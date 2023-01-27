ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaford, DE

State Police Investigating Shots Fired at a Residence

By Staff Writer
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 4 days ago

The Delaware State Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in Seaford where an occupied home was damaged early this morning.

On January 27, 2023, at approximately 12:20 a.m., troopers responded to the 8000 block of Nylon Avenue after receiving a report of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, troopers contacted a 19-year-old woman who said that her home had been struck by gunfire. The house was also occupied by two 21-year-old men at the time. No one inside of the residence was injured. Troopers recovered numerous shell casings from the roadway, but there is no suspect information available, and the circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Detective P. LaPlaca by calling 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Visit our civilian job opening page at:
Civilian Careers – Delaware State Police – State of Delaware

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 012723  0929

-End-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CEIEt_0kTUP1z700

The post State Police Investigating Shots Fired at a Residence appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Man for Felony DUI and Gun Charges

Last night the Delaware State Police arrested 46-year-old Harold Hampton of Felton, Delaware on gun and DUI charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Camden area. On January […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Felony DUI and Gun Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
FELTON, DE
WGMD Radio

Three Charged for Stealing a Vehicle in Seaford

Seaford Police arrested three men after a report of a stolen vehicle on Chandler Street Thursday night around 7:20. Police learned the vehicle was left running with a child still in a rear seat. The vehicle was located on Old Furnace Road but the driver refused to stop as the driver fled from police – finally stopping on Conrail Road – and three people ran off on foot. All three were arrested with help from DSP Aviation and Troop 5 units.
SEAFORD, DE
Shore News Network

Police investigating shooting in Seaford

SEAFORD, DE – Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Seaford early Friday morning. At around 12:20 am, a resident of Nylon Avenue reported that his home was targeted by gunfire. Whe officers arrived on scene, a 19-year-old woman said that her home had been struck by gunfire. The house was also occupied by two 21-year-old men at the time. No injuries were reported. Police found shell casings outside the home, but the investigation did not lead to any suspects. No arrests have been made. The post Police investigating shooting in Seaford appeared first on Shore News Network.
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Teen Accused of Setting Fire to Fruitland Home

FRUITLAND, Md.- A teen has been accused of intentionally starting a fire in Fruitland Friday afternoon. The State Fire Marshal says the fire happened on the front porch of a one-story home home on N. Dulany Ave. around 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, according to the fire marshal. The...
FRUITLAND, MD
WMDT.com

Blades Fire Police captain on the mend after being hit by car on scene of crash

BLADES, Del. – A local fire police captain is on the mend after being hit by a car while on the scene of a crash. Saturday night around 8:47 p.m., Blades Volunteer Fire Company (BVFC) was assisting on the scene of a rollover crash in Seaford. The crash was in Seaford Volunteer Fire Department’s district, in the area of Sussex Highway and Norman Eskridge Highway.
SEAFORD, DE
delawarepublic.org

DNREC to fund 14 new electric vehicle fast charging stations in Delaware

DNREC is funding new electric vehicle fast charging stations in all three counties. DNREC awarded grants to 14 locations to install the new stations. The state is not running them. They will be operated by private businesses - with 13 locations at hotels, restaurants, convenience stores and traditional gas stations - with the City of Milford handling the 14th.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WGMD Radio

Can You Identify a Person of Interest in Crisfield Fires?

Between September and December of last year, the Maryland State Fire Marshal has investigated several fires in the Crisfield area. The State Fire marshal’s office has now identified a person of interest in those fires and other investigations – if you can identify this man – contact the State Fire Marshal’s office at 410-713-3780 or Maryland State Police at 443-260-3700.
CRISFIELD, MD
WMDT.com

Seaford Police working to identify shoplifting suspect

SEAFORD, Del. – The Seaford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for shoplifting tools from Lowes. Police say the suspect was last seen driving a white-colored 2018 Toyota with Maryland registration 7DF6619. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked...
SEAFORD, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Man for Sixth Offense DUI

The Delaware State Police have arrested 51-year-old Douglas Hall of Milford, Delaware for his sixth offense DUI following an investigation that occurred in Georgetown yesterday evening. On January 23, 2023, […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Sixth Offense DUI appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

UPDATE: Victim in Monday's Fatal Accident in Seaford Identified

SEAFORD, Del. - Police have identified the victim in Monday's fatal accident on Sussex Highway as George Jefferson, 69, of Hebron, Maryland. Police say Jefferson was killed in a crash while stopped for a school bus. According to Delaware State Police, on Monday, Jan. 23 around 7:11 a.m., a 2012...
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

15-year-old Parkside student charged in connection to threatening note

SALISBURY, Md. – A 15-year-old has been charged in connection to a threat at a Salisbury high school last week. On Friday, January 20th, deputies were alerted to a note that was found inside of Parkside High School with a threatening message. Deputies worked closely with Wicomico County Public Schools personnel to ensure the school was safe and no harm would come to students or staff. The threat created a large area of concern for students, staff, and the community, and caused a safety response that disrupted a majority of the school day.
SALISBURY, MD
WGMD Radio

2023 Off to Deadly Start on Delaware Roads

2022 was a deadly year on Delaware roads, and this year is not off to a good start either. Delaware State Representative Ruth Briggs-King tells WGMD’s Mike Bradley about the rash of recent fatal accidents in Sussex County…. She says that with the trend of increasing traffic and the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

13 students hurt, one driver dead following crash between car, school bus downstate

One driver is dead following a crash downstate involving a car and a school bus. Delaware State Police said the car's driver went through a stop sign at East Trap Pond Road at Hardscrabble Road near Laurel Monday afternoon, and drove into the path of the school bus. The bus driver swerved to try to avoid a collision, but struck the car, which overturned. The bus also overturned onto its left side.
LAUREL, DE
Shore News Network

Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County

MARYLAND – As part of an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in Wicomico County, deputy state fire marshals are working in conjunction with the Maryland State Police Crash Team on an accident that took place on Monday afternoon. In the vicinity of the Westside Fire Station, a 2001 Dodge pickup truck near the Bivalve Westside Fire Station at 21045 Nanticoke Road left the road for unknown reasons and collided with metal bollards. A short distance from the fire station, the truck crashed and caught fire after it came to rest just feet from the station. The sole occupant The post Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County appeared first on Shore News Network.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Carnage continues on Delaware roads

Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023. Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Delaware LIVE News

TRAFFIC ALERT – Kent and Sussex County – Closure of Rehoboth Boulevard between Cedar Beach Road and NE Front Street / Monday, February 6th through April

Milford — Closure of Rehoboth Boulevard between Cedar Beach Road (SR 36) and NE Front Street (SR 14) Milford – ; The Delaware Department of Transportation announces the closure of Rehoboth Boulevard between Cedar Beach Road (SR 36) and NE Front Street (SR 14) starting on Monday, February 6th for drawbridge repairs. The repairs will address damage resulting from oversized ... Read More
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy