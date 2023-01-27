Residents seen traveling by kayak after broken dam causes extensive flooding in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A broken dam caused extensive flooding in neighborhoods East Bridgewater on Friday, officials said.

Pond Street is closed at the boat ramp due to an overflow of water in the area of Robin’s Pond, according to the East Bridgewater Police Department.

“The road will be blocked and impassable until the water recedes, and the bridge can be inspected to make sure it was not compromised,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

A dam located upriver in the town of Halifax broke, flooding yards, swallowing vehicles, and forcing some residents to travel by boat and kayak.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is assisting local officials in their response to the flooding.

“Our regional office has personnel on-site supporting East Bridgewater and Halifax public safety teams with a flooding situation on the Halifax-East Bridgewater town line. MEMA is assisting the communities with any resource needs,” an agency spokesperson said.

The National Weather Service has also issued a flood warning for where the Taunton River flow near Bridgewater. The warning is in effect through Saturday night.

“Backwater flooding from the Taunton River will cause flooding of lower Purchade Brook in Middleboro. This will cause Woloski Park to become impassable by most vehicles. Beware of the dangers of crossing flooded roadways,” the NWS said.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

