The Delaware State Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in Seaford where an occupied home was damaged early this morning.

On January 27, 2023, at approximately 12:20 a.m., troopers responded to the 8000 block of Nylon Avenue after receiving a report of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, troopers contacted a 19-year-old woman who said that her home had been struck by gunfire. The house was also occupied by two 21-year-old men at the time. No one inside of the residence was injured. Troopers recovered numerous shell casings from the roadway, but there is no suspect information available, and the circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Detective P. LaPlaca by calling 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Visit our civilian job opening page at:

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 012723 0929

-End-

The post State Police Investigating Shots Fired at a Residence appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .