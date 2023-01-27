Read full article on original website
Greater Beallwood Baptist Pastor Adrian Chester serves as Chaplain of the Day in Georgia House
ATLANTA (WRBL) — A Columbus pastor was the Chaplain of the Day last week for the Georgia House of Representatives. Greater Beallwood Baptist Church Pastor Andrian Chester delivered a lesson to House members at the invitation of Rep. Teddy Reese, a Columbus Democrat. He told the lawmakers how they have the opportunity to help those […]
Georgia Residents Get Snap-Happy at the Gym: Study Finds Love for Selfies and Squats
A new study on the selfie habits of Americans has revealed that Georgia residents are one of the biggest gym selfie-takers in the nation. With an average of 1.71 selfies per week — 11th in the country, — Georgians can’t help but show off their gains. According...
Former Georgia lawmaker pens book about his trip to Heaven during cancer surgery
One man’s battle with stage 4 cancer resulted in a visit to heaven during a 16-hour surgery to remove tumors from his internal organs. In the autobiographical “16 Hours in Heaven,” by Bill Hembree, he shares his experience fighting stage 4 cancer and how he visited heaven during surgery.
20+ practicing Georgia nurses obtained licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts, feds say
ATLANTA — Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray has learned that 22 nurses practicing in Georgia have allegedly obtained their licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts. The Georgia Board of Nursing has sent them letters asking them to voluntarily surrender their nursing licenses within 30 days. Those letters were...
Metro Atlanta pastor issues call to action in accountability following death of Tyre Nichols
STONECREST, Ga. — A metro Atlanta pastor is calling for justice and action following the death of Tyre Nichols. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church held services on Sunday morning. During the service, Bryant...
WRDW-TV
Georgia, South Carolina pump prices continue to rise
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices showed an increase in the past week across Georgia and South Carolina. The average price in Georgia is $3.39 per gallon, up from $3.26 a week ago, increasing by 13 cents, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.42, up...
Georgia foster care officials blame ‘hoteling’ problem on health care shortfalls
ATLANTA — A legislative hearing about the “hoteling” of foster children in Georgia zeroed in the problems children in state custody face in getting health care. So far this fiscal year, more than 400 children have spent the night in hotels or state offices because appropriate placements could not be found for them, Audrey Brannen, a complex care coordinator at the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) told lawmakers Wednesday.
AccessAtlanta
Black music history in Georgia: 6 monuments and museums to visit
Georgia is a music lover’s paradise! From gospel to jazz, blues to hip-hop, and everything in between, the state boasts a rich history of African American music that will have you tapping your toes and singing along. A mural honoring the late rapper Takeoff, a member of the group...
FOX Carolina
2 assisted living employees accused of abusing vulnerable adult
Dairy is a staple for a lot peoples diets. How one local dairy farm continues to serve its customers throughout the years. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s "worst performing" rural roads. Fox Carolina’s Arthur Mondale explains where improvements are scheduled to happen next.
This Is Georgia's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Here's where you can find it.
WJCL
Georgia man convicted of murder after beating 63 year old to death over card game
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. A Georgia man has been convicted of murder stemming from a deadly attack over a card game. According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Sherrod Sinteze Montgomery, 41, attacked Ricky Buchanan Cox, 63, on May 20, 2021 after a dispute over a card game. Montgomery punched Cox, then kicked and stomped him.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia renews ESAP for seniors
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
middlegatimes.com
Fun Things to Do this Week in Middle Georgia (1/30 - 2/5)
The second month of 2023 is here already starting on Wednesday, along with a celebration of the Chinese New Year at Wesleyan, and First Friday in Downtown Macon will bring plenty of people out to enjoy art, live music, and more. Here a few of the more interesting events taking place in Middle Georgia this week.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Georgia Peanut Commission honors farmers and industry supporters
One of the highlights of the 46th Annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show & Conference held Jan. 19 was the Georgia Peanut Commission (GPC) honoring the individuals and teams who have helped advance Georgia’s peanut sector. Before the show kicked off at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center, the GPC...
AccessAtlanta
20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in February
If you’re looking for interesting things to see and do around Atlanta this February that won’t cost a thing, we’ve got you covered! There’s a great variety of free events and activities to explore all month long, from art shows and wellness classes to honor Black History Month and much more. Check out our list below of free Atlanta-area events that won’t break the bank.
wrganews.com
HOPE High School Equivalency Exam Grant now available through GNTC
The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) recently announced that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency diploma for free. Last year, the Georgia General Assembly passed, and Gov. Brian P. Kemp signed into law, a bill establishing the HOPE High School Equivalency (HSE) Examination Grant Program. Eligible Georgians will receive an award of up to $200 to cover exam fees for the GED® exam.
GPB evening headlines for January 27, 2023
The Georgia NAACP and state law enforcement officials are bracing for the release of a video showing police brutality in Memphis. The White House says 642,000 Georgia applicants have been approved for student loan forgiveness under a court-blocked plan. Governor Brian Kemp has approved the issuing of a $250,000,000 in...
saportareport.com
New ABL chair wants to continue to grow, scale Black-owned businesses in metro Atlanta
At 32, Ryan Wilson will be one of the youngest chairmen in the organization’s 90-year history. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Atlanta Business League (ABL) starts its 90th-anniversary celebration with a new board of directors chaired by the CEO and co-founder of The Gathering Spot Ryan Wilson. “I’m focused...
Albany Herald
Affordable housing challenge puts local control issue in the spotlight
ATLANTA — As high-tech manufacturing plants – many in the electric vehicle and battery sectors – are lured to Georgia, affordable housing for workers is emerging as a key challenge. “The transformational projects, good paying jobs, and new investments are worth little if there aren’t options for...
allongeorgia.com
GA DDS Receives Grant to Accelerate Convictions, Dismissals and Updates in State’s Electronic Conviction Processing System
The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) recently received a grant to accelerate convictions, dismissals, and updates in Georgia’s Electronic Conviction Processing System (GECPS). “This support from GOHS will allow DDS to maintain the necessary levels of oversight and development of the GECPS program to continue to improve the...
