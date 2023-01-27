ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
WRDW-TV

Georgia, South Carolina pump prices continue to rise

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices showed an increase in the past week across Georgia and South Carolina. The average price in Georgia is $3.39 per gallon, up from $3.26 a week ago, increasing by 13 cents, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.42, up...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia foster care officials blame ‘hoteling’ problem on health care shortfalls

ATLANTA — A legislative hearing about the “hoteling” of foster children in Georgia zeroed in the problems children in state custody face in getting health care. So far this fiscal year, more than 400 children have spent the night in hotels or state offices because appropriate placements could not be found for them, Audrey Brannen, a complex care coordinator at the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) told lawmakers Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
AccessAtlanta

Black music history in Georgia: 6 monuments and museums to visit

Georgia is a music lover’s paradise! From gospel to jazz, blues to hip-hop, and everything in between, the state boasts a rich history of African American music that will have you tapping your toes and singing along. A mural honoring the late rapper Takeoff, a member of the group...
MACON, GA
FOX Carolina

2 assisted living employees accused of abusing vulnerable adult

Dairy is a staple for a lot peoples diets. How one local dairy farm continues to serve its customers throughout the years. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s "worst performing" rural roads. Fox Carolina’s Arthur Mondale explains where improvements are scheduled to happen next.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia renews ESAP for seniors

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
GEORGIA STATE
middlegatimes.com

Fun Things to Do this Week in Middle Georgia (1/30 - 2/5)

The second month of 2023 is here already starting on Wednesday, along with a celebration of the Chinese New Year at Wesleyan, and First Friday in Downtown Macon will bring plenty of people out to enjoy art, live music, and more. Here a few of the more interesting events taking place in Middle Georgia this week.
MACON, GA
laniercountynewsonline.com

Georgia Peanut Commission honors farmers and industry supporters

One of the highlights of the 46th Annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show & Conference held Jan. 19 was the Georgia Peanut Commission (GPC) honoring the individuals and teams who have helped advance Georgia’s peanut sector. Before the show kicked off at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center, the GPC...
GEORGIA STATE
AccessAtlanta

20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in February

If you’re looking for interesting things to see and do around Atlanta this February that won’t cost a thing, we’ve got you covered! There’s a great variety of free events and activities to explore all month long, from art shows and wellness classes to honor Black History Month and much more. Check out our list below of free Atlanta-area events that won’t break the bank.
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

HOPE High School Equivalency Exam Grant now available through GNTC

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) recently announced that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency diploma for free. Last year, the Georgia General Assembly passed, and Gov. Brian P. Kemp signed into law, a bill establishing the HOPE High School Equivalency (HSE) Examination Grant Program. Eligible Georgians will receive an award of up to $200 to cover exam fees for the GED® exam.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Affordable housing challenge puts local control issue in the spotlight

ATLANTA — As high-tech manufacturing plants – many in the electric vehicle and battery sectors – are lured to Georgia, affordable housing for workers is emerging as a key challenge. “The transformational projects, good paying jobs, and new investments are worth little if there aren’t options for...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

GA DDS Receives Grant to Accelerate Convictions, Dismissals and Updates in State’s Electronic Conviction Processing System

The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) recently received a grant to accelerate convictions, dismissals, and updates in Georgia’s Electronic Conviction Processing System (GECPS). “This support from GOHS will allow DDS to maintain the necessary levels of oversight and development of the GECPS program to continue to improve the...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy