Sugar Land man arrested in murder of 73-year-old who was stabbed while fishing in Galveston

 5 days ago

A Sugar Land man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 73-year-old man who was just fishing in Galveston when he was killed.

Armando Batista, 39, is charged with murder. At last check, he's in the Galveston County Jail being held on a $250,000 bond.

According to police, on Jan. 17 at about 5:40 p.m., Albert Titov was fishing near Boddeker Road, on the east end of the island, when he was stabbed to death.

When officers arrived, they found Titov dead at the scene.

Batista was arrested on Wednesday.

"The word evil couldn't be more fitting for this predator. When asked to assist in the capture of this extremely dangerous fugitive, we became absolutely resolute in bringing Armando Batista into custody to answer for these charges," said T. Michael Connor, US Marshal for the Southern District of Texas.

Police said Titov and his family recently moved to the area from Ukraine.

Ms. RatherUnique
5d ago

Remember when SugarLand was prestigious? The whole Fort Bend is getting kind of hood because you got those undercover Pookies and RayRays that have moved out there.

Century Logistics
4d ago

People need to start reading a bible God said in the last days things would be this way and if you keep living it's going to get worse y'all haven't seen anything yet

Wilts
4d ago

This is so horrible. This poor man was just fishing in his new country. I don’t understand. We go to that beach every week and always see people fishing. I am so sad for this man’s family. We don’t expect something like this here.

