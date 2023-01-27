ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Daily Mississippian

Summarizing Ole Miss’ transfer portal additions

Last year, Lane Kiffin gave himself the nickname “Portal King” to commemorate his historic recruiting class, and he is looking to reclaim his title this offseason. Kiffin and the staff have been busy in the early window, signing a number of instant-impact players in high-value positions. Walker Howard,...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Rebels get BOOM on the eve of National Signing Day with commitment of Chamberlain Campbell

On the eve of National Signing Day, Ole Miss has already begun unwrapping its presents. The Rebels pulled in a commitment form three-star edge Chamberlain Campbell on Tuesday, one day before he will sign with Ole Miss. Campbell is rated as the nation's No. 63 edge and the No. 109 player from the state of Florida's talented 2023 class. He is also a three-star prospect in the 247Sports exclusive rankings, comimng in as the country's No. 85 edge and the No. 128 player from Florida.
OXFORD, MS
redcuprebellion.com

When will the time arrive for change with Ole Miss basketball?

Saturday’s 82-60 loss to Oklahoma State was not something shocking to Ole Miss basketball fans who have become apathetic in a season that went off the rails in December. The Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) have ten more games this season, but it seems the writing is clearly on the wall head coach Kermit Davis will not be back next season. For the first time this season on Saturday, it looked like even his players had “let go of the rope” in the second half. Granted, the team was down two of its best scorers - the talent gap was enormous and telling in his fifth season at the helm.
OXFORD, MS
WAPT

New 7v7 football team features local stars

MADISON, Miss. — Hear from some of the 50+ players former Ole Miss receivers Mike Espy and Shay Hodge have brought in to their MESH Academy 7 0n 7 teams. Hodge and Espy said they founded MESH academy to shine a spotlight on Mississippi football while still allowing the kids to be kids.
MADISON, MS
hottytoddy.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Oxford, Parts of North Mississippi

This week, the Oxford area could experience a wintry mix from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon. A report from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday morning indicated that the cities of Ripley, Corinth, Clarksdale, Marks, Batesville, Oxford, and New Albany may be affected. The advisory is will...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old DeSoto County woman

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Shirley Ann McChriston of Horn Lake. MBI officials said she’s five feet and two inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28 in the […]
HORN LAKE, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford added to winter weather advisory

The national weather service issued a winter weather advisory that included Lafayette and Panola Counties. The advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to noon on Wednesday. Freezing rain is expected. Total ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. There are two rounds to this storm. Freezing rain...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Grenada couple plead guilty in death of Tupelo woman

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Two suspects pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 death of Jacquline Gardner. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said Reginald Daniels pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will receive a 20-year sentence. Brandy Hyde Williamson will receive 10 years for accessory after the fact. The 58-year-old woman...
TUPELO, MS
actionnews5.com

2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Collierville school evacuated; teen charged in false threat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students were evacuated from West Collierville Middle School on Monday after a possible threat, according to the Collierville Police. WREG spoke with parents who commended the swift action by the school district and law enforcement. The threat was made by phone call and later determined to be false. The suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
darkhorsepressnow.com

Man Arrested At Tupelo Motel On Multiple Drug Charges

On January 18, agent with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrested 27-year-old Adrian Rashad McCoy (Tupelo) for being in possession of alleged fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine powder, crack cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy), and marijuana. McCoy was charged with felony possession of the various alleged controlled substances. This arrest occurred at Motel 7...
TUPELO, MS
