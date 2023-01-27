ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Free Press

Women’s hockey rolls Merrimack, 4-1, behind Cardaci’s hat-trick

Madison Cardaci has made a career of driving hard to the net and generating scoring chances. On Friday night, the Boston University junior forward was rewarded with her first career hat-trick. Cardaci’s offensive eruption paced the BU women’s hockey team (8-15-2, 7-12-2 Hockey East) in a 4-1 win over Merrimack...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Daily Free Press

Terriers sweep BC with first win at Conte Forum since 2017, 3-1

The No. 4 Boston University men’s hockey team (19-6-0, 13-4-0 Hockey East) stormed the Green Line and headed over to Newton, Massachusetts for the second of a home-and-home with the Boston College Eagles (9-9-5, 5-6-4 HE). For the first time since 2017, the Terriers came out on top at Conte Forum with a final score of 3-1 thanks to a stellar performance from junior goaltender Drew Commesso.
NEWTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Terriers defend Comm. Ave, soar past Eagles

The Boston University men’s hockey team (18-6-0, 12-4-0 HE) collectively stepped up in the absence of their captain, Domenick Fensore, earning their first victory of the season against the rival Boston College Eagles (9-8-5, 5-5-4 HE). Drew Commesso was there when he was needed, delivering multiple highlight-reel saves. The...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy