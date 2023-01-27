Read full article on original website
WIBW
K-State reopens Catholic Student Center since expansion
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is opening up its new Catholic Center this weekend. St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center will reopen for the first time in nearly 2 years due to construction for expansion. The center has been in the same location at the corner of Anderson...
Emporia gazette.com
Kobach calls for ban on 'foreign ownership' of farmland
More than 600 acres of farmland in Chase and Greenwood Counties would become unlike any others, if a proposal by the Kansas Attorney General becomes law. Kris Kobach announced in a statement Thursday that he will offer legislation to “ban foreign ownership of land” across the state.
Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest
ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
travelwithsara.com
Things You Need To See & Do In McPherson, Kansas
You need to see and do several things in McPherson, Kansas. The community of McPherson is in the heart of Kansas. Small-town pride beams from every corner, and the people will bring a smile to your face. I spent 24 hours in McPherson on a road trip through South-Central Kansas....
KKK in Kansas topic of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship program
The KKK in Kansas will be the topic of a presentation Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Salina. The presentation by Tom Fleming is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice, and is open to the public. Time is allowed for discussion, questions, and response at the end of the service. Masking and vaccinations are encouraged, but not required.
This Infamous Restaurant in Kansas is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Kansas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
scenicstates.com
5 Waterfalls in Kansas for Beginner Hikers
When you think of waterfalls, Kansas typically isn’t the first state that pops into mind. Kansas, surprisingly, has over 100 waterfalls, many of which require no advanced hiking skills. If you’ve already explored the agricultural side of Kansas, every Wizard of Oz stop you could find, a day tour...
Kansas State Collegian
Local beer brewed with donuts to sell exclusively in Manhattan
The malty aroma of freshly brewed beer and the sweet smell of baked donuts are familiar to many Manhattan residents who frequent Aggieville and Poyntz. To many locals, beer and donuts may not sound immediately compatible, but perhaps it is time to reconsider. Manhattan Brewing Company and Varsity Donuts, both locally owned, are pushing culinary limits by combining their expertise to craft a maple bacon donut-flavored beer.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 29
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Hern, Sierra Nicole; 36; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Driving while...
One hospitalized in Salina after truck overturns in ditch
SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 11:30 a.m. Friday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Hemtt A4 Re-Fuel driven by Nelis R. Pena, 24, Atlanta, Ga., was eastbound on Water Well Road at Centennial Road. The driver missed the turn. He attempted...
K-177 reconstruction proceeds forward
Wildcat Construction Co., Inc. has completed phase 1 of the K-177 reconstruction between Alta Vista and Council Grove. Here’s a look at the improvements for phase 1, located south K-4. Roadwork for phase 2 of K-177 reconstruction between I-70 and Alta Vista will begin in March.
Fire destroys part of residence north of Salina; owner, dogs escape
A 74-year-old woman was able to escape with her dogs from a fire in her residence north of Salina Thursday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 7 personnel were sent to the 5800 block of N. Bartley Road at approximately 2:24 p.m. Thursday for the report of a structure fire.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Jan. 21-27
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: CAMPBELL, ERICK LEE; 42; Topeka. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
Someone attempts to burgle west-central Salina business via attic
Surveillance video is being reviewed to determine who attempted to break into a west-central Salina business late Wednesday night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that someone attempted to break into The Arena, 427 S. Broadway Boulevard. The owner of The Arena told police on Thursday that an...
1350kman.com
Officials break ground on 50 million dollar Midtown project
City officials, contractors, developers, employees, and more gathered Thursday in the parking lot behind Kite’s Bar and Grill for the official groundbreaking of the Midtown Development project. Prior to the groundbreaking, Aggieville Business Association Executive Director Dennis Cook noted he’s witnessed a lot of change in the district, but...
Kansas State vs Florida: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
It’s a major opportunity for Florida in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, taking on the No. 5 team in the country. Can Kansas State avoid the upset?. TV schedule: Saturday, January 28th, 6:00 PM ET. ESPN2. Arena: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas. The SEC-Big 12 Challenge is providing a loaded slate...
thelittleapplelife.com
Mural on the Westloop Dillon's in Manhattan, KS
The mural on the back of the Westloop Dillon's in Manhattan, KS is named "Where You At" and was painted by artist, Jeff Zimmermann. When I first noticed the mural being painted on the back of the Dillon's in Westloop Shopping Center I was driving on Seth Childs and it definitely caught my eye. The stark white background definitely, "pops" on the back of the tan building. Driving by, I like most people were watching as the artist create his vision. Once the mural was completed I was not totally sure what it meant.
1350kman.com
COMMIT: K-State adds second offensive lineman in 2024 class
Kansas State added their second offensive lineman in the 2024 class on Friday when Ryan Howard of Downingtown (PA) West announced his commitment to the Wildcats. Howard is a three-star prospect and the younger brother of current Wildcats quarterback Will Howard, who took over full-time starting duties in the Wildcats’ route to winning the Big 12 in 2022.
Arrest made in connection to fentanyl death in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a 19-year-old woman in Junction City on Thursday. Cadin Sanner, a spokesman for the Junction City Police Department, reports Alyzah Benitez, 22, of Junction City, has been arrested in connection to the death of Caytlin P. Hinkle, 19, of Junction […]
McPherson County man charged in killing of his mother
A Canton, Kansas, man was in court Friday where he was charged in connection to the killing of his mother.
