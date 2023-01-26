ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 7

Connie Inglett
3d ago

If you show those who have been in the middle of this violence/damage/burning of government or personal vehicles/shootings/destruction of property send them to jail! Don’t go saying anything about Jan. 6 - the ones that were involved are going to jail one by one!!

Reply
2
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia NAACP release list of demands for police reform

Georgia's National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is hoping that the video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols to near death will serve as a catalyst to get the country talking about police reform. The organization wants to start in Georgia, and says it will take a lot more than just reformed training.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

State lawmakers aim to require police bodycams

ATLANTA — Democrats met at lunchtime Monday to discuss how they may try to attack the subject of police reform – and to game plan how to get Republicans on board. Democrats said they’d like to see state law require all uniformed law enforcement personnel to wear body cameras, which "seems to have some bipartisan support," said state Rep. Sam Park (D-Lawrenceville), the House Democratic whip.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Video draws ire following investigation into Ocilla daycare

Albany organization provides preventable drug overdose resources. Cordele senator explains what he’s focusing on in the Georgia Senate. Cordele senator explains what he’s focusing on in the Georgia Senate. Berrien Co. family still mourning death of 15-year-old boy. Updated: 6 hours ago. It was a regular weekend gone...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia lawmakers to focus on gun control

(The Center Square) — Coinciding with an uptick in gang violence in the state and mass shootings nationwide, state lawmakers are likely to consider gun legislation during this year’s General Assembly session. Last year, Kemp signed Senate Bill 319, a "constitutional carry" measure allowing Georgians to carry guns without needing a state-issued license. State Democrats derided the move, saying it would lead to more shootings in the state. Last week,...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Tyre Nichols: Peacefully protesting Georgians question role of National Guard at demonstrations

ATLANTA - For the second day in a row, a group of Georgians gathered in Downtown Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park to protest the murder of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old man was beaten to near death by five Memphis police officers. With two peaceful demonstrations under their belt, some protestors have expressed a concern against the presence of Georgia's National Guard.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Raising the age looks to be a boon, not a budget buster

Once a national leader in criminal justice reform, Georgia is tied for dead last in one justice-related metric. It is one of only three states that automatically treats all 17-year-olds as adults in the justice system—a misguided policy that lawmakers need to reverse. There have been successive attempts to...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Georgia governor declares state of emergency amid Atlanta protests

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday and activated 1,000 National Guard troops in response to ongoing violent protests in downtown Atlanta following a shooting last week near a controversial future law enforcement training site in which a Georgia state trooper was wounded and a man was killed.  The state of emergency is in effect until Feb. 9, according to the document, unless renewed by the governor. The Atlanta protests center around the building of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, nicknamed "Cop City." Protestors have been at the site for months, but on Jan. 18, a protestor...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy