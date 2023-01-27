Read full article on original website
Texans Need to Buy-in Big Time with DeMeco Ryans
Today on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington are rooting for DeMeco Ryans in his first head coaching job but they wonder if the Houston is the right spot for him, right now.
2 Pros and a Cup of Joe: "The Good, The Bad and The Ugly"
Jonas Knox, LaVar Arrington and Brady Quinn hand out their weekly awards on "The Good, The Bad and The Ugly."
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Pat Mahomes Sr. Threw Shade at Joe Burrow After AFC Championship
Pat Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, threw shade at Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after his son's win in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.
Patrick Mahomes Has the Hottest Start Ever to an NFL Career
Following the Chiefs win over the Bengals in the AFC Championship, 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe believe the league is in good hands for years to come.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Trolled Eli Apple After AFC Championship Game
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, trolled Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple after her husband's win in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.
Eli Manning: Peyton Is a Terrible Coach
Eli claims a huge advantage for the NFC over his brother Peyton's AFC Pro Bowl squad when it comes to coaching.
