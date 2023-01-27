Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss
Maybe it’s not fair to blame head coach Kyle Shanahan for the San Francisco 49ers getting demolished by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. Guess what? Life isn’t fair. So in that spirit, many 49ers fans and NFL observers were out to blame someone for the 49ers‘ dismal 31-7 loss. Shanahan was as good Read more... The post 49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steve Young Reacts To 49ers' Quarterback Woes
The San Francisco 49ers are hurting badly at quarterback. But one man might be ready, willing and able to step in and help them out. Brock Purdy suffered a right elbow injury in the first quarter of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. His replacement, Josh Johnson, has ...
49ers quarterback Josh Johnson is nine days removed from Oakland Tech Hall of Fame induction
How fast life can turn. Josh Johnson, the journeyman quarterback who has played with 14 teams in his 15-year career, was thrust into Sunday's NFC championship game for the San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia. Remarkable. On Jan. 19, Johnson was in his old high school gym at ...
Hall of Fame GM says there’s a big misconception about new Panthers coach Frank Reich
Bill Polian, who hired new Panthers coach Frank Reich as both a QB at Carolina and as a coach at Indy, says Panthers have hit a home run.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
San Francisco 49ers reportedly have ‘very low’ confidence in Trey Lance entering 2023
The San Francisco 49ers lost the NFC Championship Game on Sunday after injuries forced them to use a fourth-string quarterback.
Horrific Call on Bengals Joseph Ossai Was Unnecessary
Considering the time, score and magnitude of the situation, the referee should have kept that flag in his pocket.
Pat Mahomes Sr. Threw Shade at Joe Burrow After AFC Championship
Pat Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, threw shade at Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after his son's win in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.
NFL needs to consider 1 rule change after 49ers debacle
The NFL needs to consider making one rule change after what happened with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Niners quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the team’s opening drive in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Backup quarterback Josh Johnson entered the game and replaced him. But Johnson... The post NFL needs to consider 1 rule change after 49ers debacle appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jalen Hurts, Eagles will reportedly negotiate massive contract extension this offseason
It's only his second full season as the Eagles' starter, but QB Jalen Hurts has already guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the 24-year-old's stellar campaign has put him in line for a massive contract extension this offseason. On "NFL GameDay," Rapoport...
Hannah McNair sits in on Texans' coaching interviews
Many people would expect co-founder Janice McNair or chairman and CEO Cal McNair to be a part of the Houston Texans’ coaching search, but there is another key McNair sitting in on the interviews. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, Houston Texans Foundation vice president Hannah McNair is also...
NFL World Reacts To Eric Bieniemy Announcement
Despite being a head coaching candidate in almost every coaching cycle for five years, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did not get any requests for head coaching interviews this cycle. An interesting new report could explain the reason. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, ...
49ers' roughing the punter penalty draws scrutiny in intense NFC Championship
In the third quarter, NFL officiating came under fire once again in the NFC Championship between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.
Emotional Fred Warner on 49ers' DeMeco Ryans: "He's the reason I'm the player I am today"
San Francisco 49ers players looked like they were saying farewell to DeMeco Ryans after the team's 31-7 defeat in the NFC Championship Game. The defensive coordinator is a top candidate for head-coaching jobs. After Sunday's game, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Ryans is expected to become the Houston Texans' next coach, assuming this week's second interview goes well.
New Panthers coach once served as president of seminary school in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — By the time Frank Reich arrived at Charlotte's Reformed Theological Seminary campus, he had played 13 seasons in the NFL and was a known name among football fans. But on campus, the humble Reich didn't attract too much attention. Most of the time. "He did actually...
Prime NFL prospect wows fans with historic size
Size counts for a lot when it comes to offensive linemen. Given that, former Ohio State Buckeyes right tackle Dawand Jones has even more going for him than anyone knew headed into the 2023 NFL Draft. Jones was in Mobile, Alabama, Sunday taking part in activities for the upcoming Senior Bowl on Feb. 4. One Read more... The post Prime NFL prospect wows fans with historic size appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Panthers bring in a new coach, and leave behind some unanswered questions
The Carolina Panthers have chosen one of their former players, Frank Reich, to be their new head coach. WFAE’s Tommy Tomlinson, in his On My Mind commentary, says we should think a little longer about the coach the Panthers didn’t choose. Steve Wilks, as interim head coach, led...
Look: Olivia Culpo Had A Rough Time Traveling To NFC Championship Game
Olivia Culpo will be at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this afternoon to watch her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey in the NFC Championship Game. She didn't exactly have the easiest time getting to the City of Brotherly Love though. Like so many others recently, the 30-year-old model and ...
Patrick Mahomes Has the Hottest Start Ever to an NFL Career
Following the Chiefs win over the Bengals in the AFC Championship, 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe believe the league is in good hands for years to come.
