Under decades old U.S. Supreme Court case law, prosecutors are required to disclose evidence in the state’s possession that would be beneficial to the defense in a criminal trial. In 2018, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office started sending out letters naming local police officers whose misconduct prosecutors determined must...
CLE police look for gunman in deadly shooting
Cleveland police are looking for suspects in the shooting death of a man late Sunday night.
cleveland19.com
CAPTURED: ‘Happy’ headbutting suspect caught because of Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -While looking happy in her original booking photo, Sammy Senyak is probably not so happy now after being picked up just hours after being featured on last Thursday’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted. Senyak was wanted on charges of domestic violence and felony assault for headbutting a...
cleveland19.com
Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
Cleveland-area nonprofit accused of running an employment scam
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An organization listing a Cleveland address is being accused of running an employment scam where employees went unpaid and were charged hundreds of dollars to use company-owned equipment. Thrive LGBT, a nonprofit created in February of 2022, is being investigated by the Cleveland Better Business Bureau...
cleveland19.com
Man caught on camera abandoning clown statue outside Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office released security tape Monday of a clown statue being left outside of the station by an unknown man last week. Trumbull County Jail contacted the sheriff’s office Jan. 23 after the man entered the front door of the lobby,...
Cleveland, other Northeast Ohio police departments respond to Tyre Nichols’ video amid new calls for police reform
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Multiple Northeast Ohio police departments, including Cleveland’s, have released statements condemning the actions of five Memphis, Tenn., officers who were shown in a video beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop, leading to Nichol’s death. “The video footage of the officer involved incident that...
cleveland19.com
Artist and ‘creepy’ clown owner isn’t sure how it ended up outside Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office released security tape Monday of a clown statue being left outside of the station by an unknown man last week. The man who owns the clown statue, James Shuttic is a well known public artist. He explains that he...
cleveland19.com
Akron police searching for suspected man in Family Dollar robbery
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Family Dollar on Saturday night. Police say officers responded to the Family Dollar located at the 900 block of South Arlington Street around 8:30 p.m. where they met with the clerk of the store.
Local mayor calls for policy change in handling police conduct complaints
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren has responded to a video of a traffic stop in Cleveland Heights that went viral. The traffic stop that happened on Sept. 22, 2022 ended with a complaint filed against a Cleveland Heights police sergeant and a call for a change in policy regarding complaints […]
