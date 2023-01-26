Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Time once again for Eastern Illinois Foodbank prom benefit
It’s that time of year again! We’re learning about this year’s Eastern Illinois Foodbank annual Prom Benefit and how people can support through buying tickets or tables, sponsorships, donating to the Prom Court candidates, and volunteering. 14th ANNUAL PROM BENEFIT AIMS TO RAISE 375,000 MEALS FOR EASTERN...
Red Cross volunteers help 20 people in Central Illinois home fires last week
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Local American Red Cross volunteers helped 20 people in nine Central Illinois fires last week, including ones in Decatur, Mattoon, and Springfield. Volunteers provided assistance to those 20 individuals by supplying them with basic items to meet immediate needs after a fire. They also gave additional mental health services and one-on-one […]
Rock and gem show to be hosted at Decatur Conference Center
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Rockhounds of Central and Southern Illinois will be hosting their annual Rock and Gem Show at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The event will take place on April 15 and 16 with doors opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. According to the club...
All the fun of a snowball fight without the snow
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – When the snow started falling across Central Illinois Wednesday people began to prepare. They were clearing off sidewalks and driveways, snowproofing their homes, or going out to play. At ClarkLindsey Senior Living facility they were getting ready in a different way. Every year during the winter they host an indoor snowball […]
Raising Cane's to open first Springfield location
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring. Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park. “Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing...
Champaign Co. Farm Bureau manager is ready for her new position
Champaign County is welcoming the new manager of the farm bureau.
Urbana schools kick off Black History Month
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Community Outreach liaison and dedicated Urbana community advocate Janice Mitchell was honored on Saturday as Urbana schools kick off Black History Month early this year. This is the second year the district is celebrating and honoring the black community with dozens of people at the event. Jeniece Mitchell says she is […]
Decatur and Macon County organizations receiving nearly $1.5 Million in pre-apprenticeship program funding
January 29, 2023 – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity have awarded $13 million to 30 recipients to expand the Illinois Works Pre-apprenticeship Program, which creates a qualified talent pipeline of diverse candidates in construction and the building trades. The program’s second year expands access to the program across the state and will serve up to 1,400 pre-apprentices – a 40 percent increase from the program’s inaugural year.
New documentary about Springfield’s Old State Capitol set to premiere
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance (SSGA) will premiere its new locally-produced documentary called “History Reborn” on PBS during President’s Day weekend in February. SSGA and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will present the documentary about the demolition and reconstruction of the Old State Capitol in the 1960s. It also features […]
City of Champaign to close Melinda Ave. temporarily for tree removal
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign said a portion of the southbound lane of Melinda Ave. will be closed temporarily early this week due to tree removal. The closure, between Bloomington Rd. and Honeysuckle Ln., is scheduled on Monday and Tuesday, between 7 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. The city said Bloomington Rd. traffic […]
Urbana Indoor Farmer Market Vendor Spotlight: Middle Fork Mushroom Co
Decatur Salvation Army moves forward with new hours
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Salvation Army is moving forward in 2023 with new hours of operation at their W. Main St. location. The new hours are now Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays at 8-10 a.m. “With consultation from University Extension SNAP-Ed and upon looking at access to food in […]
Reward rises to $7,000 in Macon Co. animal cruelty case
FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — $7,000 in reward money is now being offered for information that can help determine who left a dog by the side of a road either dead or dying last week near Forsyth. Following a reward offer from PETA last week, Macon County Crime Stoppers is joining the effort to solve the […]
Springfield collects over $70k in unnecessary meter payments last year
It’s been almost three years since Springfield stopped requiring people to plug downtown parking meters – but some folks still haven’t gotten the memo. The city began allowing free parking at the meters in March 2020, at the start of the COVID pandemic. But even though no one is required to put money in the meters, the city still collected nearly $71,000 in the calendar year 2022 from people who didn’t hear about the policy or simply forgot.
Decatur nonprofit receives over $500,000 to expand pre-apprenticeship programs
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced $13 million in grant money going to thirty organization across the state. This will expand a pre-apprenticeship program right here at home. CEO and executive director of Sista Girls and Friends, Melverta Wilkins, looks forward to creating change with this program. "This is...
4 people displaced after Mattoon structure fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were displaced after a structure fire in Mattoon on Saturday night. The fire happened in a one-and-a-half-story home that houses two apartments on Richmond Ave. near N. 25th St. Fire crews said they saw heavy smoke coming from the attic. The people inside the home were able to escape before […]
Old State Capitol receives $15 million for preservation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Old State Capitol is undergoing major renovations. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Capitol Development Board announced Friday $15.1 million in funding to do several key pieces of maintenance. The funds are a part of the Rebuild Illinois plan, the state’s infrastructure investment program. “The Old State Capitol […]
Decatur using big money to revamp the city’s look
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Decatur is taking another step toward revitalizing the city. The Economic and Development team is using one million dollars worth of ARPA money to cover the cost of the improvements. More than 500 people applied, but not everyone will get the upgrades. The rehab program requires homeowners to live in the house […]
Northend Fire Leaves 25 Families Homeless
A three alarm fire on Osgood Street- off of Main put down by Springfield Firefighters Saturday night. Authorities are still investigating. Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi says it took nearly four hours for the fire to be controlled. 25 families were left homeless. (Photo with thanks: Carrie E Calvi.
White Oaks Mall | Shopping center in Springfield, Illinois
White Oaks Mall is a simple shopping complex, but with many options available if you want to go shopping. So, this place is perfect if you want to walk, clear your mind and enjoy a snack. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, Hot Topic, Victoria's Secret&PINK, H&M, Spencers, Torrid, Off the Wall,...
