Daily Mississippian
Summarizing Ole Miss’ transfer portal additions
Last year, Lane Kiffin gave himself the nickname “Portal King” to commemorate his historic recruiting class, and he is looking to reclaim his title this offseason. Kiffin and the staff have been busy in the early window, signing a number of instant-impact players in high-value positions. Walker Howard,...
Football newbie Chamberlain Campbell goes in-depth on his commitment to Ole Miss
Chamberlain Campbell, believe it or not, has only played football for one year. That's right. He only played football during his senior year at Lakewood High School in Saint.
Rebels get BOOM on the eve of National Signing Day with commitment of Chamberlain Campbell
On the eve of National Signing Day, Ole Miss has already begun unwrapping its presents. The Rebels pulled in a commitment form three-star edge Chamberlain Campbell on Tuesday, one day before he will sign with Ole Miss. Campbell is rated as the nation's No. 63 edge and the No. 109 player from the state of Florida's talented 2023 class. He is also a three-star prospect in the 247Sports exclusive rankings, comimng in as the country's No. 85 edge and the No. 128 player from Florida.
Q&A: KT Turner reviews Kansas loss, previews Tuesday's trip to Ole Miss
Kentucky assistant coach KT Turner looks back on Saturday's 77-68 home loss to No. 9 Kansas and looks ahead to Tuesday's matchup at Ole Miss. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. On the loss to Kansas ... "I felt like we...
redcuprebellion.com
When will the time arrive for change with Ole Miss basketball?
Saturday’s 82-60 loss to Oklahoma State was not something shocking to Ole Miss basketball fans who have become apathetic in a season that went off the rails in December. The Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) have ten more games this season, but it seems the writing is clearly on the wall head coach Kermit Davis will not be back next season. For the first time this season on Saturday, it looked like even his players had “let go of the rope” in the second half. Granted, the team was down two of its best scorers - the talent gap was enormous and telling in his fifth season at the helm.
WAPT
New 7v7 football team features local stars
MADISON, Miss. — Hear from some of the 50+ players former Ole Miss receivers Mike Espy and Shay Hodge have brought in to their MESH Academy 7 0n 7 teams. Hodge and Espy said they founded MESH academy to shine a spotlight on Mississippi football while still allowing the kids to be kids.
Pete Golding pulls the trigger on offer to Tupelo linebacker Tristan Jernigan. He reacts inside.
Tristan Jernigan left the Manning Center Junior Day with a big smile on his face Sunday night. That's because Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding liked what he saw and.
hottytoddy.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Oxford, Parts of North Mississippi
This week, the Oxford area could experience a wintry mix from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon. A report from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday morning indicated that the cities of Ripley, Corinth, Clarksdale, Marks, Batesville, Oxford, and New Albany may be affected. The advisory is will...
Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old DeSoto County woman
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Shirley Ann McChriston of Horn Lake. MBI officials said she’s five feet and two inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28 in the […]
wcbi.com
Giant cross raises over Saltillo along intersection of Highway 45, 145
SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A giant cross was raised in Lee County after a grassroots fundraising effort. The 120-foot steel and aluminum cross was set in place this morning, on a half acre of donated land at the intersection of Highway 45 and 145. Hundreds of onlookers were on...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford added to winter weather advisory
The national weather service issued a winter weather advisory that included Lafayette and Panola Counties. The advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to noon on Wednesday. Freezing rain is expected. Total ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. There are two rounds to this storm. Freezing rain...
wtva.com
State trooper arrested for animal cruelty in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. - Mississippi state trooper Raphael McClain was arrested and charged with felony aggravated cruelty to cat or dog. Calhoun City police say they are still waiting for more information for possible misdemeanor charges. A judge set bond at $5,000.
wtva.com
Grenada couple plead guilty in death of Tupelo woman
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Two suspects pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 death of Jacquline Gardner. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said Reginald Daniels pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will receive a 20-year sentence. Brandy Hyde Williamson will receive 10 years for accessory after the fact. The 58-year-old woman...
actionnews5.com
2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
2 deputies relieved of duty after showing up at Tyre Nichols’ arrest, Shelby County sheriff says
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two deputies were relieved of their duty Friday after police footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest was released, according to Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. Bonner said that the deputies were on scene following “the physical confrontation between police and Tyre Nichols,” who was...
Keachi train derailment leaks 10,000 gallons of acid, causing evacuation
A train derailment in Keachi caused residents to evacuate from their homes Friday night.
Collierville school evacuated; teen charged in false threat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students were evacuated from West Collierville Middle School on Monday after a possible threat, according to the Collierville Police. WREG spoke with parents who commended the swift action by the school district and law enforcement. The threat was made by phone call and later determined to be false. The suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man Arrested At Tupelo Motel On Multiple Drug Charges
On January 18, agent with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrested 27-year-old Adrian Rashad McCoy (Tupelo) for being in possession of alleged fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine powder, crack cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy), and marijuana. McCoy was charged with felony possession of the various alleged controlled substances. This arrest occurred at Motel 7...
