Read full article on original website
Related
lbmjournal.com
ODL promotes Andy Arnsman to pro channel sales director
ZEELAND, Mich. — ODL, Inc., a building products supplier of decorative and clear doorglass and entry treatments, has announced the promotion of Andy Arnsman to director of sales – pro channel. A member of the ODL team since 2002, Arnsman has experience across the organization, including buying, finance, and most recently as a regional sales manager for the pro channel.
lbmjournal.com
Simpson Strong-Tie names Mike Olosky to CEO
Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie has announced the official appointment of current company President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Olosky to Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s executive leadership team as CEO. Olosky succeeds former CEO Karen Colonias, who stepped down from the role on December 31, 2022. As part...
Comments / 0