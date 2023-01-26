Read full article on original website
Connie Inglett
3d ago
If you show those who have been in the middle of this violence/damage/burning of government or personal vehicles/shootings/destruction of property send them to jail! Don’t go saying anything about Jan. 6 - the ones that were involved are going to jail one by one!!
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia NAACP release list of demands for police reform
Georgia's National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is hoping that the video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols to near death will serve as a catalyst to get the country talking about police reform. The organization wants to start in Georgia, and says it will take a lot more than just reformed training.
Fulton, GA D.A. Fani Willis Faces an Uphill Re-Election Climb in 2024 Now That She Knows There’s No Case Against Trump
A source inside the Fulton DA’s office has confirmed that the special grand jury found no criminal evidence against former president Donald Trump – a fact that Willis is desperately trying to keep sealed.
WXIA 11 Alive
State lawmakers aim to require police bodycams
ATLANTA — Democrats met at lunchtime Monday to discuss how they may try to attack the subject of police reform – and to game plan how to get Republicans on board. Democrats said they’d like to see state law require all uniformed law enforcement personnel to wear body cameras, which "seems to have some bipartisan support," said state Rep. Sam Park (D-Lawrenceville), the House Democratic whip.
WALB 10
Video draws ire following investigation into Ocilla daycare
Albany organization provides preventable drug overdose resources. Cordele senator explains what he’s focusing on in the Georgia Senate. Cordele senator explains what he’s focusing on in the Georgia Senate. Berrien Co. family still mourning death of 15-year-old boy. Updated: 6 hours ago. It was a regular weekend gone...
20+ practicing Georgia nurses obtained licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts, feds say
ATLANTA — Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray has learned that 22 nurses practicing in Georgia have allegedly obtained their licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts. The Georgia Board of Nursing has sent them letters asking them to voluntarily surrender their nursing licenses within 30 days. Those letters were...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Parents of sons killed by police take their fight to the Georgia State Capitol
Two men in critical condition after shooting at Gainesville shopping plaza. “We do feel that this was not a random type of attack." State lawmakers want to remove barriers to building affordable housing. Updated: 1 hour ago. The median price for a new home in Georgia has risen 40 percent...
Georgia lawmakers to focus on gun control
(The Center Square) — Coinciding with an uptick in gang violence in the state and mass shootings nationwide, state lawmakers are likely to consider gun legislation during this year’s General Assembly session. Last year, Kemp signed Senate Bill 319, a "constitutional carry" measure allowing Georgians to carry guns without needing a state-issued license. State Democrats derided the move, saying it would lead to more shootings in the state. Last week,...
WMAZ
Central Georgia sheriffs denounce violence seen in Tyre Nichols case
As video of five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols continues to circulate, many are reacting. That includes law enforcement across Central Georgia.
americanmilitarynews.com
In showcase speech, Kemp launches ‘new phase’ of crime crackdowns
Gov. Brian Kemp outlined fresh plans to crack down on violent crime in Georgia, laying out a pledge in his State of the State address to enact tougher penalties on gang offenders and address the “revolving door of criminal justice” as he opens his second term. The Republican...
Georgia NAACP wants changes enacted after death of Tyre Nichols
GEORGIA — As Memphis Police Department disbanded the SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols death. The five officers charged in his murder were part of that unit, and the department said there is now a “cloud of dishonor” over the unit. At the same time, Georgia...
fox5atlanta.com
Tyre Nichols: Peacefully protesting Georgians question role of National Guard at demonstrations
ATLANTA - For the second day in a row, a group of Georgians gathered in Downtown Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park to protest the murder of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old man was beaten to near death by five Memphis police officers. With two peaceful demonstrations under their belt, some protestors have expressed a concern against the presence of Georgia's National Guard.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia cop, 19, resigns after suspension for religious post on gay marriage: 'Dangerous precedent'
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer who was investigated for a religious social media post that claimed "there's no such thing" as gay marriage said he felt pressured to resign after he was told he could be fired for sharing his beliefs. Jacob Kersey, 19, who quit...
Southwest Georgia to participate in special elections Tuesday
Special elections for two districts in the Georgia General Assembly will be contested Tuesday in southwest Georgia counties.
Newnan Times-Herald
Raising the age looks to be a boon, not a budget buster
Once a national leader in criminal justice reform, Georgia is tied for dead last in one justice-related metric. It is one of only three states that automatically treats all 17-year-olds as adults in the justice system—a misguided policy that lawmakers need to reverse. There have been successive attempts to...
WXIA 11 Alive
Kemp orders state of emergency due to 'unlawful' protests; 1,000 National Guard troops on standby
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday declared a state of emergency in response to protests last weekend through downtown Atlanta that left a cop car burned and several buildings damaged. The governor's order makes 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops readily available to respond to "unlawful assemblage, overt threats...
Kemp declares state of emergency in Georgia after protests erupt in Atlanta
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Thursday declared a state of emergency in response to a series of protests in Atlanta that turned violent last weekend. Kemp called for up to 1,000 members of the Georgia National Guard and made “all resources” available to respond to the protests in which six people were arrested on…
Redditors explode on ‘piece of s---’ Georgia Gov. Kemp for national guard deployment: 'Delete Atlanta PD'
Reddit users ripped into Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and the Atlanta Police Department when National Guard troops were activated following violent protests.
Who Was Manuel Esteban Paez Teran? Activist Shot Dead Amid Atlanta Protests
The activist was shot and killed by police. Authorities say he had shot and wounded a Georgia State trooper.
Georgia governor declares state of emergency amid Atlanta protests
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday and activated 1,000 National Guard troops in response to ongoing violent protests in downtown Atlanta following a shooting last week near a controversial future law enforcement training site in which a Georgia state trooper was wounded and a man was killed. The state of emergency is in effect until Feb. 9, according to the document, unless renewed by the governor. The Atlanta protests center around the building of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, nicknamed "Cop City." Protestors have been at the site for months, but on Jan. 18, a protestor...
Gov. Kemp declares 15-day State of Emergency after violent protests
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a 15-day state of emergency in Georgia and deployed the National Guard in anticipation of continued protests over a proposed Atlanta police training facility. As part of the emergency declaration, Kemp has asked that 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops be made available...
